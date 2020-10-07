Housing advocates lament decision to delay Schultz Meadow issue till 2022

Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, who had brought the topic back up for discussion, concurred. Evans argued the Save Schultz Meadow group has now had three years and two election cycles to get the signatures for an initiative and let voters weigh in.

Having failed to do that now, the issue should be back in the council's court, Evans said. With the next opportunity for voters to weigh in two years away, if the process continues unchanged, the city will have been grappling with the issue for half a decade.

"If for some reason this actually ended up on a ballot in November 2022, that would be five years -- five years!” Evans said. “I want to say if you are housing secure, this is probably not a problem for you and five years can go by in the blink of an eye. But if you are not housing secure, and you struggle to make your rent and make your house payment here, then five years is a long time to wait.”

And Evans asked her colleagues on the council move forward with plans to build on the property.

The city has owned the triangular, three-acre piece of land at the corner of Schultz Pass Road and Fort Valley since 2005, spending nearly $500,000 out of the city’s affordable housing fund to prepare the area for development and connect it to utilities.