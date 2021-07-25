Humanitarian aid helpers search for stability in Flagstaff

Was it difficult to maintain impartiality, given ISIS’ hold on Mosul and the deluge of destruction witnessed daily?

“Oh,” Reed said, “you mean, like, 20 minutes later, you may have to treat the same ISIS fighter who shot the kid you just finished treating? Yeah, it was an incredibly solid line for us. Our job was to treat people. You know what a 17-year-old Isis fighter with his guts hanging out looks like? Looks like a 17-year-old with his guts out. You treat the person who’s in front of you.”

Reed’s war experience could only help his humanitarian efforts so much. There are, obviously, different objectives.

“Helping is way harder than hurting,” he said, comparing life as a soldier to an aid worker. “Hurting is pretty easy. The actual job of doing it, helping people, especially if you’re without the right equipment and staff, which we were at times, is much harder.”

Reed is an imposing figure, over 6-foot tall and barrel-chested with wavy russet hair and, back then, a full beard. Through sheer force of will, along with Potter’s placating acts of diplomacy, he was able to forge an alliance between the sides, ensuring that the Iraqi military would bring civilians, as well as injured troops, to the medic tents and that injured ISIS fighter also would receive care.