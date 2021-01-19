How to get COVID-19 vaccines in Coconino County

Eligible groups
Coconino County COVID-19 vaccination sites are currently open only to defined eligible populations, not yet to the general public.
Eligible individuals include health care workers; emergency medical services workers; long-term care facility staff and residents; education and child care workers; law enforcement and protective services; and adults age 65 and older.
These individuals comprise the Phase 1a and a portion of the 1b priority groups defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arizona Department of Health Services. The remaining groups in Phase 1b — other essential workers and adults with high-risk conditions in congregate settings — are not currently eligible for the vaccine.
Those seeking vaccination are asked to bring proof of occupation such as a paystub, employment badge, a letter from an employer or a driver’s license or ID displaying date of birth to their vaccination site. Those without proper eligibility identification may be turned away.
Individuals without internet access in priority groups or who require assistance with registration can call the COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300.
Locations
Vaccine supplies are limited at this time: appointments are required at vaccination sites and available on a first come first served basis. There is no cost to receive the vaccine; however, individuals with insurance should bring their insurance card. No one will be turned away for lack of insurance.
All eligible Phase 1a and 1b individuals can schedule an appointment at the Statewide Vaccination Site at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
At Fort Tuthill County Park, all first dose appointments for January and February are currently booked. Appointments could become available if cancellations occur, so county officials are encouraging community members to check its vaccine website or call the COVID-19 Information Line (928-679-7300) frequently for availability.
North Country HealthCare is offering vaccinations for eligible individuals at its locations in Flagstaff and Williams, but all appointments are booked. Individuals can submit their phone number on the North Country website to be notified by text when more appointments are available.
Banner Health Page Hospital opens up appointments for eligible individuals each week as vaccine shipments and staffing are confirmed.
Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Flagstaff Medical Center is offering vaccinations to specific members of the Phase 1b priority groups, who are notified through their employers. It plans to open vaccine clinics for eligible community members in early February.
As more vaccine doses become available, additional appointments and locations will be added. The county is currently working with partners to plan specific vaccination events for people age 75 or older.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines in Coconino County, visit https://coconino.az.gov/2547/Vaccine-Info. To view the latest COVID-19 case numbers for the county, visit https://coconino.az.gov/2376/Dashboard-Data.