Horstman, Begay join Coconino Country Board of Supervisors after being sworn in

“I want to thank the residents of Coconino County District 1 for your overwhelming support and confidence. I am enthusiastically looking forward to joining veteran supervisors Liz, Matt and Lena as well as my longtime friend and fellow ‘newbie’ Judy Begay,” Horseman said.

Horstman acknowledged she was taking the post during a difficult time as the county continues to see high numbers of new COVID-19 cases, an economic downturn and ongoing environmental concerns. But she said she believes there is no better group to tackle those challenges.

“Now, more than ever, with facing a pandemic, vaccine distribution, economic loss and environmental challenges, we see the importance of local government. It’s going to take all of us, and I mean all of us, to meet this challenges,” Horstman said.

After being sworn in, Begay also thanked all those who had helped her to be elected. She said there are numerous issues the county is facing, including COVID-19, fire and flood control, and the underdevelopment of some areas of the county, including residents going without running water or electricity and dealing with poor road quality.