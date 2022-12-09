How do we prevent crime? Coconino County asks epidemiologists to help answer question

Is crime like a disease? How does it spread? What causes a person to commit an offense?

A $21 million grant from the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission will be used by Coconino County officials to hire epidemiologists — scientists who study disease — to take a data-driven approach to stopping crime before it happens.

Those scientists will be hired by the Coconino County Department of Health and Human Services to examine matters such as food insecurity, access to education, access to mental and physical healthcare, childcare options, and employment opportunities — things experts call social determinants of health -- and measure their lack alongside incidents of crime.

“The great thing about epidemiologists, they come with a health-and-human focus on getting information and data," said Kim Musselman, director of Coconino County Health and Human Services. "They go to school to learn how to drill down, collect data and analyze data, whether it’s hospitalization rates or causes of death and injury.”

Instead of looking into the spread of disease as a function of food insecurity or lack of housing, they’ll be specifically looking at the spread of crime as a result of those same disparities.

“Shoplifting, trespass, disturbing the peace, indecent exposure, certainly they’re crimes, but really they’re a symptom of a deeper issue in the community and in these individuals' lives, but also in the community surrounding the social determinants of health,” said Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring, whose office led the way in securing the grant.

Indecent exposure can link back to housing insecurity, while theft might be tied to hunger or addiction -- which can be linked to mental health challenges.

Some data exists at the state level already, but, according to Ring, much of the information is broad and looks at Coconino County as a whole.

The goal of this research is to drill down to a granular level, moving street corner by street corner, neighborhood by neighborhood to model the drivers of crime.

“I’m thinking of a heat map, or like a weather map that has the really heavy rain, and the colors go from red to green to yellow. We’re creating a heat map of our social determinants of health,” Ring said.

The $2.1 million in this year’s award will go toward creating that map — the first part of the plan. Phase one is all about gathering actionable data. Phase two is about translating data into action.

“We can go to (Flagstaff) City Council or the Board of Supervisors as county attorneys and say, ‘If you want to get into crime prevention, you need to do this,’” Ring said. “We’ve got empirical data, valid and reliable data, that will tell you this is what is needed in these places.”

Using the data as a springboard, Ring and Musselman hope partnerships will form between social service providers and nonprofits that are already working to address housing, education, health and employment.

“We always want to be focusing on the prevention side. How can we have a much better plan and practice? How can our partners meet the needs of the community?” Musselman said.

Ideally, with more information, resources can be cultivated where they’re most needed and solutions targeted in a specific, geographic way.

“Our law enforcement officers are out there buying diapers for shoplifters' families recognizing that there are reasons for their actions. If we can find positive ways to intercede and solve those problems, there are lot of people investing in doing that," Musselman said.

The county attorney’s office has been advocating at the state level for years, working toward securing the funding that will kick off the project.

“It took three legislative sessions, and COVID interrupted two of those sessions. So, we struck out. We swung at the first pitch and missed in the first legislative session. We refiled. We swung again. We missed; those were COVID years,” Ring said. “We re-filed, went down and advocated, swung for the third time and we hit.”

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey approved a $10 million budget appropriation that made diversion funding available to counties statewide through Arizona Criminal Justice Commission grants.

“We originally asked the legislature for $20 million for all 15 county attorneys,” Ring said. "The legislature gave us a 'haircut' to $10 million, but they also eliminated Maricopa and Pima counties from eligibility. That leaves 13 county attorneys and $10 million. Of the 13 counties remaining, Coconino received 21% of the total -- more than any other Arizona county. I think ACJC sees merit in what we are proposing."

After it was created, Coconino County still had to apply for the newly minted grant.

“We asked for $4.7 million because we aim big. We wanted this to be about data and implementing practices and programs. We’re still going to do that. We’ll secure additional funding,” Musselman said.

Ring believes the funding is important and practical because of the financial weight that nonviolent crimes in particular place on the criminal justice system.

“I’m not weak on crime. I believe in rule of law. I believed in the prosecution function, but I had a sense that was confirmed when I got into the office that our interventions all happen after an event occurred. It really drives the criminal justice system,” Ring said.

He pointed out that often the majority of crimes -- particularly shoplifting, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and crimes related to addiction -- are often committed by repeat offenders. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 25% of jail costs were generated by the costs of incarcerating the same 140 individuals, according to Ring.

“Sometimes the people who commit these offenses are people who are arrested three, four, five, six times a month at great cost to the community. So, there’s a cost of intervention, right, for all these types of crimes? It raises a prosecution question. Do you prosecute this offense?" he said. "So there’s the city attorneys, because we’ve got multiple cities in the county. Prosecutors who look at this and say, 'Well, certainly, this was a criminal event and we’ve got to make a decision about what to do.' The redundancy of this is really a cost driver."

Many times the crimes committed by repeat offenders, Ring observed, connect intuitively to a lack of resources.

“I prosecuted a case like this when I was younger. We had a shoplifter, he built a hot dog and ate it before he left the store ... the proprietor calls the police. The police make an arrest for a shoplift for a $2.50 hot dog. It was his 56th event, but he stole the hotdog because he was hungry. It was just basic hunger, a basic human need, an insecurity that needed satisfaction.”

The county’s new research will mostly identify correlations. Correlation, Ring concedes, isn’t necessarily causation.

“I would rather that we grow our health infrastructure and see what happens. Because we keep doing the same thing on the criminal justice and prosecution side. It’s all after the fact. We keep doing the same things the same ways. Should we expect a different result? The criminal justice system is a blunt instrument, it’s not a sharp knife,” Ring said. “Why can’t we get ahead of the offenses and make a better community, and as a result of making a better community, we actually reduce the incidence of crime?”

If the granular data gathering and modeling leads to measurable crime reduction, Coconino County could be on the brink of an important step forward for public safety and community health.

“Having worked in Coconino County for many years,” Musselman said, "and being involved in lots of areas in criminal justice and health and human services, Coconino County has always been very forward-leaning. We’re always looking in a broader sense. The people in our criminal justice system are our families, our neighbors, our friends."