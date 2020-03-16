Hours of operation change for some Flagstaff grocery and retail stores

While many businesses are closing as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to change requirements from both local and federal governments, many grocery and retail stories have adjusted their hours in order to keep shelves stocked.

Most have now announced changes to their regular business hours, including Bashas’, Fry’s, Natural Grocers, Safeway, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Whole Foods. In addition to changes to their hours of operation, some have also adjusted the hours of prepared food within the stores. Among them, Whole Foods announced its hot bars would be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. while its salad bar will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.