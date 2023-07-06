The Flagstaff Fire Department (FFD) responded at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning to a fire reported on top of the mesa on Mars Hill. Spotted from the Elden Lookout Tower, the wildland fire spread to two-tenths of an acre in size along the urban trail system west of Thorpe Park.

Two units and a battalion chief from FFD and Coconino National Forest crews responded and were able to quickly contain the fire before it posed a major threat to the Observatory Mesa Natural Area and Lowell Observatory.

According to the Flagstaff Fire Department, the blaze started in an area restored under the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project, which kept the fire moving slowly and allowed teams to contain the flames at under a quarter acre.

FFD later determined the fire was human-caused.

“The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning [Thursday] through 8 p.m., which means high winds and low relative humidity, creating the potential for high fire danger,” a statement on the FFD Facebook page reads. “Residents and visitors need to be aware of the hazards that can threaten our community and must follow current fire restrictions.”

For the next few days, fire managers will patrol the area around the fire as a precaution.