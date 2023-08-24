Roughly 42% of the people leaving the Coconino County Detention Facility through the Pathways to Community Program had nowhere to go after being incarcerated.

That data is fresh and will be part of the first annual report examining the success of the nearly year-old Pathways Program, according to Michele Axlund, the deputy director of Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS).

Pathways is a collaborative effort between Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, a program designed to connect people leaving jail with the resources they need to successfully re-enter the community.

One of those resources is housing -- or at least temporary shelter.

Right now, CCHHS and Flagstaff Shelter Services are in the early stages of partnering to shelter people who’ve been incarcerated at the new Lantern facility on Lucky Lane.

Ross Schaefer, the executive director of Flagstaff Shelter Services, said people who might face homelessness after time spent behind bars usually end up being clients at the congregate shelter anyway.

By setting aside 5-10 rooms at the new facility, Schaefer hopes people exiting jail will be more removed from the circumstances that might have led to an offense in the first place.

“These units have the potential to step in and provide a resource that could avoid unnecessary recidivism and other things we want to skip over. It’s exciting how we can think about problems differently when we have resources like this space,” Schaefer said.

The former Motel 6 on Lucky Lane was purchased earlier this year by Flagstaff Shelter Services for about $8 million.

The purchase was made possible by funding from the Arizona Department of Housing’s State Recovery Funds, allocated under the American Rescue Plan. The funding was specifically set aside to rehabilitate hotels for use as shelter and housing.

An alternative to congregate shelter, The Lantern will be a place for individuals and families without children to move one step closer to acquiring permanent housing.

Residents of The Lantern will have access to resources to connect them with lasting homes, addiction treatment resources and employment help.

During their Aug. 1 meeting, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors voted to give $10,000 to Flagstaff Shelter Services to help get The Lantern operational.

Right now, the building is undergoing asbestos abatement and renovations. The facility is being painted. Kitchenettes will be added to former hotel rooms. Railings are being replaced.

“We want this to be a safe, healthy place for people to be,” Schaefer said. “We’re shooting for an October opening.”

Once open, Schaefer said, she hopes to have a number of rooms “carved out” for individuals who might need specific services or have specific needs.

The Pathways partnership will represent one of those opportunities.

“Potentially folks that are part of the Pathways Program could potentially use the room, use the space, and connect with Guidance Center services in the transition between Pathways and permanent housing," Schaefer said. "We want to have 5-10 rooms for folks that are needing a little bit more of a connection point to something. If they go directly to the shelter, they can sometimes lose some of the momentum they’ve gained through Pathways."

CCHHS also recently received funding from the state to operate in the realm of hotel-centered solutions for offering people a bridge out of homelessness.

The Board of Supervisors on Aug. 1 approved a funding agreement between the Arizona Department of Housing and CCHHS to provide hotel vouchers to people experiencing homelessness in the county.

Organizations such as Catholic Charities have offered hotel vouchers in the past, Axlund said, but this will be the first time the county will run a voucher program that isn’t directly linked to an emergency like wildfires and floods.

The process of applying for the funding was a whirlwind, Axlund said, but CCHHS was awarded grant funding in the amount of $133,047.

Three days before the grant application was due, CCHHS rallied to apply for funding for local people in need.

“They were going to pass out approximately $20 million statewide with a real basic priority for individuals that were impacted by the closure of the sober living and residential places that happened down in the Phoenix area. I believe there were over 200 that were closed overnight, so individuals were stranded. Then there was the expiration of the Public Health Act, Title 42, that pertained to the Arizona-Mexico border,” Axlund said. “We have a great team here. We pulled together, we got it. Then 10 days later we got a little over $130,000 that is going to make a big difference in our community.”

Axlund said at least some of the money will go to hotel vouchers to shelter people immediately, but before any of the money is spent, CCHHS is meeting with nonprofit partners and city leadership to identify where the funding is most needed and how it can best be dispensed.

The grant award affords some flexibility so the county can address any influx of people in need immediately.

“It buys us a little bit of time to get needs met in a very strategic way, and not just saying, 'Oh, we’ll check in with you tomorrow' while they’re living out of a car. That’s just not the best scenario for anyone. The other one is being able to provide those wraparound services, so maybe they need a hygiene kit, maybe they need some clothing and food,” Axlund said. “Just being able to address any of the immediate issues that an individual may be having. It could be getting them a bus ticket, so they can get around once they’ve found a place. It’s very wide open, which is great. It allows us to really meet each client’s unique needs.”

The City of Flagstaff also received funding from the state to address the emergent needs of people experiencing homelessness in the area, so, according to CCHHS Director Kim Musselman, the county will collaborate with the City of Flagstaff on the grant’s use. CCHHS is more likely to dispense the services this grant will pay for outside of Flagstaff proper.