Humanitarian aid helpers search for stability in Flagstaff

Their bond, forged in extremis and solidified by a common purpose, now flourishes in less fraught times and in a more stable milieu.
Pete Reed and Alex Potter have, by all appearances, settled into domesticity — well, as much as their restless spirits can be tamed — quite nicely in Flagstaff.
They look like any other 30-something couple in repose at the Kickstand Kafe, getting their caffeine fix and checking their phones. He, a skier and fly-fishing aficionado studying to be a paramedic; she, an ultrarunner and nurse. He, slightly rumpled in rolled up sleeves and giving off a Seth Rogan vibe with bushy mustache and sideburns; she, donning a clingy sleeveless dress, GPS watch and an elaborate tattoo of a Scottish warrior woman on her left biceps.
What is not immediately apparent is that the lives of Reed, 32, and Potter, 31, are anything but ordinary.
The couple has spent much of the past five years providing humanitarian medical aid in some of the world’s most war-worn regions, from Iraq to Yemen to Syria. They served on the front lines, well within the line of fire, during the height of the long and bloody battle for Mosul in 2017 — first volunteering for a Slovak nongovernmental organization and later starting their own nonprofit, Global Response Management, still providing relief in eight countries.
Back stateside, they have settled in Flagstaff to try their hand at normal life, if there even is such a thing for them after spending their 20s globe-hopping, Reed first as a Marine serving two tours in Afghanistan and then as a self-described “haphazard civilian medic” in Iraq, and Potter as a hybrid overseas trauma nurse and freelance journalist (National Geographic, Washington Post, New York Times).
Though founders of GRM, which has grown from a handful of volunteers to a force of more than 60 stationed in the Middle East and Latin America, Reed and Potter have stepped back from the day-to-day running of the nonprofit, remaining on the board of directors.
But their experiences abroad, harrowing in the retelling, remain central to their shared identity. It’s who they are; it’s gone a long way in shaping not only how they see the world but how they act.
Tending to the wounded — soldiers and civilians alike, Pashmerga troops and ISIS jihadists alike, children and village elders, journalists and NGO workers — day after day for months at a time in Mosul could not help but leave a lasting imprint on their psyches. Yet as they sit at the Flagstaff café, tucking nicotine pouches between lips and gum to supplement their caffeine jolt, they recount the horror of death and destruction with varying emotions: searing grief one minute, gallows humor the next, with occasional bouts of righteous indignation about war’s toll bubbling up.
Surviving their 20s helping others
All told, it was a hell of a way to spend their 20s, they said.
“We call it the 27 Club,” Reed said. “We were all 27 when we got to Mosul to do this. In fact, I turned 27 the day I went in. Derek (Coleman, another medic) was 27 and the Slovak nurses were 27. Alex was 27.”
“To explain,” Potter added, “there’s that group of celebrities who all died when they are 27, right?”
“Hendrix, Monroe, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison,” Reed said.
“And Amy Winehouse,” Potter said. “27.”
“Wasn’t Kurt Cobain 27?” their interviewer asked.
“Him, too,” Reed said. “It was, like, gallows humor. None of us are getting out of here alive. We’re 27. Now it’s five years later…”
“It’s crazy,” Potter added. “I can’t believe it’s been that long.”
Survive, they did, though. And they tell the tale, emotion recollected in tranquility, not to glorify war and their role in easing suffering, but to just process a surreal and traumatic time in their lives when roadside car bombs, snipers, strafing from above and EIDs from below, became just part of their existence.
To get at why Reed and Potter so willingly risked their lives to save others’, to understand why they felt the need to step forward into an active war zone that even larger and more established NGOs such as the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders would not risk, it’s important to know Reed and Potter’s backgrounds and altruistic beliefs.
Reed grew up in Bordentown, New Jersey, in a family devoted to military service. And he was no different, doing two tours in Afghanistan earlier in the 2000s as a rifleman in the infantry, directly in harm’s way. As Reed likes to quip: “I was a point man in my second deployment, which in Afghanistan just means (you are) bait.” Back home, he became an EMT but there was something missing, a sense of purpose, a heightened feeling of making a difference.
“I remember having a conversation with my dad before going over there (to Mosul),” Reed said. “I asked him, would I be doing more good as a single EMT in this terrible situation in Iraq or by being one of thousands of EMTs working in an ambulance here? Yeah, the risk goes up but so does the reward.”
Potter, a rural Minnesota native, had long harbored an adventuresome streak, combined with a desire to help others. Which is why she became a nurse and why she chucked a more conventional medical career at a hospital or health center for working overseas. She was able to parlay her love of photography and writing into a foreign correspondent role while still volunteering as a nurse, first in Yemen and later in Iraq, her role model being Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer and humanitarian Lynsey Addario.
“I never wanted to have a job where there wasn’t some sort of public service element to it,” she said. “When I was in high school, the Iraq and Afghanistan (conflicts) were in full swing, and I loved reporting and writing and this is what I wanted to do. So I did it.”
Two passionate Americans abroad
It is passion, not impulsivity, that led the two to northern Iraq for the Battle of Mosul. Reed and his buddy Coleman had arrived in late 2016 as the battle was heating up. Potter had been in Yemen on a reporting assignment but came to Iraq to chase stories. But the longer she stayed, the more she realized her time would be better spent giving medical aid.
The couple’s first meeting, in a coffee shop in Erbil (sometimes spelled, Irbil), was not quite the stuff of a Rom-Com. Potter had read a Washington Post story about Reed and messaged him. Reed, essentially, ghosted her, but Coleman set up the meeting at the coffee shop.
“My buddy Derek and I were very busy, talking with other NGOs, and in walks Alex,” Reed said. “My first thought was, ‘Oh, she’s pretty.’ Not a very good first thought, I know. I have no idea what she thought of me. I had a Leonidas beard at the time. We talked for a few minutes, and she was still kind of just standing there, and I had to go back to our other meeting.”
Potter: “He totally ignored me.”
Not for long. The two teamed with a Slovakian organization, the Academy of Emergency Medicine, a smaller nonprofit whose mission is to help with medical aid for anyone whoever needed it — Iraqi troops, ISIS troops, civilians. Such an arrangement, Reed and Potter said, is unusual because normally an NGO will take sides and receive security protection from one side or the other in conflict.
“The WHO (World Health Organization) had asked ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) and red crescent red cross and MSF (Medecins Sans Frontieres), the two biggest players in global arena, they both had questions about neutrality, which is still being debated to this day," Reed said. "To be in that conflict, you could only go with one side. Very, very few local organizations during the time of Isis were able to deliver aid into ISIS-held areas. Once the battle started, it was a very hardened front lines.”
Potter: “You could get blown up very easily, and these larger (aid) groups who held tightly to these principles thought it wasn’t safe for their staff to be close enough to the front lines to treat trauma patients effectively without security. But they can’t hire security because that wouldn’t be impartial.”
First the Slovak group, and then Reed and Potter’s new group, Global Response Management, were willing to take the risk. In fact, they insisted on giving medical aid to all sides, regardless of ideology. This philosophy differed from Reed’s time in Marines, when the enemy (the Taliban) was clear and sides were taken with unwavering commitment.
Was it difficult to maintain impartiality, given ISIS’ hold on Mosul and the deluge of destruction witnessed daily?
“Oh,” Reed said, “you mean, like, 20 minutes later, you may have to treat the same ISIS fighter who shot the kid you just finished treating? Yeah, it was an incredibly solid line for us. Our job was to treat people. You know what a 17-year-old Isis fighter with his guts hanging out looks like? Looks like a 17-year-old with his guts out. You treat the person who’s in front of you.”
Reed’s war experience could only help his humanitarian efforts so much. There are, obviously, different objectives.
“Helping is way harder than hurting,” he said, comparing life as a soldier to an aid worker. “Hurting is pretty easy. The actual job of doing it, helping people, especially if you’re without the right equipment and staff, which we were at times, is much harder.”
Reed is an imposing figure, over 6-foot tall and barrel-chested with wavy russet hair and, back then, a full beard. Through sheer force of will, along with Potter’s placating acts of diplomacy, he was able to forge an alliance between the sides, ensuring that the Iraqi military would bring civilians, as well as injured troops, to the medic tents and that injured ISIS fighter also would receive care.
“I went in and yelled at a bunch of Iraqi generals,” Reed recalled. “It was one of the more intense meetings of my life. At that time, we were only treating civilians every so often. So I yelled at the generals. We made the deal. We’d share supplies, ambulances and providers, but they’d have to bring us every single civilian who was wounded.”
Potter's recollection of that meeting: “That style went over well with the military. But in diplomatic circles, when we had founded GRM, well, we were kind of like fire and ice in meetings. I tried to bring a little more of a diplomatic tone to it. Because Mosul was so kinetic, those systems weren’t in place and the only way to get things efficiently, and enough of the supplies, was to be pretty forceful -- which Pete was.”
Stress of nonstop medical aid
For months, the two worked side-by-side treating the wounded. In December of 2016, the PBS News Hour did an extended report from Mosul on their work. The footage shows them dealing with children as young as 5 as well as elderly civilians in a chaotic scene in the desert with Humvees kicking up dust as they rush the wounded to the medics.
The segment gives only a glimpse of what the two dealt with daily. After a while, the stress took its toll.
Six months into the Mosul offensive, Reed said, “I had a complete mental breakdown.” Potter said the two would take brief “vacations” away from the action, both grateful they were able to get away. But they always returned.
To illustrate the pressures they faced, Reed gave just one example, lowering his voice so other café patrons didn’t hear the gruesome details:
“The worst three hours of my life were in Mosul,” he began. “Two kids got hit by the same sniper. The first one was dead, so I bagged him and brought him back. As soon as we got back, there was another kid shot in the face. We were driving through this market. I’m in the ambulance and it came to a screeching halt. I’m holding this (wounded) kid, and the side doors open and they hand me (another) kid. I was like, 'What the (expletive)?'
“We just start driving again. It took a minute or two for me to realize the ambulance had just hit this kid because it was just trying to get this other kid there. So I went back and forth between suctioning this one kid and suctioning the other kid. It was a 25-minute ride, and one kid made it, one kid died while vomiting on me.
“That was just —” Reed paused, collecting himself.
“That was dead kid week,” he continued, smiling ruefully. “What we just called it. That was the middle of dead kid week. That will never leave me.”
Potter said she “processed” the horror differently. She let her emotions out, crying sometimes after difficult days. But Reed kept it inside. He compartmentalized.
“It’s called a shoe box,” he said. “I didn’t open the shoe box from Afghanistan for months. In Mosul, I would punch a door and scream (expletive). So it wasn’t complete shoe box.”
“I made you open the box,” Potter cut in.
“Yes, you did, which I’m happy for,” he said, turning to Potter. “And then a bunch of (expletive) poured out.”
Returning stateside
Eventually, the two needed to leave northern Iraq, but not until the Battle of Mosul was nearly over. They came back to the states to decompress (though Reed returned, once). They first landed in Ketchum, Idaho, where Potter, always the adventurer, worked as a wildland firefighter. Then they went to Rhode Island, where Reed’s brother lived, where Reed went to college to get an associate’s degree and Potter worked as a nurse during COVID-19.
Being peripatetic types, they soon were itching to be on the move again. They wanted to find a place where Reed work as a ski instructor (a passion) and finish his paramedic training, and where Potter could work as an emergency nurse but also train in high altitude for her budding ultra-running career.
They thought of Salt Lake City. Then Missoula, Montana. But they settled on Flagstaff as the best bet for both. Will they stay, set down roots? Hard to tell. Both, though, seems happy to have survived the “27 Club” in Iraq.
“Being 27 and gallivanting around is great,” Reed said. “Being 32? It’s nice to have the idea of a home base.”
“Even if we can just come back to it and have something solid in a community,” Potter added.
Reed: “We’re over the 27 hump, now.
Potter: “Yeah, now we’ll just succumb to cancer or heart disease.”
Reed: “In 60 years.”
Potter: “Sixty years? I don’t want to live that old, 90.”
Reed: “I don’t know. But I just hope there’s never another Mosul in our lifetime.”