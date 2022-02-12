'I feel extorted:' Former FMC nurses told to pay $5K after being fired for refusing vaccine

Christopher Shafia knew he and his wife, Kiarah Jones-Pavico, had to make a choice -- accept a vaccine protocol they weren't comfortable with or lose the nursing jobs that they loved.

They knew the consequences when they told their supervisors at the Flagstaff Medical Center that they refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the set deadline, violating the hospital's vaccine mandate.

Both Shafia and Jones-Pavico were "voluntarily terminated" in January, losing their jobs, income and security just months after their son, Barrett, was born.

They were terminated 19 days before their two-year contract with the hospital ended -- only nine working days for Shafia. For that, Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) administrators are now telling the couple they have to pay $5,000 each.

"I'm not one to complain -- until you take away my livelihood and my ability to provide for my wife and kid. You don't want me at your hospital? I get that," Shafia said. "But now they're just telling us, 'Goodbye, and don't forget to pay us that $10,000.' I feel extorted."

The $10,000 bill is a result of both Shafia and Jones-Pavico violating their contract. The contract requires employees to work for two years or else they have to pay the fee to recoup the hospital's education costs for training new nurses.

Shafia called the requirement exploitative. A spokesperson for Northern Arizona Healthcare said they're still evaluating individual circumstances.

"For employees who have left NAH prior to the end of the commitment period due to the vaccine-related policies, NAH has been evaluating each employee’s circumstance on an individual basis to determine if a forgiveness of the repayment obligation is appropriate," NAH said in a statement issued to the Arizona Daily Sun on Thursday.

They declined to speak to Shafia and Jones-Pavico's situations specifically, saying that NAH will inform each employee of any decision "through direct communication.”

'We're not anti-vaxxers'

Both Shafia and his wife signed on with Northern Arizona Healthcare in February 2020 shortly after graduating from Northern Arizona University. The COVID-19 pandemic hit and they were in deep. Shafia's unit soon turned into a complete COVID unit and it stayed that way for months. Eventually, things calmed down and he described the experience as "the best time I could have being a healthcare worker during a literal pandemic."

Shafia and Jones-Pavico married in 2021. They found out she was pregnant as the vaccine first rolled out to the public, as well as the data and accompanying research. Shafia said his wife wanted to wait to get the vaccine because they didn't know then how the vaccine could impact pregnancy and he supported her. They both had already had COVID at that point and were already regularly exposed through their work.

"We thought, 'We'll just wait,'" he said. "We went to nursing school, we studied hard and we learned what we need to do to stay healthy and that was our decision."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that “millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history.”

Then NAHC announced all unvaccinated employees would lose their jobs unless they had a religious or medical exemption. Shafia and Jones-Pavico's son was born soon afterward and the couple again hesitated, especially since there was little research at the time on breastfeeding and the vaccine.

They both applied for religious exemptions, explaining that his stance was based on personal freedom. They both were denied.

Shafia said he knows of multiple people who were exempted for a religious reason and were allowed to test regularly as an alternative to the vaccine. He questioned why he wasn't allowed to do the same. He told his supervisors he wasn't completely opposed to the vaccine, but just needed more time to consider everything and see how the research played out.

He was taken off the schedule starting in December and was terminated in January, as was Jones-Pavico.

"We're not anti-vaxxers," Shafia said. "My son got his vaccines. We're scientists. I just wanted more time to find out what was right for me and my family, and I supported my wife 100%."

'You only get one life'

The $5,000 fee was always a possibility.

Shafia said he was aware of it when he signed the contract and he discussed it with his managers in his final months. At first, there were talks of prorating it as it was so close to the end of his contract date. That didn't happen, though, and he was recently informed they had until March 2 to pay or it would be sent to collections. He hasn't heard anything from NAH since.

"They're giving me 30 days to make $5,000 -- $10,000 since it's both of us," he said. "I don't make that in two months, let alone one."

Shafia hasn't stopped working. He turned to travel nursing in early 2022 as there were no other options locally. He is currently temporarily living and working in New Hampshire, sharing a one-bedroom apartment with another travel nurse. His wife and newborn are still in Flagstaff for now. They're not sure what's next, but Shafia says he stands by his decision.

"You only get one life and at the end of the day you have to live with that," he added. "All those choices you make…you should feel good about it and proud of your convictions."

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

