Last week, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors voted to change the name of the Tuba City Elections Office to the Alta Edison Native American Outreach Center, taking a formal step toward remembering an ardent advocate of voter participation.

Edison worked for Coconino County for more than 40 years and played an instrumental role in developing and leading the county’s Native American Election Outreach Program.

Just a few months after she worked to register voters and coordinate ballot collection on tribal land for the 2020 election, Edison died. She had contracted COVID-19.

A crowd of county dignitaries, family members and friends of Edison gathered for a memorial luncheon and celebration of her memory on Tuesday.

It was standing room only inside the atrium of the county building on Cherry Avenue in downtown Flagstaff where the supervisors meet. On one side of the room a voter registration booth was set up, a warm nod to Edison’s enduring effort to encourage civic engagement.

She was remembered Tuesday by Candace Owens, a former Coconino County recorder, as a tireless champion for voting rights, particularly for Native American residents of Coconino County.

“She’d work like 12 days in a row, and I would be like, ‘You can’t work another day.’ She was mad at me, really mad at me. So, I said to Patty, 'You tell her. I won’t. She has to go home,'” Owens recalled amid a wave of laughter, as she gestured toward Patty Hansen, the current Coconino County recorder.

Edison started working in the Coconino County Recorder’s Office in 1979. Owens and Edison were in their 20s and started working for the county around the same time. In Owens' telling, the two “grew up” in their careers together.

“Alta could make anything work ... going to the bottom of the Canyon at Havasupai and bringing the ballots up,” Owens said. “She would recruit. She just had so many innovative things to do, always. You could always count on her.”

Edison was the kind of woman who could install an engine in a pickup truck and confidently sit on a horse. She was also good at building and maintaining relationships.

“[On the reservation] she knew where everybody lived, and she knew who everyone was related to and everybody in every community. I was just astonished at the wealth of her knowledge,” Owens here. “She went above and beyond what you would do to make sure that everyone voted, that every vote counted and that everyone got registered.”

Edison would ultimately help to register citizens in rural areas to vote, in the absence of addressing maps. She was known for her door-to-door registration efforts, and for setting up booths at fairs, rodeos and community markets.

Edison had a knack, colleagues say, for meeting people where they were and encouraging them to use their voice.

Under her leadership, Coconino County received the U.S. Election Assistance’s Commission’s 2019 Clearinghouse Award for Innovation in Elections.

“The election commission said at that time, ‘The program has emerged as a hub to coordinate the unique elections needs of communication, registration and polling on tribal lands. Outreach activities include the coordination of reservation polling places, election worker recruitment and training, a customized Dine language handbook to assist Navajo poll workers and other initiatives,’” Hansen said.

Certainly, Edison boasted a legendary work ethic at the county, but her family had fond memories to share Tuesday as well.

Edison was 37 years old when she became a grandmother. She is remembered by some of her grandchildren as a teacher of language.

She spoke Dine, and, moreover, she helped develop a "Navajo Language Terminology Guide." The working document was designed to help voters decipher often clunky election terminology.

That guide is now available to voters anywhere where Navajo is spoken.

By one grandchild, Edison was remembered as someone who spoke in third person.

“Her grandson Jason ... this is what he remembers. Her saying things like, “Grandma went to the store. Grandma is hungry. Grandma knows a lot of things,’” Edison’s daughter, LaDonna Edison, shared Tuesday.

Her daughter remembers Edison as a woman who was generous in the way she shared her history, and the history of her community and culture.

“Mom liked to remind us that she was not born in a hospital,” Ladonna recalled. “She showed me the spot on top of the hill, with a view of Sand Springs to the north and the San Francisco Peaks to the southwest. ‘Here, by this bush. This is where your mother was born.’”

Edison grew up near Sand Springs, roping logs as they floated down a rain water-filled wash and drying them for fire wood.

“She was the second oldest of her siblings. She had five sisters and two brothers ... she graduated eighth grade at Tuba City Boarding School in 1972. Summers were spent herding sheep, rounding up cattle, riding horses and learning the Navajo tradition, culture and language,” LaDonna said.

Edison’s daughter remembered her mother driving up Indian School Road in Phoenix. She would use the opportunity to teach her children about the brutal history of boarding schools. Then, driving by the Indian Hospital, she reminded them they were promised free healthcare.

“This was her way of touring and educating us,” LaDonna said. “She educated people on the importance of voting, and not taking their right to vote for granted. She would tell the younger generation how Native Americans were only recently granted citizenship.”

Indigenous people were granted U.S. citizenship in 1924, but their right to vote was not secured. In Arizona, Indigenous people were not granted suffrage in until July 15, 1948 — just nine years and three days before Edison was born.

As an employee of Coconino County, Edison helped develop culturally sensitive civic education and voter engagement programs designed to serve the unique needs of all six tribes in Coconino County.

It was a big job, and one that Edison dove into headfirst.

Owens' predecessor in the county recorder position, Helen Hudgens Ferrell, remembers Edison as someone who could take a bull by the horns — literally.

Edison once asked Ferrell for time off to help her family brand cattle. She explained, to Ferrell’s shock, that she was the mugger, the person tasked with flipping young bulls over at the branding fire.

Ferrell recalled: “Alta wasn’t a big person in the sense of stature, nor did you think of her as muscular, but sure enough when she came back and I asked, ‘Did you throw that bull?’ as a joke. She said, ‘Yeah, I grabbed the horns and flipped them.’”

It was her strength and perseverance, colleagues said, that saw Edison tackling her job with tenacity in 2020, in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic.

She organized drive-thru voter registration efforts, and is credited with having helped Native American voters to turn out in record numbers. The votes of Indigenous people in 2020 ultimately helped tip the scales in Joe Biden’s favor. He won in Arizona by more than 10,000 votes.

“We worried a lot about her as she was getting ready to work the 2020 election, and we were hoping and praying that she would not be exposed to COVID-19,” LaDonna said.

When Edison passed away in January of 2021, her daughter said it was hard to believe she was gone. Because she was so dedicated to her job, it was easy to imagine her mom was simply “at work.”

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs reached out to Edison’s children to express her condolences, having worked with Coconino County's pioneering Native American Outreach Coordinator in her capacity as secretary of state. Edison's daughter recalled her mother calling the office "SOS."

The now-governor was not the only colleague who went out of their way to show gratitude for Edison’s memory.

Two members of the Coconino County Facilities Team handcrafted a beautiful juniper picture frame, with wood they harvested personally, for a photo of Edison accepting her 2019 Clearinghouse Award. The frame, photo and award declaration now hang in the county office building.