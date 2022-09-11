Home grown is always best: Second annual Native American Farmers Market to be held at the Museum of Northern Arizona

It seems difficult to be conscientious nowadays about our health and shopping habits. Luckily for those of you who want to shop for organic produce and support local businesses there is a solution.

The second annual Native American Farmers Market will be hosted in the Colton Community Garden at the Museum of Northern Arizona (MNA). MNA is once again partnering with Flagstaff Foodlink for this event.

Flagstaff Foodlink is an organization aiming to create greater access to local foods, develop the economic strength of local food networks and coordinate educational opportunities for community members to learn how to grow food responsibly in the greater Flagstaff area. One of the main goals of Flagstaff Foodlink is to combat the food insecurity that exists in the Flagstaff region.

Food insecurity is a serious issue that plagues more than 15% of Arizonans and more than 19% of people in Coconino County. Arizona is currently ranked fifth highest for food insecurity for children. In order to combat these food insecurities, Foodlink has partnered with several programs, one of them being the Northern Arizona Grown booth at the Farmers Community Market.

Foodlink also supports programs like the Grower Grants for farmers looking for funding, Double Up Food Bucks for those who use SNAP benefits and the Flagstaff Fruit Tree Project that prevents falling fruits from going to waste.

In the past Foodlink has partnered with Indigenous nonprofits such as the Tolani Lake Enterprises, Northern Leupp Family Farms and Hopi Tutskwa Permaculture Institute. Last year the partnership with MNA provided the venue for indigenous farmers to market their produce as well as sample several of their foods. Some stand outs were the blue corn fry bread and orange squashes.

This year Foodlink has reached out to several indigenous farmers and moved the date of the farmers market to accommodate their harvest schedules. So far Ch’ishie Farms and Coffee Pot Farms from the southwestern region Dinétah (Navajo Nation) are confirmed to be attending the event. Several unnamed farms from Hopituskwa (Hopi) will also be there.

The Native American Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colton Community Garden on the eastern campus of MNA just off of North Winding Brook Rd. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the indigenous farmers that market their produce at the event. Vendor applications are available on the Flagstaff Foodlink website under the events tab.