Impacted communities remain on "set" status after Rafael Fire grew to 24,000 acres by Monday night

Firefighters were also responding to another new wildfire Monday afternoon called the Snake Fire.

Seven miles west of Clints Well, that blaze was reported to be between 10-20 acres but caused several other communities in the county to prepare for a potential evacuation.

As a result of the Snake Fire, residents of Happy Jack Lodge, Clear Creek Pines 1 and 2, Mahan Park, Poor Farm, and Fisher Properties are in "set" status, which is pre-evacuation status.

Masks available for smoke

"We are providing free KN95 masks at City Hall to help with smoke inhalation. More locations will be forthcoming," Mayor Paul Deasy said on Facebook. "Though the smoke in Flagstaff has dissipated for now, make sure that those you know with respiratory issues are aware KN95s are available."

Smoke from the Rafael and Snake Fires continue to affect several communities in the southern part of Coconino County including areas south of 1-40 and west of I-17, according to a Coconino County press release. Anyone who can see, taste, or smell smoke should curtail outdoor activity. People with heart disease, lung disease, or asthma should avoid the outdoors entirely, as should children and the elderly.