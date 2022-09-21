Housing in Flagstaff: City experts, leaders speak on solutions for affordability

Editor's note: This week, the Daily Sun is sharing some perspectives, from renters to realtors to local experts, on what housing looks like in Flagstaff right now and what it might take to make it more attainable for the people who live here.

Jim McCarthy, who is in his sixth year on the city council and has lived in the area for 19 years, said housing has been an issue in Flagstaff for at least as long as he’s been here.

When he first ran for Council, he said the focus was on big buildings like The Hub, a student apartment complex built in 2018 now known as The Jack.

“Now, the focus seems to be on, we can’t afford to live in housing,” he said. “...I think housing is getting more difficult as time goes on.”

McCarthy's focus on solutions, though he noted others take different approaches, is building more houses in the city.

“We need to do what we can to encourage developers to build more housing. That’s fundamental,” he said. “...We need to look at our zoning code. So much is going on already, so see if there are ways that we can facilitate more home construction. If we have restrictions that are unreasonable, get rid of them, if we can do that without compromising the community character and the quality of housing.”

He gave examples of recent projects focusing on smaller homes such as Timber Sky and Habitat for Humanity’s starter home development in Flagstaff.

“Of course, people don’t like that because they don’t want us to grow, but people are coming here, especially if we can get housing for people who want to live here as opposed to weekender housing or short-term rental. Then we’re really addressing the issue of housing for people who want to live here,” he said.

The Flagstaff City Council approved a 10-year housing plan this February after declaring an affordable housing emergency in December 2020. It outlines 13 policy initiatives and 58 strategies meant to increase housing options for residents at all income levels and household sizes.

More specifically, it aims to “impact at least 6,000 low-to-moderate income Flagstaff residents through a combination of unit creation or subsidy provision” and “create or preserve 7,976 housing units by 2031 with a minimum of 10% of them being affordable.”

The city has been working on strategies outlined in the 10-year housing plan, according to city housing director Sarah Darr.

One of the strengths of the plan, she said, is the number of people -- including renters, homeowners, businesses and nonprofits -- who were involved in its creation.

“This plan did not come out of the brains of city staff. It came from our community,” she said. “...We provided studies and info that way and guided the process, wrote the final document, but every word in those strategies was thoroughly and repeatedly reviewed by these working groups.”

Darr said a full work program for the next year will be presented to the city’s housing commission sometime this fall. It is also in the process of creating a website outlining progress toward the goals outlined in the plan.

“What we want is to be transparent with the community. We want the community and all of our partners and city council to see where we are,” she said.

The strategies listed at the end of the plan are divided into goals under four categories: create, connect, preserve and protect. This list also includes the time commitment, public engagement and funding needed in a number of categories for each strategy.

Among those Darr said the city was already making progress on was Create 5 (explore regulatory efficiency and cost-saving practices), Create 4 (amend the Flagstaff Zoning Code to facilitate the development of all housing types), Create 3 (create a dedicated funding source for affordable housing in Flagstaff), all of which were ranked as high priority by both the city council and community work groups.

The city is in the process of hiring an independent contractor to review city codes, processes and fees, which it expects to do within six months. Prop 442, a $20 million housing bond on November’s ballot, is also part of these efforts, as strategy Create 3.1 was to create a 2022 bond measure.

“There’s big efforts happening in these areas,” she said. “We’ll also be working on not quite as big efforts in the coming years, but we’ve got to analyze what our capacity is, given that these are very big items moving right now.”

'Not unique'

“Flagstaff is not unique in the increase of home prices,” Darr said. “We’re unique sometimes in the speed of it, but it’s really moving further out of reach for folks in Flagstaff and that’s because we have this disconnect between incomes and what housing costs. There’s two edges to that: not only what housing costs, but it’s what people make.

“Having units that are affordable for folks at all levels is critically important,” she added, noting that the regional plan does not specify who housing is for. “We talk about the fact we need housing, period. We need housing for everybody.”

Finding solutions to make housing affordable is going to take effort from everyone, she said.

“Our greatest need is for everyone to work together to be able to work on this issue in our community, because there's no magic bullet there's no easy solution to this,” she said.

This can be seen in the work Housing Authority is already doing: “we don’t really do much without community partners,” Darr said.

The city has about 855 rental assistance options for low-income Flagstaff households — 265 public housing units, plus the 80 in Clark Homes and approximately 511 vouchers.

Other ways it is addressing housing are community development grants, a down payment loan program, over 40 permanently affordable homes in partnership with Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona, and incentives for developers to include affordable housing in their building projects.

The housing vouchers serve low income households in the city, as well as veterans (in partnership with the VA), foster youth (with DCS) and emergency housing vouchers for those experiencing homelessness, about to lose housing or fleeing domestic violence and human trafficking. Households who make it through the application process pay 30% of their income, while the rest is paid by the housing authority.

Vouchers need to be re-certified every year, though they do not expire and can move with people, even if they leave the community.

Because the number of vouchers is appropriation rather than need-based (meaning it is dependent on the amount of funding given by the federal government rather than the number of people who meet the requirements for aid), the waiting list is "very long."

It can also be hard to find places that will accept vouchers, Darr said, due to the HUD-established amounts for fair-market rent being lower than actual rents (even with an exception that allows local vouchers for up to 120% of the fair-market rate) and that some apartments will not pass basic safety inspections. It can be difficult for those with larger families to find a place large enough within the budget. Arizona also doesn’t have laws to prevent income discrimination, so landlords can refuse to accept vouchers.

These are all common issues among housing authorities, Darr said -- not necessarily Flagstaff-specific problems.

“....We meet once a month as housing authority directors across the state and we’re seeing common issues,” she said. “What’s interesting is that we’ve also been having these issues for a long time and the rest of the state is finally feeling it, with the way housing prices have gone up and the impact of the short-term rental market.”

This was also true for COVID-related housing challenges, she said.

“There was a time period during COVID where folks were not moving at all,” she said. “So it slowed down the rental market, it slowed down turnovers, the eviction moratorium slowed down unit turnover, which …. not just here in Flagstaff, but it made the markets tighter overall on the rental side. People also weren't selling homes during COVID and so that has been backed up."

The city’s public housing units also saw lower turnover during the pandemic, making the time period low-income households spend on the waiting list even longer.

Follow the funding

The city does not have a dedicated funding source for housing, but rather follows HUD funding, which can influence the direction of its projects.

“In the '90s and early 2000s, HUD’s focus was on homeownership, so we had a lot of homeownership programs because that’s where the money was,” Darr said as an example. “As the money has shifted, so has what we do, and in more recent years, the focus has shifted more to rental housing efforts as it becomes more and more expensive to assist households to get into homeownership.”

Money is also occasionally available from the city’s general fund, which in the past has been used for things like developer incentives or loan programs to assist with down payment and closing costs.

One of the ideas behind Prop 442, she said, was to create another local source of funding to address Flagstaff’s housing needs.

McCarthy’s other main concern was short-term vacation rentals and second homes, which he said “are basically taking housing stock away from people who live here.”

“Short-term rentals are basically putting a hotel into a residential zone, which is, in my mind, contrary to the zoning code,” he said.

His initial thoughts on a solution, which he said would need further consideration and discussion, would again be through zoning.

“I think putting short-term rentals in a residential neighborhood is contrary to the concept of zoning. Residential should be residential. Commercial should be commercial. Admittedly, there are some zones that allow a mix of the two, like community commercial,” he said. “…I haven’t made up my mind, but I think that would be a good starting point to think about it.”

He cited his own rental property, which he said he’d purchased for $143,000 about 20 years ago and is now worth over $500,000. His most recent tenants moved out this month and he said he has already been getting offers from short-term rental companies asking to rent it out.

McCarthy isn’t considering those offers as he prefers to rent to longer term residents, but he said, “there’s a lot of pressure [on] people who have rentals to rent them out as short-term rentals.”

In the nearly two decades he’s been renting out the unit, he’s had no trouble finding tenants. “It takes about five minutes to rent it,” he said, "even 19 years ago. ...As a landlord, it’s a piece of cake to find renters.”

“The other thing to remember is this isn’t just a Flagstaff problem,” he said. “It’s worse here than in a lot of places, but this is a problem that’s being seen all across the United States. Of course, materials and labor costs are going up. It’s getting to be that people really can hardly afford to be here.”