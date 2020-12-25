Home for the holidays: Habitat for Humanity gives gift to Flagstaff family

Mary Tahbo and her three children lived in a two-bedroom apartment in Flagstaff for seven years. Her two older children, Ethan, 22, and Seneca, 15, got the bedrooms, leaving her and her youngest daughter, Talon, 11, without one.

“We shared rooms when it got cold, or we slept in the living room on cots,” Tahbo said.

Now, with the help of Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona and the City of Flagstaff, the Tahbo family members can spread out in their new four-bedroom, two-bath home in Sunnyside -- just in time for the holidays.

“Everyone gets their own room, including Mom,” Tahbo said with a smile.

Eric Wolverton, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona, said the Tahbo’s home makes the 21st built by the organization in the last 26 years. The build would not have been possible without the generosity of partner organizations and donors.

“With just a little hand up, people can get into home ownership,” Wolverton said.

The Tahbo’s 1,600-square-foot home was sold to them for $216,000, Wolverton said, and HFH handles the financing. Tahbo will be paying 0% interest for 20 years, and her monthly payment is less than $1,000. She will be saving about $200,000 in interest from a conventional loan.