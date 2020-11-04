In Coconino County's first retention election, Judge Brown Nichols keeps seat

Voters in Coconino County overwhelmingly decided to keep Coconino County Superior Court judge Cathleen Brown Nichols for the next four years.
As of 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night, Coconino County cast 34,874 votes or 79% of its ballots to retain Brown Nichols as their Coconino County Superior Court judge.
The decision will allow Brown Nichols to continue her tenure as a judge that first began in 2013. Before that she had a long history of working in the county’s legal profession.
Voters were asked on Tuesday’s ballot whether or not to retain the judge in the county’s first retention election. Voters decided to move to the merit selection, retention election system in 2018.
The new system allowed voters to view a collection of surveys showing responses to Brown Nichols' actions as a judge. Unlike other judges who experienced this system, Brown Nichols did not have an opportunity to privately view her first survey results before they were shown to electors for retention election due to the sudden swap to the system.
Before being elected as county judge, Nichols was a judge pro tem in Flagstaff Justice Court and Coconino County Superior Court from 2005 to 2012. Before that, she worked as an attorney in private practice, specializing in civil litigation.
From 1995 to 2003, she worked as a deputy county prosecutor with the Coconino County Attorney's Office.
From 1987 to 1995, Brown Nichols represented both plaintiffs and defendants in civil litigation as a private attorney in cases including real estate, construction defects, vehicle warranty, landlord/tenant matters, insurance coverage, and subrogation.
She served as president of the Coconino County Bar Association in 2006 and was appointed to Arizona Supreme Court's Committee on the Impact of Domestic Violence from 2009 to 2014. She was also appointed to the Arizona Supreme Court's Committee on Superior Court in 2015 and has served since her appointment.
