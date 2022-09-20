Housing in Flagstaff: Rentals high in price, low in supply

Like many places across the United States, housing has gotten more expensive in Flagstaff over the past year. Costs for rental units of all sizes have risen, as have median sales prices on homes.

This is nothing new to this city -- most experts and residents say it’s been hard to find affordable housing here for as long as they can remember.

This week, the Daily Sun will be sharing some perspectives, from renters to realtors to local experts, on what housing looks like in Flagstaff right now and what it might take to make it more attainable for the people who live here.

After declaring an affordable housing emergency in December 2020, the city of Flagstaff announced a 10-year plan to address it this February. The almost 70-page document outlines the scope of the housing crisis and suggests a variety of ways to achieve those goals, from incentivizing affordable units to encouraging adaptive reuse of existing buildings and exploring ways to amend the city's zoning code.

The 10-year plan states that 27% of Flagstaff homeowners and 57% of renters are housing-cost burdened, meaning they spend 30% or more of their monthly income on housing. The cost of living here is 13% higher than the national average and the cost of housing is 29% higher.

Some experts say the solution starts with building more homes; others say it’s policy or zoning to limit short-term rentals. Still more believe the problem will require a series of interconnected programs over time, which may not even be enough. The city has a proposed $20 million bond on November’s ballot (Prop 442), though a similar measure failed in 2018.

RENTALS

Rents have been going up in Flagstaff lately, as has competition for available apartments.

Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona released a rental attainability report in March, surveying 50 market-rate complexes and 10 income-restricted complexes in Flagstaff between November 2021 and January 2022. According to the report, an average one-bedroom apartment in Flagstaff costs $1,497 per month, an increase of 18.6% from the 2020-2021 survey.

The survey also found that, to afford the average rental rate of a two-bedroom apartment ($1,758 per month), a Flagstaff renter earning minimum wage would need to work 86.9 hours each week, more than two full-time jobs.

Ben Jarchow has lived in Flagstaff for 13 years after moving to the city as a kid. He currently shares a studio apartment with his girlfriend, which costs them about $1,100 a month in rent. They’re able to afford the place “pretty well” between Jarchow’s work as a territory representative and his girlfriend’s work in the hotel industry, he said.

Their last apartment search was “pretty stressful,” he said.

“Trying to budget everything out with how high everything was right now, trying to find a place was difficult, but [we] ended up stumbling on one that I’m at right now and it just barely fit into the budget. That’s what we took,” he said.

Jarchow said he’d rented a total of three apartments and a house in Flagstaff over the past six years. The couple has lived in the current place for about a year now.

He said rent was “a lot cheaper” when he was in college and first started looking. He remembered a one-bedroom, one-bath apartment would cost about $1,000 at the time.

"Back then, it was a little more forgiving, I’d say. But now, it's kind of a dogfight to get into any place right now that’s somewhat doable, and time frames and all that definitely factor into it. It’s been a little more difficult these days," he said.

Local landlord Barry Levitan has also noticed an increase in demand, saying that his office is “just getting deluged with [hold] requests” from apartment seekers.

Levitan is the owner of Levitan Investment Properties and Services (LIPS), which currently rents out about 206 units in Flagstaff, mostly downtown. They don’t have any vacancies right now and are getting at least 20 to 30 calls a day asking about availability.

LIPS doesn't have waiting lists because they would run at least a year or two long, Levitan said, keeping new people from their chance at renting an apartment. Instead, the company lists units on its website when current tenants give notice (30 days) and the first person to contact them gets it, as long as their application and background check go through. Levitan said he knew of people who have been checking the site for vacancies on a daily basis.

He said this level of interest has continued for at least the past decade (Levitan has worked in the field for 30 years), with the last time he can remember one of his units sitting on the market being 15 to 20 years ago.

He's also seeing more long-term tenants.

“It’s been remarkably low turnover for several years,” he said. “Fifteen years ago, we would see 20, 30, 40 turnovers in the summer months and maybe half that in the winter. Those have just gone way down.”

During the early pandemic, LIPS had extra safety precautions and 30 to 50 tenants using state rental assistance. In that time, the company only evicted one person, Levitan said, who had attempted to stop paying rent even though their work was unaffected by the pandemic.

“Through the pandemic, we didn’t have many move-outs and we cut a lot of slack for people not being able to pay rent. I would say that most people were able to catch up with federal and state assistance,” he said. Overall, he estimated the company had lost $40,000 to $60,000 in rent during the pandemic.

While LIPS has raised prices “a little bit” this year, Levitan said this is based on rising tax and utility rates rather than Flagstaff’s rental market. He also tries to give lower increases to long-term and reliable tenants.

“If I did a survey of surrounding rents, I’d probably be inclined to raise my rents,” he said.

Another Flagstaff landlord, Leigh Call, emailed in response to a call from the Daily Sun. She rents five Sunnyside condos with her sister. Each has two bedrooms and one bathroom and rents for between $830 and $1,150 a month.

"I just hope Flagstaff knows that not every landlord is 'rolling in the dough,'" she wrote. "We currently pocket $0, but if we bumped up the rent, we would still feel slightly trapped in not keeping the extra money in savings for normal wear and tear or emergency needs."

Jarchow advised other apartment-seekers to find roommates to share the cost.

“I think my best advice was, honestly, try and bunk up with some buddies with how expensive everything is,” he said. “Either get roommates or you’re going to end up moving, because it’s very hard just trying to get a place by yourself up here.”

He said even though the couple is able to afford their current apartment, they are concerned about being able to afford one in the future.

“She and I are actually trying to get out there and get into a house, but it’s very difficult,” he said. They’re hoping to buy a house in the next year or two, though he has some worries about the current market.

“I’m definitely concerned with how high everything is and trying to find anything at all. It’s very hard to find a place up here,” he said. “...Right now, we're trying to save as much as we can, considering our high gas prices, groceries, even energy and all that stuff. We’re trying to put away what we can, but right now, we’re just trying to keep the place we have and push through it.”