Horstman, Begay join Coconino Country Board of Supervisors after being sworn in

During an all-virtual event, Coconino County Supervisors Patrice Horstman and Judy Begay were sworn in this week.
Newcomers to the Board of Supervisors, Horstman takes over the seat representing District 1 while Begay represents District 4.
The two districts had been represented by Art Babbott and Jim Parks, respectively, until both pursued seats in the Arizona House of Representatives last year.
Begay and Horstman join Supervisors Matt Ryan (District 3), Lena Fowler (District 5) and Chairwoman Liz Archuleta (District 2), who were re-elected in November 2020 and also sworn in during the same ceremony.
“It’s an honor for all of us to serve the residents of Coconino County. Together, we are ready to face 2021 with optimism and action from the most diverse set of leaders the county has ever had,” Archuleta said. “The immense commitment of our elected officials to community and public service is something our county residents can be very proud of.”
All five supervisors, and several other county officials, were sworn in by Dan Slayton, presiding judge of the Coconino Superior Court.
Watched by friends and family who tuned into the event, Horstman thanked her campaign staff and all the volunteers who she said had helped her win the election.
“I want to thank the residents of Coconino County District 1 for your overwhelming support and confidence. I am enthusiastically looking forward to joining veteran supervisors Liz, Matt and Lena as well as my longtime friend and fellow ‘newbie’ Judy Begay,” Horseman said.
Horstman acknowledged she was taking the post during a difficult time as the county continues to see high numbers of new COVID-19 cases, an economic downturn and ongoing environmental concerns. But she said she believes there is no better group to tackle those challenges.
“Now, more than ever, with facing a pandemic, vaccine distribution, economic loss and environmental challenges, we see the importance of local government. It’s going to take all of us, and I mean all of us, to meet this challenges,” Horstman said.
After being sworn in, Begay also thanked all those who had helped her to be elected. She said there are numerous issues the county is facing, including COVID-19, fire and flood control, and the underdevelopment of some areas of the county, including residents going without running water or electricity and dealing with poor road quality.
“This is going to be a collaborative effort, and we just want to make sure that we are there for everyone in our districts. It will mean a lot to make sure that we are actually planning and protecting and having our people be safe out there,” Begay said. “In the whole district we have a lot of families that are in need, and I just want to say we have to be respectful of their cultures, too, and the way they do things.”
In addition to the supervisors, several other county officials were sworn in during the event, including Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen, Treasurer Sarah Benatar and Assessor Armando Ruiz.
Coconino County Attorney William Ring and Sheriff Jim Driscoll were also sworn in, as was Superintendent of Schools Tommy Lewis.
Lastly, Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols was sworn in after voters elected to retain her in November. Nichols was originally elected to the bench in 2012 and is the first judge to be retained by voters since Proposition 416 was passed in 2018, switching to a merit selection, retention election system.
That proposition eliminated the election of judges and authorized appointment of judges to the bench. Judges, once appointed or seated, are subject to retention elections every four years.