‘I need reminding’: Son of Code Talker attends event at Coconino Community College

Richard Mike’s father, King Paul Mike, was one of 410 Navajo men recruited during World War II to serve as Code Talkers. They were a group of U.S. Marines who used their Navajo language to create a code to communicate among Allied troops fighting Japanese forces in the Pacific Theater.

Their code was never broken, and it was instrumental in the defeating of the Japanese and the ending of the war.

Mike attended an event at Coconino Community College’s Lone Tree Campus Monday that honored the service of the Code Talkers. The event was organized to coincide with the national Code Talkers Day, which was officially observed on Sunday.

“The main reason why this event is so important is nobody would have ever heard of Code Talkers if not for it,” Mike said. “I need reminding.”

Mike is a longtime Flagstaff and Kayenta resident who attended the event with his childhood friend Mike Cromer. Cromer and his wife Sarah are pillars of the education system in Flagstaff who both served in the education of children for decades. Mike owns a Burger King restaurant in Kayenta, and his father’s service as a Code Talker was so important to him to remember that he made an exhibit in the restaurant.

“It’s mostly stuff Dad got in Okinawa and brought back with him,” Mike said. “Many people still don’t know who the Code Talkers were.”

The event was organized by CCC Student Affairs, and more than 40 people attended. An opening prayer was offered in Navajo by Cheyenne Grabiec, and the Standing Horse Singers offered a song dedicated to the flags that fly over northern Arizona, including the flags of the United States, Arizona and several Native American tribes.

Derik Yellowhair, CCC Student Life coordinator, explained the cultural heritage of the Navajo language and how its uniqueness led to the creation of an unbreakable code.

Former Arizona Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai, who championed a bill that became law declaring Navajo Code Talkers Day a state holiday, offered a deeper knowledge, a “back story,” on how the Code Talkers came to be. The son of a Kansas missionary, who could speak both Navajo and English, convinced the Marine Corps that the Code Talkers would be useful in the war effort against the Japanese. He was allowed to recruit 30 and 29 showed up. From their successes on the battlefield, additional Navajo men were recruited.

Peshlakai, who is an alum of CCC and Northern Arizona University, said her father taught her the story.

“To remember who we are and where we come from, that is the importance of the Code Talker,” Peshlakai said.

Only three of the 410 who served are still alive: Peter MacDonald, John Kinsel Sr. and Thomas H. Begay. Although all three men were not able to travel to the event, each was named and honored for their service.

“To me, the main thing I think about when I think about patriotism and service is the freedom to be who we are,” Peshlakai said, adding that Native Americans have fought and sacrificed in every battle and skirmish the country has faced – regardless of the horrors of the past.

And that must be remembered and honored.

Former President Ronald Reagan created National Navajo Code Talkers Day in 1982. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey made the day, Aug. 14, a state holiday last year. On Sunday, crews broke ground on the Navajo Code Talkers Museum in Tse Bonito, New Mexico.

For more information about the Navajo Code Talkers and the museum, visit www.nationalnavajocodetalkersday.com.