Hooked up for healing: In-home IV services provides lifeline in pandemic

These days, it seems, you can get more than just a pizza delivered to your home. Try printer ink, dry cleaning, designer socks, even condoms. Consumption has never been more convenient.
So why not an in-home IV?
For the past 18 months in Flagstaff, Arizona IV Medics will send a registered nurse to your home to hook you up to a bag and pole to re-hydrate and raise electrolyte levels of those suffering from flu or COVID-19 symptoms, hangovers or hard workouts, jet lag or chronic illnesses.
No waiting in an urgent-care center or emergency room, no waiting days for an in-person doctor’s appointment. Avoiding medical offices is especially attractive to those with compromised immune systems during this fraught time of contagion.
And, now, with COVID vaccines readily available, Karina Carlson, an RN who heads the Flagstaff operation of the Goodyear-based company, says that she and colleagues have received many calls from those wanting a pre-vaccine hit of intravenous fluids to lessen the post-injection side effects that have plagued some.
Two such “customers” for Arizona IV Medic’s “Myers’ Cocktail” package ($200 a bag) of six vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants — known as a “banana bag” among insiders — are Flagstaff residents Hayley and Eric Zoroya. The couple said the preventive measures were worth it and the hydration boost quelled any serious vaccine side effects.
“I’m sure you’ve heard horror stories about the reaction to the second shots,” Hayley said. “I found (IV Medics) on Instagram and I got it because I wanted to be extra hydrated before the vaccine. Any time I get sick I tend to have vomiting, and the more I talked to (Carlson) about it, the more she explained that these vitamins help your immune system, anyways. It was, like, preparing your body to go into battle.”
You can, of course, procure Myers’ Cocktails at naturopathic medicine clinics or even from a willing physician, but Arizona IV Medics delivers. You can stay seated in your easy chair, binge-watching TV programs, while the elixir drips into your veins and replenishes your system.
Carlson, a 23-year RN who just left her position at Flagstaff Medical Center to work full time running IV Medic’s Flagstaff operation, said the company’s in-home administering of IVs has struck a chord with patients wary of leaving home to a medical facility during the pandemic, especially those with chronic illnesses.
She said business is booming so much in the year since the pandemic hit -- 75% of their calls were COVID-related at the height of the surge -- that the company is in the process of hiring several more nurses in northern Arizona.
Later this month, she added, IV Medics will expand beyond IV delivery and tele-health services -- having an RN take a patient’s vital signs while consulting live with a nurse practitioner or physician via video conference -- to offer something of a mobile urgent-care unit able to diagnose and order labs and X-rays for people without needing to cool their heels in awaiting room.
Pricey but convenient
The $200 price for a single bag of Myers’ Cocktail, which can bump up to $300 for the mega-Myers, is steep, and Arizona IV Medics does not accept insurance. But Carlson argues that going to urgent care or the ER often can result in unnecessary tests and lab work that either has a significant co-pay or isn’t covered by some policies.
So, if it’s just a hydration IV boost you need, or some anti-nausea or pain medication administered, she says her services is a valid option. (As do EMS techs, IV Medics has standing orders to dispense nonnarcotic drugs such as Zofran for nausea and Toradol for severe pain.)
“People see our prices and say, ‘Oh, my gosh, it’s so expensive,’” Carlson said. “But it’s often less than what you’d do (a co-pay). And in the long run, it’s certainly cheaper than an emergency room visit. And what we offer is sort of a bridge for patients who just do not want to go to the hospital or even the doctor’s office.”
In-home IV services first came into vogue in the U.S. after the FDA approved its use in 2015. Quickly it gained a reputation as a hangover "cure," and there were breathless media reports from Las Vegas about partiers getting hooked up in their hotel rooms after a long night of carousing.
And Carlson admits that a small percentage of her clients are seeking re-hydration due to hangovers — “It’s actually our smallest percentage,” she said, “way down on the list” — but most of the business comes from nonalcoholic circumstances.
She says she’s hooked up IVs to pregnant women experiencing morning sickness; ultra-distance athletes dehydrated from long runs; people coming to Flagstaff from lower elevations who go for hikes and feel ill-effects from the 7,000-foot elevation and people either run down by severe colds or flu or recovering from COVID.
“We took care of a lot of truck drivers during the initial COVID (surge) right at the Dollar General parking lot,” she explained. “We run under EMS guidelines, so we can work anywhere, as long as we have access to your arm and I can listen to your heart and lungs.
“I’ve taken care of people hiking at the end of a trailhead in Sedona. I’ve sat under a tree and ran an IV right there. We took care of some people who flew in from Texas and wanted to run the (Grand Canyon) rim to rim to rim (42 miles). They fly in on a Saturday, run on a Sunday and they want to leave on a Monday. They give themselves no time to acclimate to thee elevation. By the time they call me (Sunday night), they are cramping so bad, and they’re lightheaded and dizzy and need an IV.”
The healing wonder of glutathione
She said she is routinely amazed at how quickly dehydrated people recover with a Myers’ Cocktail, consisting of saline, vitamins B-complex, B-12 and C, glutathione, zinc and magnesium.
The key ingredient for many, she said, including those nursing hangovers, is glutathione, an antioxidant produced naturally in the liver.
“That helps your liver detox,” Carlson said. “When you’re hung over, glutathione detoxes it but also does so much more for your body in general. When you have chronic illness or if you’ve taxed your liver so much with alcohol, your body uses it all up and it takes a while to build the reserves back up again. By boosting your system with glutathione (in an IV), we can help you recover faster.
“But I try to educate people I take care of. We need to be reminded how to care of ourselves with vitamins that are water soluble and not contra-indicated with any medication; it’s a little natural alternatives. We need to base our health on preventative measures and take (oral) vitamins. But there are times we need this boost.”
There are times, too, chronically ill patients need routine IV hydration and fear being exposed to further illness by leaving home.
During the height of the pandemic, Carlson said, she was called in by a family whose elderly mother had tested positive for COVID but refused to be taken to the hospital, despite passing out at home and having low oxygenation levels.
“When I got there, she needed advance services,” Carlson said. “In those cases, I can be the bridge to contact her doctor. I called (the doctor) as ‘friend’ of the woman, not a (healthcare provider), told him her oxygen level is low. I can’t treat her with an IV in that case, but I took her vital signs and passed it along. Her doctor ordered an oxygen tank from home healthcare, and the next day her levels were high enough that I could treat her (with an IV).”
Helping the hospital-averse
The parents of Coconino High School football player Jonathan Jaramillo, who suffered a traumatic brain injury after falling from the back of a truck the fall, called Carlson once they brought him home from the hospital in early October. Jonathan was listless and not eating for more than a day and, his mother recalls, he did not want to return to the hospital, which depressed him.
“He was getting very dehydrated,” Jessica Jaramillo said. “If he went back (to the hospital), he’d be taken away from everything that was comfortable and be isolated again and miserable. He was going to fight us on taking him back.”
A friend mentioned the in-home IV. Jaramillo gave it a try.
“It was amazing,” Jessica said. “(Jonathan) started eating within the first hour of the first session.”
Carlson visited the Jaramillo’s home for three days, then later weekly. Now, she is no longer needed.
Though many of Arizona IV Medic’s patients are one-offs who simply need acute care, others say that they are considering making it a habit.
“I’d like to do it maybe once a month as a health-maintenance thing,” said Hayley Zoroya, the woman who received the pre-vaccination IV with her husband. “ They have a bag called NAD+ (a “helper molecule,” priced from $100 to $1,000, depending on dosage), and I’d like to get that. It helps rebuild your muscles after working out too hard. My husband and I are big backpackers. Next time, we’re just going to that.”