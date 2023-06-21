A homicide victim whose body was found near the Lava Caves off of Highway 180 in 2020 has been identified with the help of a private genealogy lab, according to Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies.

In October 2020, a man’s body was found in a shallow grave north of Flagstaff, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office quickly determined that the man had most likely been murdered.

Now, the victim has been identified as David Clark Wilkinson. Wilkinson was 56 when he disappeared. Around that time, he was known to have been in northern Arizona, and a missing person’s flyer was issued by CCSO in an attempt to locate him.

According to a press release from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Wilkinson’s DNA was collected when his body was found and sent to a private forensic genealogy lab in May of 2021.

In January of 2023, the private company traced Wilkinson’s DNA back to one specific family tree, in which “one member could not be located or accounted for.”

Now that investigators have determined Wilkinson’s identity, they’re hoping the public will help to generate new leads in the murder investigation.

Wilkinson was a 5’11” white man who weighed about 165 lbs. He had graying hair, a graying beard, and classes. Deputies say in the summer of 2020 Wilkinson may have been traveling with one or two dogs in a 1997 Toyota Paseo.

CCSO asks that anyone who might have information about the case to contact them at 928-774-4523.