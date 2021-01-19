 Skip to main content
How to get COVID-19 testing in Flagstaff
Waiting To Be Tested

More than 100 cars wait at the Coconino County Fairgrounds in July at the COVID-19 testing station.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

Coconino County’s specimen collection site at Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, is free and open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for saliva and nasopharyngeal testing and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for saliva testing only.

Saliva testing is also available at the Northern Arizona University Union Fieldhouse, 1050 Knoles Drive, from Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both testing sites are closed on Sundays. Appointments are required for saliva tests and can be made at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19. Nasopharyngeal tests are available without an appointment.

In Flagstaff, testing is also offered at the following locations:

  • Patient’s Choice Lab, 715 N. Beaver Street Rm #3. Open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Pre-registration is required.
  • NextCare, 1000 N Humphreys St., Suite 104. Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends. Pre-registration is not required.
  • Sonora Quest Laboratories, 1100 N San Francisco St., Suite C and 1515 E. Cedar Ave Bldg. F. Open Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the San Francisco St. location and 12-4 p.m. at the Cedar Ave. location. Pre-registration is not required.
  • Greenlaw Baptist Church, 3400 E. Lockett Rd. Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Pre-registration is required.
  • Christ’s Church of Flagstaff, 3355 E. Soliere Ave. Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. every day. Pre-registration is required.
  • Walgreens, 22610 E. Route 66. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. every day. Pre-registration is required.
