I have grown roses since my husband and I moved to Phoenix with our family in 1988, and then to Flagstaff in 2004. When I became a Coconino Master Gardener in 2014, I had no idea there was a garden in town that grew over 65 roses, the Olivia White Hospice Home Garden.

I started volunteering there that first summer as a Master Gardener, digging out encroaching groundcovers. Every year since I have pruned and fertilized the Hospice roses, with the help of my fellow Master Gardeners.

Here in Flagstaff, we garden at the high altitude of 7,000 feet with cold winters, late frosts and a short growing season. Caring for the Hospice roses and my own roses year after year allowed me to apply the cultural practices and guidelines I have learned from rose literature. I have found the following recommendations to be the most helpful.

The first and most important step to choosing a rose is to consider only those that are USDA Cold Hardy to Zone 5. Roses that are cold hardy to Zones 5, 4, and 3 have chemical mechanisms that move the water in the plant out of the cells during the winter and into the spaces between cells so that the cell walls do not burst when the water freezes. The water then reenters the cells in the spring. Roses that are not cold hardy do not have this ability, and suffer so much cell destruction that the rose dies from too much cane dieback.

The next most important guideline is to choose the class of rose you desire with care. Each rose class grows in a distinctive pattern. Climbers grow long canes, while floribundas grow clusters of flowers around the bush. Then there are miniature rose bushes, which are usually about two feet high. I recommend that you do not plant the rose class of Hybrid Tea. Almost all Hybrid Teas are not cold hardy to Zone 5 and suffer severe winter damage.

Before shopping, measure how many feet of height and width you have available for the rose to attractively fill the space. Too large a rose will need constant pruning, which will interfere with blooming since the flowers are formed on the growing ends.

Always check the disease resistance and buy only those roses that are resistant to black spot and to powdery mildew.

Lastly, consider purchasing roses at the plant nurseries, rather than buying rose bushes over the internet. Nursery rose bushes are usually sold in 5-gallon pots and are old enough to be planted in the ground immediately. Mail order roses in pots tend to be so small they will need to be overwintered in the garage and planted outside the next spring. I also recommend that you do not plant bare root roses. Bare root roses have had their fine roots removed. Since the fine roots of a rose take up nutrients and water, even if the rose variety is cold hardy enough, at this elevation it is too difficult for the young rose to replace all of its fine root system.

The easiest way to accomplish these steps is to take your cell phone, and pen and paper with you to the nursery. Select a cart and put several of the roses that interest you on the cart. Write down the name of each of these roses. On your cell phone look up each rose by opening your search engine (i.e., Safari), enter rosa, then the name of the rose, and press Search. A list of online nurseries selling the rose will appear. Open each website, look for the zone of hardiness, and put back each rose that is not cold hardy to Zone 5. Then read the text to find out the rose’s class, its dimensions, and disease resistance, and put back every rose that does not match your criteria.

Following these methods will greatly increase your chances of growing a rose that will give you many years of enjoyment.

I look forward to volunteering next spring at the Hospice Garden. We have planted five new roses within the last two years. It takes three years for a rose to establish, so these are still maturing. Since each is cold hardy to Zone 5, I have faith that they will winter successfully and grow well next spring.