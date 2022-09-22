Housing in Flagstaff: Couple rethinks making city home after experience housing market woes

Monica and her husband moved to Flagstaff this spring, and though they had planned to live here for the long term, they are already planning a move to Salt Lake City in October.

The cost of living is too high here, said Monica, who asked that her last name not be used in this story. And their jobs pay less.

“We just knew we weren’t going to be able to get a house here. It’s too competitive,” she said. “It’s really disheartening, because I think it’s a really cool area and I would love to stay here.”

The couple first visited Flagstaff in the summer of 2020.

“On a whim we decided to come out,” Monica said. “ ... We stayed for a week and fell in love with the city and the little town and all the outdoor activities, the climate and how it’s a local feel.”

As soon as they returned home from their Flagstaff trip, they planned a longer stay for the following summer -- and after that trip, they knew they wanted to try to make Flagstaff their home. So they started making plans.

“We knew that the housing market was a little crazy, but we thought, 'OK, we’ll just get to an apartment and it’ll calm down, we’ll be able to find something,” Monica said. “Which I don't believe is the case at all.”

One of their first steps was meeting with a realtor, who said their budget, already about twice as much as the couple’s previous house in Georgia had sold for, wouldn’t be enough to buy a house in Flagstaff.

Monica is a paralegal and her husband is a traveling nurse who recently took board exams to become a nurse practitioner. Both work, the husband locally and Monica remotely for her Georgia firm.

She said both had earned more in similar-level jobs in Georgia than in positions in Flagstaff, and that they expected to find higher-paying work in Salt Lake City.

“You cannot live off of $17 per hour in this town,” she said. “You just can’t do it, unless you live with your parents or you have five roommates in a [expletive] apartment. Even groceries are higher. The taxes inside the city are higher. I don’t know why the wages are so low.”

She said open jobs for nurse practitioners were often filled by people with connections, or kept reopening the same positions. Quotes she’s seen for paralegal work here are about $10 an hour less than what she made in Georgia.

“It could just be that it’s a small town, but regardless ... it doesn’t keep up with how much it costs to live here. I don’t know what people are doing to afford to live here,” she said.

The couple moved into an apartment in Flagstaff in mid-March, with a plan to begin more thoroughly looking for a house to purchase once they arrived. Finding the apartment wasn’t difficult, Monica said, but only because her husband’s work as a traveling nurse meant they had a higher budget than usual.

She said their current rent -- around $2,200 a month for a 1,000-square-foot loft -- is “more than I have ever paid in my entire life for rent. [It’s] only because of the travel nurse per diem and stipend that we can even afford the rent here."

Their search for a house in Flagstaff was even more shocking.

“If it was a single-family home, it may be 1,000 to 1,200 square feet and it would be something you would see on "Fixer Upper." They want half a million dollars for it; it was built in the 1960s and it hasn’t been touched since the 1960s. No upgrades -- you would have to go in and totally redo the insides,” she said of the homes they were seeing. “ ... Every single listing we saw, it always said great investment opportunity, great for an Airbnb, no HOA, cash buyers only, thank you.”

The couple’s realtor told them to expect to pay at least 10% over the listed price, plus closing costs, with at least a $20,000 down payment. Monica said she’d also spoken to people who told her the way to get into a decent, affordable house in Flagstaff was to know someone who’s getting ready to leave.

A 'completely different direction'

She said they “were getting more downtrodden” about the search around the beginning of May.

“Between meeting people and talking to them about the housing market and then seeing ... I would get paid more for a job in Augusta, Georgia, than I would living in Flagstaff, but the cost of living in Flagstaff is probably three to four times higher. It doesn't even make sense,” she said.

She added: "That’s why we ultimately decided to leave, because it’s a great area and we would love to lay down roots here. I’m seeing now, it seems like a more retirement or getaway town. ... I think the Airbnb situation is what has just driven this market and has ruined it for people. We’re millennials, so we can set roots here and help cultivate the community and get involved, bring a younger perspective, but I think the town is going in a completely different direction.”

Her husband’s travel contract was recently renewed, but its possible expiration is what led to their decision to move away from Flagstaff. They began looking at other areas of the western United States and a job in Salt Lake City “fell in [her husband’s] lap.”

“At that point, it was like, 'OK, well this seems good, the housing market is better and Utah still has outdoor activities .... and it still provides all of that with better housing, better economic opportunities,'” Monica said. “ ... It just provides more opportunities for us.”

According to Realtor.com, the median listing price for a house in the couple’s former town in Georgia was $210,000 in June 2022, an increase of 23.6% year over year. The site lists Flagstaff’s median listing price as $725,000 for the same month and Salt Lake City's as $579,000.

The couple’s house in Georgia, in which they had lived for about 10 years, was about 1,800 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and was located on a quarter-acre lot in “a cute little subdivision.” It sold for $286,000, which was over the asking price -- and, Monica said, the highest price a home in the neighborhood had ever sold for, despite also being the smallest house.

“We made a pretty good profit off of that, but that doesn’t even compare to anything out West,” she said. “We knew we were already going to be at a disadvantage.”

Their budget to buy a house in Flagstaff was about $500,000. Monica said the houses and townhomes they looked at in that price range usually had two bedrooms, one bath, were about 1,000 square feet and could be described as “dilapidated.”

“It would just need a lot more [work], because a lot of people are putting their homes on the market in Flagstaff and not doing a thing to get it ready to sell,” she said.

They are now looking to buy in Salt Lake City. From the early stages of their search there, Monica said, she expects they will be able to find a three-bedroom, two-bath town house on the same $500,000 budget.

In Flagstaff, all they were looking for was a home in their price range, but in Salt Lake City, Monica has a wish list -- updated kitchen, nice area, and an HOA to avoid Airbnb neighbors.

“In Flagstaff, I couldn't be picky, and I was like, 'OK, we can settle for that,' but now we're moving somewhere else, I get to be a little picky,” she said.

Before leaving the city, Monica said, they hope to try all the local restaurants and coffee shops downtown, run as much as possible and hike Humphreys at least one more time.

“I feel like when we moved, it was like, 'This is where we’re meant to be,'” she said. “You know, you meditate or pray about it or just think about it, trying to make the right decision and we really thought we feel like Flagstaff’s where we’re meant to be. After being here since April, it’s like, well, maybe this was just supposed to be our transition time or a very costly mistake.

“It’s been an interesting summer. I’ve really enjoyed our time here and I’m sad we can’t stay here longer, figure out how to make it work, but just financially, it doesn’t make sense for us to try and stay here. ... In a way, it’s a little sad, but I’m glad we tried it just to see if we could make it work, but it’s clear that we can’t. It’s like we’re breaking up with Flagstaff.”