How do you close a forest?

Forest closures during fire season are “a big lift” for the Forest Service, and one that the public increasingly demands in the wake of catastrophic wildfire. As a majority of wildfires are human-caused, it seems to follow reason that to prevent forest fires, keep humans out of the forest.

Easy, right? But forest closures aren’t as simple as they may seem. The Forest Service is a big boat to turn — a massive federal agency that is bound by law to adhere to formal processes aimed at ensuring consistent application of science and public buy-in.

To better understand how and why a forest gets closed, the Arizona Daily Sun sat down with Forest Service leadership from the Coconino National Forest (CNF) to get the inside perspective on forest closures.

Starting the conversation

For the CNF, the conversations that lead up to potential forest closures begin each year on April 1 (sometimes earlier if it’s been a dry winter), as this is generally considered the start of fire season. Every Monday at 1 p.m., representatives throughout the northern Arizona emergency response zone, which includes the Kaibab and Coconino National Forests as well the Navajo, Hopi and Hualapai reservations, get on a call to discuss fire conditions in their area.

This weekly call is massive, explained CNF fire staff officer James Pettit. Not only does it include Forest Service officials, county, municipal and tribal governments, it also includes emergency response agencies like police departments, utility companies like Arizona Public Service, cooperating agencies like the Arizona Game and Fish Department, and even other land managing agencies from adjacent emergency response zones.

“We’ve got a lot of partners that really need to be ‘in the know’ on this,” Pettit said. “But the real work starts throughout the week.”

Prior to these Monday calls, Pettit spends a lot of time communicating with his peers on other forest throughout Arizona. When it comes to implementing fires restrictions and forest closures, the forests “need to be closely aligned,” he said. If not, one forest’s actions can cause ripple effects elsewhere in the state.

“If we restrict recreational access on this forest, those recreationalists will likely go to another forest that’s open,” Pettit said. “We don’t want to cause downstream effects to other land management agencies.”

The science behind fire risk

The days leading up to these Monday calls also include a significant amount of science. Every Sunday night before the call, the Forest Service “runs the numbers” on a various data points, or “indices,” that help them determine current fire risk on the forest. These indices are crucial to the conversation, Pettit said, as they account for an objective piece of a very complicated and sometimes emotional process.

“We’ve got to make decisions that are oftentimes unpopular,” Pettit said, “and we understand that. That’s why we try to anchor into the science.”

Enter CNF fire planner Sean Henning.

“My job revolves around what we call the fire danger operating plan,” Henning said. This plan is a document that consolidates data from remote access weather stations spread throughout the region — from Flagstaff to the Mogollon Rim, Prescott National Forest, Sedona, Camp Verde, Williams and more.

These stations are “set up specifically for fire weather indices,” said Henning, and these indices are many. First, there’s the “energy release component,” which describes the amount of energy that might be found at the flaming front of a fire. This index is driven by measurements of moisture in larger fuels and temperature — dry fuels and high temperatures increase the potential for energy release.

The energy release component is a measurement that changes slowly each season and is relatively stable compared to the more volatile “burning index.” This index is largely focused on evaluating potential flame length, which is often driven by winds that can shift day to day.

“Like we saw on the Tunnel Fire, and like we saw in those first few days of the Pipeline, there was a lot of wind going through there,” Henning said. “So that burning index is pretty high.”

Burning index often informs initial attack, Henning said, as more aggressive, high burning index fires warrant a more robust response.

Then there’s “ignition component”, which describes how likely a spark or ember is to ignite a full-fledged forest fire. This component is determined by measurements taken from “fuel moisture sticks” that evaluate moisture in fine fuels, temperature and relative humidity in the air.

There’s also the “spread component,” which rates the potential forward progress of a fire. This index is determined through evaluating fuel beds, the effects of wind and surrounding topography.

Topography is a big one, Henning said, as the shape of a landscape impacts both a fire’s ability to spread and a crew’s ability to respond.

“The general idea is that fire burns uphill faster,” Henning said. But places with step uphill terrain, like mountains and canyons, can also create inaccessible and dangerous conditions for firefighters.

If a fire is spreading toward firefighters in steep terrain, “we're going to have to back out of the way,” explained CNF public information officer Brady Smith. “So topography limits where and when we can put resources.”

These scientific components give some grounded data in evaluating fire risk, but they’re also a moving target, Henning said.

“Like most science, this is continually evolving,” he said. A changing climate, prolonged drought, and increasing average temperatures “are at the forefront of everyone’s mind.”

In Flagstaff, Northern Arizona University and the Ecological Restoration Institute are an important resource for cutting-edge science. “We try to stay active and engaged with them and work with any current science or numbers that they're releasing,” Henning said.

Science into criteria

Once the Forest Service has run the numbers on the science behind fire risk, they take this data and “plug it into” a set of criteria that have been agreed upon by all the Forest Service partners in northern Arizona — the same folks that sit in on the Monday call. These criteria make up something of a checklist that becomes the basis for evaluating the need for fire restrictions or forest closures.

The first of these criteria is the “seven-day moderate risk” based on weather forecasts from the Predictive Services office in Albuquerque. If there’s significant “fire weather” in the forecast, this criterion is met. Then there’s the question of whether the monsoons are active or not. Also on the checklist are questions of an existing fuels problem, the presence of “values-at-risk,” potential wind events, and “current stage effectiveness.” This last one simply asks whether the public is abiding by current restrictions.

A report on current stage effectiveness is generated by the Forest Service’s law enforcement wing, and includes things like detection of human-started fires, illegal campfires, and other violations of fire restrictions.

One of the more important criteria for evaluation is what Pettit called “the regional planning level.” This criterion characterizes whether the Forest Service, given current conditions and regional availability of firefighters and fire crews, is adequately resourced to suppress a fire. During fire season, when multiple fires are burning across the West, it’s common for those resources to be drained.

Pettit said he looks at the availability of adequate resources first when it comes to making a recommendation about fire restrictions or forest closures.

“We're fortunate in this region that we're kind of the region that goes first in the nation,” Pettit said. This means that when the Southwest enters its fire season in early spring, land managers are more likely to have adequate resources available because other regions — like the Great Basin and Northern Rockies — haven’t entered their season and won’t until later in the year.

The Tunnel and Pipeline Fires, because of their difficult topography and wind-driven speed, represented exceptionally challenging anomalies on the forest. “Bad days,” Pettit said.

“Most of the rest of the forest is primarily flat,” he said. “I will sing the praises of what's been done on this forest in the last 15 years in terms of fire management, prescribed burning, and lot of mechanical thinning. In a lot of places, we're in great shape. Even on those really bad days, I feel pretty confident that we can catch most fires.”

Escalating restrictions

Once all these criteria are evaluated and discussed across the Forest Service and their numerous partners, then comes the opportunity to make recommendations for restrictions. Officers like Pettit send their recommendations up the chain to people like Laura Jo West, forest supervisor for the CNF. She takes these recommendations to other forest supervisors in the region, and together they make the call to progress through restrictions and closures.

For stage one fire restrictions, which Pettit said “basically eliminates campfires outside of developed campgrounds,” the call can be made at the local level. Stage two restrictions must be enacted in consultation with the Forest Service regional office that oversees all the Southwest. To move to stage two, the CNF has to submit a “package” of documents that summarizes everything from the science behind recommended restrictions to the potential civil rights impacts of moving forward with restrictions. The package must also summarize the varying levels of support from affected partners: those on the Monday calls as well as others, like permitted ranchers that graze cattle on forest land.

“It's over 110 different people that we have to talk to, to do something like this,” Pettit said.

For stage three restrictions — full forest closure — the CNF has to consult with the regional and Washington D.C. offices of the Forest Service.

“That just happened this year,” West said, as a result of Forest Service officials in New Mexico closing the forest after the Hermit’s Peak / Calf Canyon Fire — the largest fire complex in New Mexico history that began when a prescribed burn got out of Forest Service control due to miscalculations and underestimations of dry conditions.

After a New Mexico senator decried the closing of the forest, “the regional Washington office wanted to review and approve any forestwide closures this season, just to make sure there was an awareness across the board across the agency of the criteria being used, the assessment of risk,” West said. This oversight is not the only way the Washington Forest Service office has enacted closer controls on the regional and local level this year; they also placed a 90-day nationwide moratorium on prescribed burns.

When it comes to this level of involvement the Washington office has in local Forest Service affairs, “that's just the nature of any large agency that has different constituents at different levels of the organization,” West said.

Because full closures require consultation with the Washington office, specific area closures — which only require regional consultation — are sometimes the preferred route. They have other advantages as well, West said. First, they can target potential problem areas while leaving other areas open to fire management and restoration projects. When a forest is closed, even the Forest Service and its industry partners have to stay out.

“When we're enforcing a forest closure, we’re not able to accomplish all the important restoration work,” West said.

Second, full closures are “tremendously costly.” With a closure order comes the need to rent thousands of barricades, put up signage, and “get troops lined” up to write tickets and apprehend violators. The Forest Service is also responsible for offering closure exemptions to parties that must retain forest access. It’s a “huge, huge workload,” West said, that can’t be circumvented “because there's no point in putting a closure in effect if we can't be effective in actually implementing it.”

All of this makes full closures a “last resort.”

It takes time

Whether advancing a restriction or enforcing a closure, the bureaucratic behemoth that is a federal agency like the Forest Service moves slowly almost by definition. Progressing through the above process takes time. It takes at least seven days “from the time we think we need to go into closure to when we can actually affect any kind of closure or restrictions,” West said. “Probably more like 10 days.”

To Pettit, that time is necessary to “dig into the facts” and make sure that the science is straight before making such an impactful call. That may be particularly important as climate change continues to alter the landscape.

“We can't make the same assumptions about how fire behaves now that we did in the past,” West said.

This year, despite the aggressive and wind-driven Tunnel and Pipeline fires, the science and process outlined above did not support a full forest closure on the CNF.

“We didn't really hit the mark on our indices or other criteria for full force closure,” West said. “We just didn't.”

She understands that appeals to the slow shifts in science and bureaucratic protocol are often unsatisfying to a public where fire has destroyed dozens of homes and threatened thousands more.

“There's been a lot of trauma and loss in his community,” West said. “And I don't blame people for reacting the way they do, and for being angry with us that we didn't go into full force closure.” She asks the public to remember that employees of the Forest Service “live here too.”

“We're all human beings doing the best we can with the best information we have, from science to experience, to professional judgment to an empathy for what our community is going through,” West said. “We're just making the best calls we know how to make for the benefit of everybody.”

Improving the process

The process of implementing fire restrictions and forest closures is, for better or for worse, slow and extremely involved. There is no “flipping a switch” or making gut calls. The way the federal agency is set up, all actions must be data-driven, bureaucratically approved, and built on a dizzying level of consensus from public and private interests.

The question is, in an era of climate change, where endless drought, tinderbox conditions and extreme weather “anomalies” have rapidly become the norm, can science and the bureaucratic processes change quickly enough to keep pace?

“There is opportunity,” West said, “to make sure our science is keeping abreast of the cumulative impacts of extended drought.” But it remains unanswered whether the science will prove “aggressive” enough. Our new reality is that “fire behavior is changing,” West said, “how do we best stay ahead of that?”

She wonders if the conditions of the world have changed so much as to necessitate new indices, new criteria, or different applications of the existing science.

“But that’s bigger than just the Coconino,” she said. “That is a global set of questions there.”

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.