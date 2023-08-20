Congratulations on your purchase of the Flagstaff Mountain Air Inhaler. We at Fresh Mountain Air, Inc. think you’ll find our pocket inhaler soon to be an indispensable part of your daily routine. Just turn the clear base, open the cap, wrap your lips around the mouthpiece, and press the dose-release button. You’ll receive a mist of fresh Flagstaff mountain air that will transport your thoughts to a shaded portion of the FUTS where you can see the Peaks in all their glory and say aloud, “Yeah, baby.”

Ingredients: Nitrogen (78%); Oxygen (21%); Carbon Dioxide (0.04%); Argon (0.93%); Trace amounts of Helium, Neon, Methane, Hydrogen, and water vapor.

Indications for Use: This inhaler is indicated for use in patients who reside in low-elevation urban settings where emissions from various sources deplete the spirit and burden the psyche with fears of ecological collapse; and for those who yearn for a burst of bliss that fits in your pocket or purse.

Important Safety Information: Do not use the Flagstaff Mountain Air Inhaler if you are allergic to bliss or any of the ingredients found in a mountain setting, such as meadows and aspens and pine trees.

Flagstaff Mountain Air Inhaler can cause a narrowing of prejudices and may compromise biases; reactions to which may prove lifestyle threatening. If this happens, stay calm and take a nap under a pine tree. If an adverse reaction persists, pet a cat.

Flagstaff Mountain Air Inhaler can cause serious heart-related side effects, such as spontaneous outpourings of lovingkindness, generosity, and goodwill toward all mankind, particularly those among us who do not possess one of our inhalers.

Cognitive dissonance or blurred vision may occur with the Flagstaff Mountain Air Inhaler when used while watching or listening to a news program. Symptoms should resolve quickly if you disconnect from electronic media. If symptoms persist, go for a nice walk with a friend. Take along a dog, and a Frisbee. Don’t forget to bring water.

Do not use your Flagstaff Mountain Air Inhaler more often than your doctor has directed. Serious consequences have been reported in patients who have overdosed on Flagstaff Mountain Air. Some have forsaken urban heat islands for life lived in a yurt north of town. There have been a few cases of patients who succumb to fetishizing body piercing, gauged earlobes, and sleeve tattoos. Such cases are uncommon, but patients should be sensitive to the signs and symptoms.

The most common side effect of the Flagstaff Mountain Air Inhaler is the impulse to move to Flagstaff without a job and try to make a go of it while sharing a two-bedroom apartment with five colleagues in the food-service industry, four large dogs and an iguana. Consult with a physician, or the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce.

Use your Flagstaff Mountain Air Inhaler as needed, but be aware of the indicators listed above to avoid the poor judgment that can result from the short-term bliss of a dose of clean mountain air. Better a dose and a job, than a dose alone.