In 'gangbusters' market, Flagstaff sees 15 homes sold for over a million last month

Of the 138 homes sold in June, only 31 of them were sold for under $400,000.

When it comes to the number of homes sold in June, 138 is also staggeringly high, said Holloway.

In 2019, only 93 homes were sold during the month of June. Holloway said much of the reason the housing market is booming now is a result of much lower sales earlier on in the year.

The winter and spring months in Flagstaff are notoriously bad for home sales anyway every year, Holloway said. Most people simply don’t want to buy and move into a new home when it is cold and snowy, and most people avoid pulling their children out of school mid-semester.

But this year, the housing market was even slower than normal because of the pandemic.

“There was a dramatic dip right around April and March when we were having the shutdown,” Holloway said. “People were not wanting to go into other peoples homes and people were not wanting to list their homes because they didn’t want [strangers] in their homes. So it went both ways.”

As a result, many of those who were on the market held off until stay-at-home orders ended and they felt more secure.