Impacted communities remain on "set" status after Rafael Fire grew to 24,000 acres by Monday night

Areas of southwestern Flagstaff remained at “set” status Tuesday morning as the Rafael Fire continued to burn through the night.
Planes equipped with infrared cameras flew over the fire Monday night in order to gauge the fire’s growth throughout that day. Those flights showed the fire had grown substantially throughout Monday, reaching a size of 24,000 acres.
Still, the lightning-caused fire remained about 16 miles from Flagstaff Tuesday morning with 0% containment.
Impacted neighborhoods include areas south of the I-40 and west of the I-17, including Westwood Estates, Camp Navajo, Equestrian Estates, Flagstaff Ranch, Upper Oak Creek Canyon west of 89, University Heights, Mountain Dell, Kachina Village, Forest Highlands, Pine Del, Woody Mountain Road south of I-40, Garland Prairie and Pine Aire Estates.
A top tear team is expected to take over management of the fire later in the week.
As the fire grew, fire managers worked to pull in as many firefighting resources as they could to contain the blaze.
On Monday, crews that arrived mainly worked to plan out their next moves to contain the fire and protect the few structures that are in the area, as well as start initial protective actions on those structures.
Throughout Tuesday, firefighters hoped to continue preparations on fire lines and take advantage of natural barriers, as well as several areas of thinned forest, that may help contain the fire, according to the incident website.
Firefighters were also responding to another new wildfire Monday afternoon called the Snake Fire.
Seven miles west of Clints Well, that blaze was reported to be between 10-20 acres but caused several other communities in the county to prepare for a potential evacuation.
As a result of the Snake Fire, residents of Happy Jack Lodge, Clear Creek Pines 1 and 2, Mahan Park, Poor Farm, and Fisher Properties are in "set" status, which is pre-evacuation status.
Masks available for smoke
"We are providing free KN95 masks at City Hall to help with smoke inhalation. More locations will be forthcoming," Mayor Paul Deasy said on Facebook. "Though the smoke in Flagstaff has dissipated for now, make sure that those you know with respiratory issues are aware KN95s are available."
Smoke from the Rafael and Snake Fires continue to affect several communities in the southern part of Coconino County including areas south of 1-40 and west of I-17, according to a Coconino County press release. Anyone who can see, taste, or smell smoke should curtail outdoor activity. People with heart disease, lung disease, or asthma should avoid the outdoors entirely, as should children and the elderly.
Wildfire smoke is a mixture of small particles, gases, and water vapor. The primary health concern is the small particles. Not everyone who is exposed to smoke will have health problems. Many factors influence a person’s susceptibility to smoke. These factors include the level, extent, and duration of exposure, age, and individual susceptibility. Typical symptoms of exposure to smoke include burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches, dizziness, and nausea.
Closing windows and turning off evaporative coolers when smoke is present helps to reduce exposure to the smoke and should be adequate to protect persons without respiratory problems. People with pre-existing conditions should avoid exposure to the smoke as much as possible and consult their healthcare provider if they have any questions.
When smoke levels are high, the appropriate protective measures should be followed.
- Stay inside with windows and doors shut.
- Use the recycle or re-circulate mode on the air conditioner in your home or car.
- Avoid cooking and vacuuming, which can increase pollutants indoors.
- Avoid physical exertion.
Current information regarding is available at www.coconino.az.gov/2021FireInfo. This page includes links to Ready-Set-Go status, Inciweb fire status information, press releases and more. For questions, please contact the Call Center at 928-679-8647 between 7:00 a.m. & 9:00 p.m. Sign up for Emergency Notifications at www.coconino.az.gov/ready. Visit https://coconino.az.gov/DocumentCenter/View/995/Wildfire-and-Prescribed-Burn-Smoke?bidId= for additional information on wildfire smoke.
Level 3 fire restrictions
Coconino County will be entering Stage 3 Fire Restrictions at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, in coordination with the Kaibab and Coconino National Forest closures, according to a press release. This ordinance applies on County public lands, as well as private lands in the unincorporated areas of the County.
“In coordination with our regional partners and to mitigate the catastrophic damage of wildfire, Coconino County is enacting Stage 3 Fire Restrictions,” said Chairman of the Board Matt Ryan. “With this very active wildfire season, this move is the right decision. We need everyone to abide by these restrictions and appreciate everyone’s cooperation.”
A Stage 3 exemption allows for combustion, open fire, and campfire only when:
- Persons with a written permit or variance.
- For personal use of cigarette or other tobacco smoking medium when used inside an enclosed vehicle only.
- For emergency repair of public utilities and railroads and other health and safety mitigation measures when operated by a public utility or railroad and implemented in accordance with an approved agency plan.
- By any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting entity in the performance of an official duty.
Unless allowed by an exception above, there are no outdoor activities that allow for open fire, campfire, fireworks, and combustion events.
While activities that involve mechanical operations, such as lawn care, home construction, and community clean-ups are not specifically prohibited, residents and visitors should use their best judgment when considering whether to engage in any activity that could spark a fire. Anyone engaging in these activities could be held legally responsible.
Interested persons can view all current fire restrictions in Coconino County at coconino.az.gov/firerestrictions
Weather update
The National Weather Service in Bellemont has increased the chance of rain in its forecast, with a 20% chance as early as Tuesday night. Wednesday remains the primary chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a 60% chance, but there is a 30% chance of rain on Thursday as well.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 70s if the rain arrives, returning to the mid-80s by the weekend. The forecast calls for average winds most of the week.
Haze and smoke are expected to linger in the Flagstaff area until Wednesday.
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.