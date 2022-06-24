How Inner Basin survived the Pipeline Fire, why Weatherford Canyon did not

There are still wisps of smoke rising from the steep, green aspen groves of the San Francisco Peaks’ Inner Basin. Remnants from the Pipeline Fire, which was 80% contained on Thursday, these little fires burning somewhere below the canopy are nothing to worry about, said fire safety officer Brent Van Gundy.

“We’re not concerned with those fires moving,” Van Gundy said, nodding to the smoke rising on the hillside. “They’re just log piles. We’ll keep an eye on them.”

It’s hard to share his confidence. You don’t even have to turn your head to see the where the green of the aspens is demarcated by a scorched brown line. Beyond that, the hillside goes black, complete destruction across acres of ridgeline leading up to Doyle Peak. The road we had just ascended to reach the Inner Basin wove around the south face of Sugarloaf Mountain, where the burn was so complete that even the black sticks of charred trees seemed rare — as if most had burned down to ash. With evidence of fire’s devastation all around, it’s difficult to believe that any puff of smoke could be innocuous.

But Van Gundy knows what he’s talking about. Aspens are considered a “natural fire barrier” because they’re less flammable and have a higher moisture content than pine trees. And for Lockett Meadow, the popular Inner Basin campground, they may have been a saving grace.

Standing in the meadow, you can see where the Pipeline Fire halted its forward progress. There’s a thin band of aspen standing between the burn and the golden grasses. When asked how firefighters stopped the fire from going any further, fire management specialist Preston Mercer said, “We didn’t.”

“On any normal year, aspen won’t burn that well,” he said. “Unless there’s a ton of dead and down component in it.”

Aspen aren’t the only reason Lockett Meadow survived; topography played a part. The northeastern trajectory of the Pipeline Fire meant that it had to “back down” off the ridge, and as anyone who’s ever held a match knows, fire likes to burn up.

Time of day also played a part, said Forest Service public information officer Karen Malis-Clark. By sheer luck, the Pipeline Fire reached the ridge above Lockett Meadow overnight, when lower temperatures and greater relative humidity would have contributed to a less active fire.

There was also preventative management involved. “We've done a lot of fuel treatments around here,” Mercer said, looking over the meadow. “All there was left to burn was grass and live aspen. So [the fire] just kind of died down.”

These natural and preventative elements helped keep the Pipeline Fire out of the Inner Basin and Lockett Meadow, but that’s not to say there wasn’t a battle. Hotshot crews deployed to the area within the first few days of the Pipeline Fire. They hiked in over the saddles above the basin at elevations over 11,000 feet to get ahead of the blaze, and did significant work in minimizing the fire’s progress.

The San Francisco Peaks and the people of Flagstaff owe much to these efforts. If the Pipeline Fire had burned into the basin or significantly expanded over the peaks, it would have been “beyond catastrophic,” said Flagstaff District Ranger Matt McGrath.

“I didn’t sleep those first nights,” said McGrath, a self-described “eternal optimist.” The Pipeline Fire was bad enough — having forced thousands of evacuations, threatened homes and heightened flood risk in surrounding neighborhoods — but it could have been “much, much worse,” he said. In his opinion, if the firefighting crews and air support hadn’t been successful, if the fire and wind conditions never “gave us the opportunity” and the Pipeline Fire spread over the Peaks, then the city of Flagstaff below could be looking at a life-altering scenario.

“The entire town of Flagstaff would flood with a quarter-inch of rain,” he said.

That didn’t happen this time. But it was close.

Other popular areas did not fare so well. Weatherford Canyon, an area revered for its doghair thickets of aspen, “is completely different,” Mercer said.

“It took 30 minutes for the whole canyon to burn,” he said. “The winds were just howling through there. It’s just gone.”

Some of the things that saved Lockett Meadow worked against Weathford Canyon. Both have aspen groves, but in the topography of the canyon, the Pipeline Fire started near the bottom and “burned straight up,” driven by aggressive wind. Weatherford had also “never been treated” or thinned, Mercer said, due to its status as a wilderness area. The amount of combustible dead and downed wood in the canyon was “horrendous.”

“There was probably 50 or 60 tons [of fuel] per acre,” Mercer said.

The canyon also burned in the daytime, when temperatures were high and humidity low, completing what Malis-Clark calls the “fire behavior triangle.”

These elements of fuel load, topography and temperature combined in Weatherford Canyon made it so that even dense aspen stands could not stave off the encroaching flame. With both the canyon and the burned ridges of the Inner Basin, it’s unclear whether aspen will return.

Historically, aspen are the first thing to grow back after a fire. Entire groves are actually one massive organism that sends out horizontally-spreading roots (sometimes called “suckers”) that sprout and can rapidly colonize an area. The enormous aspen groves of Inner Basin were born when a fire spread through the area over 100 years ago, clearing the land for aspen to thrive.

But times have changed since the contiguous aspen groves that prevail across the San Francisco Peaks took hold. Average temperatures are warmer, and persistent drought shows little sign of loosening its grip. When it comes to whether aspen will grow in the scars left by the Pipeline Fire, “it will be moisture dependent,” said wildlife biologist Julia Camp. She hesitates to make a prediction.

“The reason I’m hanging up is because we've had such crazy winters. We're needing both the monsoon and that winter moisture, and we're just not getting a lot of the winter moisture,” she said. “Could we get them sprouting up in places? Yes. But are we going to get that contiguous aspen stand? Maybe. I don't know. We hope so.”

Uncertainty seems to be a prevailing theme when it comes to understanding how the landscape will recover in the era of climate change. Malis-Clark says it best: “We can’t use past experience to predict future responses."

The Inner Basin, Lockett Meadow and Weatherford Canyon remain closed to the public -- and probably will for some time. There are public safety hazards. While most of the Inner Basin survived the fire, the area right at the beginning of the popular Inner Basin trail has been burned thoroughly. Dead trees “will be falling in this area for a long time,” McGrath said.

There’s also the question of the narrow, winding forest road that leads up to the Inner Basin. It remains to be seen how monsoon season will impact erosion in the burn scar. It’s in “pretty good shape” now, but some areas of the road have been damaged, and it’s entirely possible that others will become washed out over the summer.

McGrath is hopeful that the Inner Basin will be open in time for fall, when the incredibly synchronized ripening of aspen leaves washes the basin in falling gold. But even he recognizes this may be overly optimistic.

“We're hopeful, but hope [is not] a plan,” he added.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.