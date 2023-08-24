Whirr, whirr, zip, zing, and a flash of iridescent copper — that’s my recollection of encountering a rufous hummingbird (Selasphorus rufus) for the first time. I was on vacation visiting Cedar Breaks National Monument. It was summertime, and we were picnicking in a natural clearing of sweet-scented pine. I’ll always treasure this splendid memory.

Recently, I learned the disturbing news that this tiny but magnificent creature was listed on the 2022 U.S. State of the Birds Report. The list identifies 70 tipping point bird species, meaning the rufous hummingbird has lost 50% of its numbers within the last 50 years. And if circumstances don’t change, the species is headed toward losing another 50% in the next 50 years.

The male rufous hummingbird wears brilliant copper throat feathers called a gorget. When sunlight strikes it at a certain angle, the reflective feathers put on a spectacular show. Otherwise, the gorget may appear black. Amazingly, the bird can tilt these feathers with perfect timing and direction to attract a nearby female. Females wear white throat feathers with slanted vertical rows of beige to green-brown iridescent spots. Often a minuscule, red-orange patch adorns the center of their throats.

The rufous has the widest range of any other western hummingbird. They follow a somewhat elliptical migration route, traveling north along the Pacific coast to breed, usually in northwestern U.S. and Canadian forests, but as far as southeastern Alaska.

After breeding, they fly south through western mountain ranges, usually overwintering in Mexico, a route that may extend well over 3,000 miles! But more and more of them are choosing the U.S. Gulf Coast, likely due to climate change and homeowners making their gardens hummingbird-friendly. The rufous, more often than other hummingbirds, tends to wander east exploring the American West during its southward flight.

I recall a neighbor of mine who would become distraught when hummingbirds created a ruckus battling at her feeder. She would exclaim, “They’re so aggressive!” I have a hunch rufous hummers were the feistiest.

There is a rationale behind this behavior, however. Because the rufous is likely the only bird of its size migrating as far as it does, it expends an incredible amount of energy. It is therefore essential the rufous has unlimited sources of food. And unlike some other birds, hummers are unable to store their fuel reserves in the form of fat. Therefore, they frequently eat more than double their body weight in the form of nectar, sugar water, and tiny arthropods each day.

Birdwatchers like myself often question why we rarely spy both rufous male and female hummers together at feeders. This is partly because males take flight from their northern winter abodes earlier than females, often arriving in Mexico by early July. Both sexes spend a few days or weeks resting and refueling in flower-rich mountainous regions like northern Arizona.

Let’s not forget these short stop-overs in our own wildernesses and backyards are beneficial for us, the stewards of the land. These tiny wonders spread pollen from plant to plant, ensuring not only ecological diversity of our region, but the health and viability of the food web itself.

Why does the future seem dire for the rufous hummingbird? For one, insect populations, which are essential for supplying protein for all hummers, are decreasing precipitously worldwide. Next, rufous hummers’ breeding grounds in the Pacific Northwest are being encroached upon by logging and other human activities. Similarly, the birds’ winter homelands in Mexico are shrinking.

Ornithologists (zoologists who study birds) are concerned with the survival of hummingbirds in general, because wildflowers are starting to blossom earlier each year. By the time a hummer has reached its habitual flower sources during migration, the flowers may have already faded. This is a result of climate change, and the phenomenon may be happening more quickly than the bird can adapt. A foray into higher elevations to find nectar could be hazardous, due to low oxygen levels and low air pressure.

In truth, not enough is known about the rufous hummingbird’s life cycle for scientists to come up with clear, decisive pathways to stop the decline. I just hope this precious flying copper penny will be victorious in its fight for existence.