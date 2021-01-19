How to get COVID-19 testing in Flagstaff

Coconino County’s specimen collection site at Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, is free and open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for saliva and nasopharyngeal testing and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for saliva testing only.

Saliva testing is also available at the Northern Arizona University Union Fieldhouse, 1050 Knoles Drive, from Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both testing sites are closed on Sundays. Appointments are required for saliva tests and can be made at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19. Nasopharyngeal tests are available without an appointment.

In Flagstaff, testing is also offered at the following locations:

Patient’s Choice Lab, 715 N. Beaver Street Rm #3. Open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Pre-registration is required.

NextCare, 1000 N Humphreys St., Suite 104. Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends. Pre-registration is not required.

Sonora Quest Laboratories, 1100 N San Francisco St., Suite C and 1515 E. Cedar Ave Bldg. F. Open Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the San Francisco St. location and 12-4 p.m. at the Cedar Ave. location. Pre-registration is not required.

Greenlaw Baptist Church, 3400 E. Lockett Rd. Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Pre-registration is required.

Christ’s Church of Flagstaff, 3355 E. Soliere Ave. Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. every day. Pre-registration is required.

Walgreens, 22610 E. Route 66. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. every day. Pre-registration is required.