In Coconino County's first retention election, Judge Brown Nichols keeps seat

Voters in Coconino County overwhelmingly decided to keep Coconino County Superior Court judge Cathleen Brown Nichols for the next four years.

As of 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night, Coconino County cast 34,874 votes or 79% of its ballots to retain Brown Nichols as their Coconino County Superior Court judge.

The decision will allow Brown Nichols to continue her tenure as a judge that first began in 2013. Before that she had a long history of working in the county’s legal profession.

Voters were asked on Tuesday’s ballot whether or not to retain the judge in the county’s first retention election. Voters decided to move to the merit selection, retention election system in 2018.

The new system allowed voters to view a collection of surveys showing responses to Brown Nichols' actions as a judge. Unlike other judges who experienced this system, Brown Nichols did not have an opportunity to privately view her first survey results before they were shown to electors for retention election due to the sudden swap to the system.

Before being elected as county judge, Nichols was a judge pro tem in Flagstaff Justice Court and Coconino County Superior Court from 2005 to 2012. Before that, she worked as an attorney in private practice, specializing in civil litigation.