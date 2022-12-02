Hoping to have a more sustainable holiday? One Flagstaff nonprofit can help

On a table inside Willow Bend Environmental Education Center is a holiday gift wrapped in shimmering silver packaging — a glittering beacon proclaiming that the holidays are fast approaching.

That silver paper has already lived one life as a potato chip bag. Now it’s a bright, reflective example of what the holiday season can look like if you think outside the gift-wrapped box.

The potato chip wrapping sample is one of many, set out ahead of a free community event the team at Willow Bend is gearing to host.

The nonprofit is inviting Flagstaff families on Saturday morning to visit their building tucked quietly behind the police department on Sawmill Road. Guests will learn how they might be able to transform objects from the natural world or items bound for the landfill into gifts, tags and wrapping.

“The idea came from a realization that the holidays, as wonderful as they are, are a lot of times really unsustainable,” said Moran Henn, the executive director at Willow Bend. “We buy new stuff, we package it in stuff that we have to then get rid of — disposable packing. It really doesn’t have to be that way. The idea is that in the true spirit of the holidays, and focusing on what really matters, we started this event. Every year it grows.”

The event has been an annual staple for the organization for about seven years, according to Henn, who said thinking handmade over any holiday can help put attention on what the season is all about.

“Kids can really focus on creativity. They really focus on family, because usually families come together and they do things together, and I think it brings in the aspect of nature and the environment, because some materials are repurposed,” Henn said.

Guests at the event — part of Willow Bend’s free Science Saturday event series — will be able to design decorative magnets and ornaments using diverse materials, ranging from CDs and bottle caps to pine cones and wood “cookies” cut from aspen and oak trees.

Volunteers from Northern Arizona University’s art department will be on hand to help families craft their handmade gifts, complete with re-purposed magazine bows and up-cycled tags.

“Everything they create here keeps things out of the landfill and keeps things from having to be created,” Henn explained.

The things that aren’t repurposed are made from materials that can be found in nature and are biodegradable.

Henn said there is value in kids looking at a pine cone and seeing the ornament or art project it can become.

“You can kind of get to have a different view when you go outside and look at things. You get to enjoy — especially for young kids — the outdoors more because you’re like, ‘What can I do with this? What can I do with that?’ They go outside and they can really enjoy it.” Henn said. “Because one of Willow Bend’s main goals is to create positive experiences with the natural world, we’re adding an additional experience where they’re out enjoying the outdoors, where they can really see how things can be utilized for their enjoyment.”

The event fits well into the ethos of the 501c3 nonprofit, which works all year to keep Flagstaff connected with the outdoors. Willow Bend hosts year-round workshops, tours, and free ‘Science Saturday Events’ on the first weekend of the month to encourage locals and visitors to engage with the natural world.

This weekend’s event is part of the series.

“For Science Saturdays — every month is a different theme. It’s open to the community. You don’t need to RSVP. Every month we focus on different activities and different environmental topics like geology” Henn said.” Last month we celebrated the harvest and apples. Next year, we will have a wildlife focus. We’ll have archeology month in March. In February we have the Benally family coming to do winter stories, so that’s a really exciting Science Saturday.”

Science Saturdays are often sponsored by community organizations that provide volunteers or funding. In April, Prometheus Solar, APS and Repowering Schools joined forces on the first Saturday of the month. The focus was renewable energy, and kids in attendance got to make and bake on solar ovens, and play with crafting their own wind turbines.

“It’s really nice to partner with the community to help sponsor these events,” Henn said.

Even if you can’t attend Science Saturday this week at Willow Bend, Henn still has recommendations for shifting your mindset and lessening your environmental impact this season.

First, opt for repurposed paper over traditional wrapping paper.

“Most wrapping paper is not recyclable. People think it is, but it actually isn’t,” Henn said.

In addition to being green, gift wrap alternatives can save you some green this holiday. According to research from Hallmark, Americans spend more than $3 billion on wrapping paper every year.

Old maps, drawings and magazine spreads are great alternatives to glossy discardable rolls of paper.

Henn said try out the chip bag method, or reimagine your morning breakfast cereal box and make a gift box that suits your present. Pillowcases, scarves and T-shirts can be used whole cloth for wrapping, or they can be cut and made into bags (another project that’ll get underway this weekend).

“You don’t have to buy everything for the holidays,” said Ash Shields, who handles education and outreach at Willow Bend. “You can create your own, and it’s just as meaningful. ... I keep hearing this idea that it’s kind of a bummer having to buy so much, and it’s such a weight and pressure on a lot of families. If we were to gift each other sustainable gifts or secondhand gifts, it would reduce our impact and overall spread a greener mentality.”

If you’re hoping to shift your mindset toward a greener holiday, this very article (if you’re reading it in print) might just look great under your tree.