Housing nixed, skate park moved as Flagstaff's Thorpe Park design sees more changes

The Thorpe Park Annex concept design — which has undergone numerous revisions in the past few months — saw more tweaking during Tuesday’s Flagstaff City Council meeting.

The most recent rendering of the concept map for the 9-acre parcel centered the proposed Indigenous Community and Cultural Center (ICCC) and showed clear incorporation of public calls for more open space, nature and areas for quiet contemplation around the center. Along with the ICCC, this most recent concept also included community gardens, orchards, indoor basketball courts and a skate park.

During its last appearance before Council, the concept included the possibility of city employee housing units, but this option was met with clear opposition during Tuesday’s meeting.

Further research from the council and city staff revealed multiple restraints on the possibility of housing on the parcel, including Ordinance 425, which was passed by a previous council an “limited use of the site to parks, recreation, and museum purposes,” explained city parks manager Amy Hagin.

While Hagin went on the say that “ordinances can be changed by a future council based on current needs,” she also noted that agreements with the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which has been used to improve Thorpe Park, “requires area to be preserved for outdoor recreation only, in perpetuity.”

“There is potential for a conversion process,” Hagin said, but this would entail appeals through the Arizona State Parks system, the National Park Service, and “a swap of land equal in area of the housing to be developed elsewhere for outdoor recreation in perpetuity.”

In other words, despite the city's current housing emergency, the legal maneuvering necessary to move forward with housing on the Thorpe Park parcel would be a lengthy “rigmarole” — as Mayor Paul Deasy put it -- that would ask a lot of city staff's time and resources. Theses costs were great enough that a majority of the council was swayed to housing from the concept design.

“At first I was excited to incorporate some housing on this project,” said vice-mayor Miranda Sweet. “But after further discovery into it, I am going to take away that thought and say I’m good with taking housing off this project.”

Aside from housing, members of the public contributed to the meeting to voice concern about additional noise and traffic created by the proposed design. The primary target for these complaints seemed to be the proposed skate park which, as designed, would be about 150 feet from the nearest private property line.

“We have more city events on top of us more than any other neighborhood,” said Duffie Westheimer, resident of the neighborhood south of the Thorpe Park Annex. She cited neighborhood disruptions in the form of farmer’s markets, Wheeler Park events and public school traffic.

“We put up with a lot,” Westheimer said. “We just don’t want more traffic, more noise on top of us.”

To these complaints, the council had responses of varying sensitivity. Councilmember Jim McCarthy was quick to agree and call for movement if not outright removal of the skate park, while others such as councilmember Austin Aslan met the complaints with a bit more resistance.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow to hear residents frustrated about the potential for the noise of children using park amenities,” Aslan said. “That’s something I’m not interested in litigating.”

Ultimately, a motion carried to approve the concept design with the proposed changes that the housing be replaced with passive space, and that the location of the skate park either be switched with the community garden — so that the latter would provide a buffer between the skate park and residents — or with the parking lot to the north.

While this conditional approval of this concept design will help staff move forward with the planning and implementation process, it’s important to note that this entire project is unfunded so far, and that this high-level concept will provide a roadmap, but not necessarily a finalized dictum, about the development of the parcel.

This project will appear before the council again in the future.