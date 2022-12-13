Hugs, tears, stories exchanged at public memorial for Flagstaff couple lost in Mexico

Northern Arizona University’s Cline Library Auditorium was filled Saturday afternoon with pictures -- photos projected, larger than life, behind the podium of a much-used lecture hall.

The photos would supplement the pictures that were painted aloud — in English and Korean -- memories of a couple lost at sea during a kayaking trip near Puerto Penasco, Mexico over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Yeon-Su Kim was the director of the Department of Forestry at NAU; her husband Corey Allen was a Flagstaff real estate agent and former school board president of Pine Forest Charter School. The two were kayaking with their teenage daughter when the weather took a turn for the worst.

Allen returned his daughter to shore and went back out in his kayak to try and find Kim. The official search for him was called off last week, a few days after Kim’s body was found.

The loss of both Kim and Allen hit their respective communities suddenly, moving people like Sarah Hunter to host a public memorial for friends, family, students and colleagues to express their shock and grief.

Hunter works with the Ecological Restoration Institute and was one of the people who helped organize the memorial. Hunter worked with Kim for the past year and a half.

“What was important was to give the students a chance to come together before the end of the term. A chance to be together before the holidays,” Hunter said, “I think this [memorial] is a testament to how close the community is. The support I’ve witnessed is immense.”

NAU Facilities and food service played a key role in the memorial’s logistics, lining the hallway leading to the auditorium with silver chaffing dishes and bountiful cheese platters.

The auditorium, so often used for lectures at the college, filled quickly. Accents from around the world overlapped, as people filed in, passing a small basket for cards on a table by the door. Those who could not attend in person dialed in on Zoom.

Projected from a photograph overhead, Yeon-Su Kim beamed down from a forest scene, her hands overflowing with freshly foraged mushrooms. In the next photo, Corey Allen is curled up on a couch with a cat. As mourners took their seats, more images rolled by: Allen stuffing a turkey. Kim modeling a handmade Yoda hat, both holding armloads of kittens or handfuls of cookies.

Allen was a prominent photographer himself, an artist and co-founder of the Hidden Light Photography Studio.

His brother, Curtis, spoke at the memorial. He remembered Allen’s youthful pursuit of music, in a band that made their own album — literally. A young Corey helped design the artwork, make the music and press the vinyl for the records that Curtis said still float around eBay as collector’s items.

Curtis remembered his brother as a young man leaving California in his 20s to pursue his art: landscape photography in Flagstaff. He remembered him as a real estate agent in a signature cowboy hat.

But his was just one voice that painted fond pictures of Allen and Kim.

After those gathered to remember the pair took a moment of silence for healing in grief, NAU President Jose Cruz Rivera opened the memorial.

“For the family and children, please accept our university’s condolences for your loss,” Cruz Rivera began. “I will forever remember my interactions with Yeon-Su. She contributed her biography to NAU. She was a thought leader in her field nationally, and an unwavering champion of diversity and inclusion. The forest will miss the sound of her footsteps.”

Jiny and Se Yong Kim, Yeon-Su’s brother and sister, flew in from South Korea and spoke in Korean, with the help of a translator who worked with Kim in the School of Forestry.

Kim’s brother remembered the expert in natural resource economics as only a brother could. He recalled an annoying sister who turned into a strong and goal-oriented woman. He shared that their mother predicted Yeon-Su would marry someone who wasn’t Korean, and described Allen and Kim’s love story as warm, supportive and even fated.

“It is time for us to let them leave us and this world,” he said, “We will do our best to support the kids. They will be welcome to visit, live and study in South Korea.”

Kim’s sister expressed her anger at the sudden and wrenching loss. The pair were beginning to grow close in recent years, and visits to Flagstaff had already been scheduled for the near future. “It appears my sister made a big impact, based on the people here today,” she said.

Cathy Small knew Kim through their local meditation group, where Kim was a board member and a decades-long presence.

“Yeon-Su and I are a generation apart. She thought of me as a mentor. I thought of her as a friend,” Small said. She recalled when Kim and Allen first met, remembering early excitement and apprehension. Kim asked Small for dating advice, then sought her counsel again before taking on her prominent administrative role at the university.

“Yeon-Su had a bigger agenda than a peaceful life,” Small said fondly. “Corey was a devoted soul mate and creative force in both of their lives.”

Dave Eckert talked about Allen as a creator as well. A parent turned school board member, turned fund-raiser, turned construction coordinator; a father dedicated to his children and their school, so much so that he helped raise money for and ensure the construction of a new campus. Eckert was a teacher at Pine Forest Charter School when Allen and Kim’s son was a student there.

“He had a deep respect for people and a willingness to learn. He embodied a gentle strength and compassionate grace. It was an honor to work alongside him,” Eckert said.

Jim Allen, the dean of the School of Forestry at NAU, said he would always think of Corey Allen as a hero for his final actions, in attempting to save the lives of his wife and daughter.

Allen’s mother and father were in the auditorium, among the red theater-style seats. Toward the end of the memorial, Fred Allen, Corey’s father, went up to the microphone.

“Corey was a gentle soul,” he began, “Yeon-Su told me that.”

The room was overtaken by a wave of gentle laughter. “Miracle of miracles, they found each other. They were married at the beginning of our new century," he said. He recalled the Buddhist ceremony held at his home, and shared memories of the family hunting for mushrooms, of their time together as “a family in full.”

“We carry memories of our own, and we will bump into them from time to time,” Fred said.

Eckert shared an anecdote about Allen and Kim. “Their home was always welcoming,” he said. As a teacher, he noted that friends of Allen and Kim’s son and daughter would often visit and return home with crafts they’d made during a sleepover. Holiday presents were handmade.

“We all come with gifts to give the world,” Eckert said. He reflected on the impact of two people gifted in their respective spheres: Allen as an advocate for education in his own right, an artist and entrepreneur; Kim as a thought-leader, teacher and champion for equality.

It seemed, in Cline Library that day, that Kim and Allen would always be remembered as the type of people who shared their gifts openly and encouraged the others to nurture and share their own.