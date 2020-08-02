Hummingbirds take to Flagstaff feeders en masse this summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shawnee Riplog-Peterson has two main words for hummingbirds: opinionated and tenacious. The curator of mammalogy and ornithology at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum west of Tucson hasn’t seen many of the fierce little flyers down south this year, mostly due to the prevalence of wildfires, but in northern Arizona the tiny species is thriving in hoards.

Home primarily to the more common broad-tailed and rufous hummingbirds, Flagstaff also sees the rarer Anna's, black-chinned and Costa varieties, but it depends on the location and the year. This year the broad-tailed, green in plumage with a bright red spot on its throat (easily and often mistaken for the ruby-throated hummingbird,) and the bright orange and red rufous are dominating feeders.

Celia Holm, who has a PhD in redwing blackbirds, previously served on the board of the Audubon Society and now leads the bird walks at the Arboretum at Flagstaff, sees different numbers each year. While she hasn’t seen many at her house near Snowbowl Road, many friends have been on the lookout and witnessed them.

“There’s different years where we have different numbers,” Holm said, “you’ll get population increases. This happens to be one of the more plentiful years.”