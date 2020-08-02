Hummingbirds take to Flagstaff feeders en masse this summer

Shawnee Riplog-Peterson has two main words for hummingbirds: opinionated and tenacious. The curator of mammalogy and ornithology at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum west of Tucson hasn’t seen many of the fierce little flyers down south this year, mostly due to the prevalence of wildfires, but in northern Arizona the tiny species is thriving in hoards.
Home primarily to the more common broad-tailed and rufous hummingbirds, Flagstaff also sees the rarer Anna's, black-chinned and Costa varieties, but it depends on the location and the year. This year the broad-tailed, green in plumage with a bright red spot on its throat (easily and often mistaken for the ruby-throated hummingbird,) and the bright orange and red rufous are dominating feeders.
Celia Holm, who has a PhD in redwing blackbirds, previously served on the board of the Audubon Society and now leads the bird walks at the Arboretum at Flagstaff, sees different numbers each year. While she hasn’t seen many at her house near Snowbowl Road, many friends have been on the lookout and witnessed them.
“There’s different years where we have different numbers,” Holm said, “you’ll get population increases. This happens to be one of the more plentiful years.”
These numbers are the result of many factors ranging from weather to fires to the rates at which baby hummingbirds survive, a feat that is not always a given as it depends on how they fledge (leave the nest), if they can find food and whether or not the mother survives.
Perhaps the proverbial bumper crop in hummingbirds this year is just the result of more people spending time at home, watching the bright colored beings (which often weigh less than a penny) in quarantine, or perhaps the conditions were good this year and breeding went well. Riplog-Peterson’s theory is that it’s a little bit of both.
Check out the Mountain Living section next week for a full story on Flagstaff’s hummingbirds from experts and avid birders alike. Have any interesting hummingbird stories you’d like to share? Email sconrad@flaglive.com.
