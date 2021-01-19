How to get COVID-19 vaccines in Coconino County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vaccine supplies are limited at this time: appointments are required at vaccination sites and available on a first come first served basis. There is no cost to receive the vaccine; however, individuals with insurance should bring their insurance card. No one will be turned away for lack of insurance.

All eligible Phase 1a and 1b individuals can schedule an appointment at the Statewide Vaccination Site at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

At Fort Tuthill County Park, all first dose appointments for January and February are currently booked. Appointments could become available if cancellations occur, so county officials are encouraging community members to check its vaccine website or call the COVID-19 Information Line (928-679-7300) frequently for availability.