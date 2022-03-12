Horstman, Vasquez to head Coconino County Board of Supervisors

Supervisors Patrice Horstman and Jeronimo Vasquez were unanimously approved as the new heads of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors.

Horstman, who supervises District 1, will serve as chair of the board, with District 2's Vasquez as vice chair.

“I am grateful to serve with wonderful colleagues on the Board of Supervisors,” Horstman said in a statement. “We are an outcome-oriented team that is focused on the needs of our residents across all areas of Coconino County."

Horstman was first elected to the board in November 2020 and sworn in the following January. She's a longtime Flagstaff resident and a lawyer by trade. She co-founded the law firm Hufford, Horstman, Mongini, Parnell & Tucker, P.C. in 1975.

The firm focuses on Native American law, as well as education, employment, municipal, healthcare and nonprofit law. She previously served as the president of the Coconino Bar Association, as well as the Northern Arizona Women's Lawyer Association.

Horstman replaced Supervisor Matt Ryan of District 3.

"Supervisor Ryan did a great job as board chair with navigating the COVID Response and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. His leadership has been very much appreciated and valued," Horstman said of the outgoing Ryan.

Vasquez, another newcomer to the board, was preceded by District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler. Fowler served as vice chair since 2020 and was the first Native American woman to serve as the chair of the board.

“Serving on the Board of Supervisors under the leadership of Chair Ryan and Vice Chair Fowler has truly been a success for our county,” Vasquez said. “I learned from both of my colleagues, and I look forward to assuming a leadership role for the board. I congratulate Chair Elect Horstman on her election and look forward to assisting her in leading the board. I also want to thank and recognize Supervisor Ryan and Supervisor Fowler for their leadership and service as chair and vice chair.”

Vasquez was appointed to the District 2 position in February 2021 after former Supervisor Liz Archuleta resigned to take a job with the Biden-Harris administration. The longtime educator worked at Killip Elementary School for 14 years, taking on on special projects and before-and-after school programming.

Vasquez is a father of four and grandfather of two.

Both Vasquez and Horstman assumed their new positions at the Feb. 22 meeting.

