Hooked up for healing: In-home IV services provides lifeline in pandemic

“That helps your liver detox,” Carlson said. “When you’re hung over, glutathione detoxes it but also does so much more for your body in general. When you have chronic illness or if you’ve taxed your liver so much with alcohol, your body uses it all up and it takes a while to build the reserves back up again. By boosting your system with glutathione (in an IV), we can help you recover faster.

“But I try to educate people I take care of. We need to be reminded how to care of ourselves with vitamins that are water soluble and not contra-indicated with any medication; it’s a little natural alternatives. We need to base our health on preventative measures and take (oral) vitamins. But there are times we need this boost.”

There are times, too, chronically ill patients need routine IV hydration and fear being exposed to further illness by leaving home.

During the height of the pandemic, Carlson said, she was called in by a family whose elderly mother had tested positive for COVID but refused to be taken to the hospital, despite passing out at home and having low oxygenation levels.