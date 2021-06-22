Impacted communities remain on "set" status after Rafael Fire grew to 24,000 by Monday night

Areas of southwestern Flagstaff remained at “set” status Tuesday morning as the Rafael Fire continued to burn through the night.

Planes equipped with infrared cameras flew over the fire Monday night in order to gauge the fire’s growth throughout that day. Those flights showed the fire had grown substantially throughout Monday, reaching a size of 24,000 acres.

Still, the lightening-caused fire remained about 16 miles from Flagstaff Tuesday morning with 0% containment.

Impacted neighborhoods include areas south of the I-40 and west of the I-17, including University Heights, Kachina Village, Forest Highlands, Pine Del and Woody Mountain Road. Those areas remained at the “set” status Tuesday morning.

A type 3 team continues to manage the response to the fire, although a type 1 team is set to take over management of the Rafael Fire later in the week.

As the fire grew, fire managers worked to pull in as many firefighting resources they could to contain the blaze.

On Monday, crews that arrived mainly worked to plan out their next moves to contain the fire and protect the few structures that are in the area, as well as start initial protective actions on those structures.