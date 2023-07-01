Arizona Public Service (APS) is the largest utility company in Arizona. It has more than 28,000 power poles in operation across the state holding up more than 18,000 miles of utility line.

On a three-year cycle, the company clears all vegetation and trees or branches in a 10-foot radius around each pole in an effort to mitigate fire risk.

If a utility sparks, but that spark has no fuel to land on, the hope is that wildfires caused by power equipment can largely be prevented.

That’s why APS has at least three fire mitigation specialists on staff. It also contracts with crews that bring weed trimmers, rakes, and saws to keep rights of way and the bases of poles groomed.

This week, a three-man team cleared that 10-foot radius at the base of poles in the Timberline area. Moving at a pace of about 40 to 60 poles a day, the maintenance crew helped APS inspect and clear the area around more than 380 poles this week.

“If you have looked around, we have a lot of fine fuels. The grasses and the weeds have come in quite vigorously, because we’ve had so much moisture over the winter,” explained Brian Kelly, an APS fire mitigation specialist based out of Flagstaff.

Amid the low rumble of a weed trimmer was the sound of a hand saw, as one crew member crouched to cut down a Russian olive bush that sat right on the bubble of one power pole’s 10-foot boundary.

“If there’s something out to 10, 12, 14 feet, we might remove that as well, just because of it growing back into our 10-foot cylinder,” Kelly said.

APS' Defensible Space Around Poles strategy (DSAP) was implemented voluntarily, but follows some recognized, industry-standard best practices.

"It comes from the international code council, and the Wildland Urban Interface Code (WUE)," Kelly said, "Anywhere within what’s known as the WUE or Wildland Urban Interface, we’ve chosen to adopt this code. It mandates that when owning and operating electrical equipment on poles that have a history or are known to potentially cause a spark, you clear the base of those poles 10 feet in all directions of any fuel."

Clearing the area around power poles does more than help to prevent fires caused by sparking equipment. According to Kelly, maintaining defensible space around equipment also helps to reduce damage to poles during wildfire events.

“You can see a little bit of scorch on the pole from when the Pipeline Fire moved through, but it did not impact the pole to the point where it had to be replaced,” Kelly said, pointing to utility equipment in Timberline. “Of course there is some regrowth and fine fuels that we’ll get at today. We’ll rake up all the debris and then apply herbicide to prevent the regrowth. You can see quite a bit of regrowth on this one, again because of the heavy monsoon."

Protecting poles

Protecting poles is a priority for APS. If a pole is taken out by a wildfire, the likelihood that the lights will go out somewhere in the community increases. Restoring power takes longer when heavy equipment needs replacing.

Having a cleared, defensible perimeter around the power poles reduced the need for utility replacement after the Pipeline and Tunnel fires, Kelly said.

A substation in the Pipeline Fire burn scar is a good example of how well the strategy of clearing trees and vegetation works.

While trees around the substation are scorched, and the aftermath of a blaze mars the landscape, the substation stands virtually untouched.

“This was not a priority when it came to fire suppression agencies," Kelly said. "They were focused on protecting homes and stopping the fire’s spread. This was not a part of their main firefighting effort. The fact that we can create defensible space around our substations and protect those in an extreme fire event is pretty impressive. It really speaks to what homeowners can do when it comes to their own property."

Kelly added: "Taking ownership, when it comes to defensible space and fire mitigation. We encourage folks to create defensible space, remove fuels from around their homes, consult with their local fire departments, and explore other opportunities for creating a defensible space and fire mitigation around their homes.”

Of course, some trees and poles suffered significant damage after last summer’s wildfires. The scorched trees had to be cleared where they posed a fall risk to utility lines, Kelly said.

“We measure the trees, and those ones along the right of way probably have green marks on them -- which means we’ve measured them and they’re not likely to strike our transmissions. The ones that we did remove, we were able to cut to firewood length and collect for a program called Wood for Life,” Kelly said.

Wood for Life is a tribal fuel wood initiative that uses material from forest restoration services as fuel for Indigenous communities that rely on firewood to heat their homes.

“They’re using this biomass that we’ve created for warming or ceremonial purposes, events. It’s really a good story that we’re able to remove a hazard and then do something with the biomass,” Kelly said.

Cleared wood that isn’t used by Wood for Life is sent through a wood chipper and distributed for mulch in community gardens, and bedding for livestock and zoo animals. According to Kelly, customers can fill out an application on the APS website to pick up wood chips for personal use.

New positions, new tools

Kelly is a trained arborist and holds a master’s degree in forestry from Northern Arizona University. He’s worked for the forest service in Coconino County, and has extensive knowledge of both the area’s flora and fauna and the character of wildfires.

Part of his job involves assessing trees to see if they’re a fall risk. A hazard tree, for example, might have been killed by bark beetles or drought. This winter, Kelly said, APS saw trees falling as a result of over-saturated soil during heavy snowstorms.

“I’m looking at the hazard-tree side of things and knowing how to size up a tree for its potential for striking facilities and causing an outage,” Kelly said.

In general, APS works on a cycle so that each stretch of line and right of way is assessed for hazard trees and fire fuels every three years.

However, Kelly said, the company will sometimes check in on heavily forested areas more often. Arborists, such as Kelly, can then prescribe pruning or clearing operations.

Kelly’s been with APS for more than six years and explains that his job is relatively new.

“Ten years ago this job didn’t exist at any utility, really, but due to growing risk from climate, fuels, increased fires, I think a lot of utilities are recognizing the importance of having fire mitigation programs,” Kelly said. “Our [fire] risk has changed and we’ve really had to adapt our approach statewide. Because of the changes in the moisture regime, drought, extreme winter to extreme heat, it’s just created a lot of variability amongst the fuel loading.”

Over the last six years, Kelly has seen a kind of climatic shift.

“We were looking at numbers this morning, and last year at this time, we were coming out of fire season due to an early monsoon, whereas this season we’re starting to ramp up. We had a delayed start to the fire season because of so much winter moisture," Kelly said. "When we talk about fire conditions at APS, we talk about elevated fire conditions and maybe not a fire season. We recognize that there’s periods throughout the year when you could see elevated fires. It’s not just one season anymore -- May, June, July, it’s now year-round those conditions can exist.”

In addition to crafting new positions to manage fire risk, APS is using new tools to keep homes energized more safely.

“We’ve made a significant investment in devices on our system that allow us to minimize the area of outage," Kelly said. "We can get pretty surgical with our outage to only the affected area, because we have so many switches and what are called sectionalizing devices that allow us to really only focus on the areas that are affected while leaving the rest of the customers energized. So, it’s really cool,” Kelly said.

Often, APS will intentionally implement an outage to protect fire crews. Live power lines can be dangerous in smoke-filled environments.

“When we have firefighters working under the line, we will de-energize a line or a circuit for their safety because of the potential for smoke and fire to impact our system. We don’t want to cause an additional hazard to the firefighters,” Kelly said.

Falling power poles pose a danger for incoming firefighters and evacuees during a wildfire event, too. That’s why APS has introduced a new tool to protect utility poles even more if flames do ignite in Arizona.

“It’s called fire mesh," Kelly explained. "It’s a product that’s meant to protect the wood pole from fire damage. So we’re trialing it on some circuits and poles in some areas.”

The mesh is breathable, so a wet pole won’t rot after a rainstorm.

"The intent is that we put it here and if a fire comes through, we don’t have to worry about it burning. In some situations we can’t install steel poles because of access. Places like this in the forest, we have to be able to climb the poles. Certain periods of the year, we can’t get in here with our boom trucks,” Kelly said.

When a wildfire is detected in an APS service area, Kelly said, he works closely with incident command on the fire from jump.

“Through that early integration we’re able to stand up that internal incident command, and we have crews on standby, we have materials staged. Oftentimes we can get in and perform restoration work while the fire is still active and evacuations are still in progress, so that when customers are allowed back into their homes, they have electricity and their food is cold in their refrigerator and they’re better off in that aspect,” Kelly said.