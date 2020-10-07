Housing advocates lament decision to delay Schultz Meadow issue till 2022

Volunteers with the group Save Schultz Meadow stood near the entrance of Buffalo Park on Saturday, continuing to collect signatures for their citizen initiative.
As the group announced in July, the proposition asking voters to designate three acres of city land as permanent open space won’t be going before voters this year.
In July the group said while they had collected the minimum number of signatures needed, they worried that too many could be disqualified. And rather than take the gamble, the group opted to collect additional signatures and submit the initiative for the next election.
But the decision to wait has rubbed some Flagstaff residents and some on Flagstaff City Council the wrong way. The property has long been designated for an affordable housing development in a city where the affordability issues have been called a crisis.
“It is time to end this debate and move forward,” Flagstaff resident Cristy Zeller told the council during a meeting last week. “The people in need of affordable housing are just trying to survive. These voices are in the thousands as evidenced by the waiting list for public housing and low-income apartments.”
Devonna McLaughlin with Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona and Ross Altenbaugh with Flagstaff Shelter Services also spoke in favor of the land's development.
Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, who had brought the topic back up for discussion, concurred. Evans argued the Save Schultz Meadow group has now had three years and two election cycles to get the signatures for an initiative and let voters weigh in.
Having failed to do that now, the issue should be back in the council's court, Evans said. With the next opportunity for voters to weigh in two years away, if the process continues unchanged, the city will have been grappling with the issue for half a decade.
"If for some reason this actually ended up on a ballot in November 2022, that would be five years -- five years!” Evans said. “I want to say if you are housing secure, this is probably not a problem for you and five years can go by in the blink of an eye. But if you are not housing secure, and you struggle to make your rent and make your house payment here, then five years is a long time to wait.”
And Evans asked her colleagues on the council move forward with plans to build on the property.
Support Local Journalism
The city has owned the triangular, three-acre piece of land at the corner of Schultz Pass Road and Fort Valley since 2005, spending nearly $500,000 out of the city’s affordable housing fund to prepare the area for development and connect it to utilities.
But since 2017, when the city council was ready to approve development of 26 affordable townhomes on the property, community members have pushed an alternative future.
Citing the iconic view of the San Fransisco Peaks and the field of sunflowers, residents have pushed for the area to instead be designated as permanent open space.
In 2017, Evans actually voted to postpone a decision on development of the parcel so community members could organize the citizen initiative, a vote she said last week she now regrets making.
But while Evans was joined by Councilmembers Regina Salas and Jamie Whelan in supporting development, the majority on the council said they felt they should continue to respect the citizen initiative process.
Still, even those councilmembers who wanted to stay the course expressed displeasure at the Save Schultz Meadow Group’s decision to hold off until 2022.
Councilmembers Austin Aslan and Jim McCarthy both suggested that the group was using the pandemic as an excuse for why the initiative should be delayed.
In a statement to the Arizona Daily Sun, Staci Foulks with Save Schultz Meadow took issue with that claim and called the narrative Council was promoting “patently false.”
“The committee examined the number of signatures deemed invalid from the past several citizen initiatives in Flagstaff, and determined that the chances of our initiative passing the screening test, with the number of signatures we had as of the deadline that applied to the Nov. 2020 election, were extremely low. In order to preserve the signatures we had collected so far, we knew we needed to wait to submit them until we had a larger margin of error,” Foulks wrote.
Foulks also took issue with several other statements made by Evans and Whelan. During the meeting, both had accused the group of working to subvert their own process, asking current council candidates to pledge that they would keep the property open space.
But Foulks said that was a “myth” and while the initiative has been endorsed by several candidates, they had not asked candidates to pledge anything.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.