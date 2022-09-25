Housing in Flagstaff: Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona's CEO talks about disparities

Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona CEO Devonna McLaughlin said it has been harder to find housing in Flagstaff lately -- even more than usual.

“Regardless of where you’re at in the market, unless you’ve owned your home for the last five-plus years, you’re probably feeling the pinch. It’s harder to buy, rents are high,” she said. “Hopefully things will start to change here in a little bit, but right now it doesn’t feel like that change is coming for some people who want to make sure they have safe, decent, affordable housing.”

First-time homebuyers have limited buying power because of pent-up demand from the early pandemic, she said, causing competition for available homes. Since January, increasing interest rates have added to their costs as well.

With renters, demand has been higher than supply and students coming back into the city means it’s a less-than-ideal time to be searching. Even though the city is working to increase supply with several new projects under construction, those still take time to get on the market, she said.

While there are similarities to housing problems across the U.S., McLaughlin said Flagstaff has some specific circumstances that add to them.

“We’re unique, and the problem always seems to be a little bit more exaggerated in Flagstaff, but we also then have the same challenges that other markets have,” she said. “Right now across the nation it’s not an easy time to rent or buy a home.”

For example, Flagstaff is a smaller market and is not sprawling, meaning that when demand increases, there is less available housing nearby. Flagstaff also tends to have higher costs for labor and materials, a barrier to new construction.

McLaughlin said some people are commuting from places like Winslow, Williams and Camp Verde (all at least 30 miles away from downtown Flagstaff) because they’re more affordable.

She has been working on affordable housing in the area for over 15 years and said housing has “always been an issue” in Flagstaff.

“When you live in a place that is attractive to folks and a great place to live -- because Flagstaff is -- then you’ve got a supply-demand imbalance, because demand is coming from not just people who live and work in Flagstaff, but also people who want to move to Flagstaff to retire, students who want to come to school at NAU," McLaughlin said. "It’s just a lot of demand and not a lot of supply.”

She said there isn’t one primary issue causing Flagstaff’s lack of affordable housing, but rather several interconnected reasons.

“It’s kind of a living organism,” she said. “You can’t control all of it or most of it. Pressures come from outside the market, they come from inside the market. ... It’s a dynamic problem, which means there’s not just one solution, there’s probably multiple smaller solutions, and we’re probably not going to solve the problem for everybody. It's just too large of an issue.”

Instead, she said, the way to move toward more access to affordable housing in Flagstaff is “incremental change in investments.”

McLaughlin referenced the housing bond set for the November election as an example, saying she was “really excited” that it’s on the ballot.

Though it has “gotten better” recently, Flagstaff has less housing investment from state and federal government than other areas, she said. The need in Flagstaff has also expanded to include those at higher percentages of the area median income than the 60% AMI targeted by federal funding.

“We can’t rely on the fed to come in and solve the problem,” she said. “We have to, I think, put a priority on trying to resolve it ourselves and that really means investment in the problem. So to have that local fund directed by local decision makers on how we invest to create affordable housing units, I think, is key.”

Some focuses of the bond include investment in public housing development, incentivizing scattered site affordable rental, and adaptive reuse and first-time homebuyer programs, among others.

“Housing really is the foundation that impacts many issues for households,” McLaughlin said. "How do you work on going to school or improving your economic outlook if you don’t know where you’re sleeping at night? How do kiddos have success at school? It’s just foundational: you need to know that you have food and you need to know that you have shelter to work on those other areas of need. When we talk about investment, investing in housing makes such a difference for families.”

Housing Solutions is also working to address some of these needs, with what McLaughlin described as a “holistic” approach focused on needs across the housing continuum.

“I think as an agency, when we see an opportunity to move the needle anywhere on that housing continuum, and if it's viable and feasible, we’ll take it,” she said. “ ... It’s all just related and we understand that and focus along the continuum to make sure we can continue to provide housing.”

Through Sharon Manor, it provides transitional housing to households experiencing homelessness with a history of domestic violence (serving 91 people in 2021, according to its website: 44 adults and 47 kids). Sharon Manor combines “decent and safe and affordable” housing and wraparound support services to help these households transition to “permanent housing and safety,” she said.

As a HUD-approved counseling agency, Housing Solutions also helps people prepare for homeownership through work on improving credit, down payment assistance programs and foreclosure counseling. In 2021, it gave $154,000 in financial assistance to 11 first-time homebuying households and helped another 178 with prepurchase and credit counseling. Another 113 received foreclosure and mortgage remodification assistance.

Housing Solutions also builds homes. Around Flagstaff, it owns 25 scattered site units that it rents out to low-income households, housing 27 adults and 40 kids in 2021. It also recently bought a Flagstaff hotel and plans to rehabilitate that into 44 studios that can be rented to households experiencing homelessness.

“It’s not getting better,” McLaughlin said. “It feels like affordable housing is now such an issue that it's not just low-income households impacted -- it's throughout our workforce. We need to, in my opinion, as a community, work on ensuring that our workforce, our neighbors, our friends, our colleagues have decent places to live. It’s a social justice issue, it’s an economic development issue, it transcends politics at this point, because it’s such a need.

“I hope folks embrace the opportunity to move the needle on housing, whether it's as a voter on the housing bond or it's being someone who supports affordable housing development in Flagstaff and in their neighborhoods, or it's making your Arizona charitable tax credit donation to housing organizations in your community. There’s so many ways folks can impact housing on an ongoing basis. It’s a huge problem, but it’ll take all of us to fix it.”

More about HSNAZ can be found at housingnaz.org.