Home for the holidays: Habitat for Humanity gives gift to Flagstaff family

Mary Tahbo and her three children lived in a two-bedroom apartment in Flagstaff for seven years. Her two older children, Ethan, 22, and Seneca, 15, got the bedrooms, leaving her and her youngest daughter, Talon, 11, without one.
“We shared rooms when it got cold, or we slept in the living room on cots,” Tahbo said.
Now, with the help of Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona and the City of Flagstaff, the Tahbo family members can spread out in their new four-bedroom, two-bath home in Sunnyside -- just in time for the holidays.
“Everyone gets their own room, including Mom,” Tahbo said with a smile.
Eric Wolverton, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona, said the Tahbo’s home makes the 21st built by the organization in the last 26 years. The build would not have been possible without the generosity of partner organizations and donors.
“With just a little hand up, people can get into home ownership,” Wolverton said.
The Tahbo’s 1,600-square-foot home was sold to them for $216,000, Wolverton said, and HFH handles the financing. Tahbo will be paying 0% interest for 20 years, and her monthly payment is less than $1,000. She will be saving about $200,000 in interest from a conventional loan.
If Tahbo decides to move and sell the home, she must sell it back to HFH, Wolverton said, so another family can benefit from affordable housing. In the meantime, she builds wealth each month she pays into the home.
“Mary can no longer look in the mirror and wonder why she can’t get ahead,” Wolverton said. “Every month she’s investing in herself, and I think that’s fantastic.”
The home is one of several in the same area of Sunnyside, and they have been built affordably because of a partnership with the City of Flagstaff. Using the Land Trust Program, the city owns the land the homes are built on, Wolverton said, and the city offers the homeowners a 99-year renewable lease, which costs about $30 a month.
Funding for builds comes from community donations, grants and events, Wolverton said. This year, events were seriously hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which set the organization back severely. Additionally, the HFH ReStore, which sells donated, refurbished household items to help with builds, was closed for several weeks -- which also affected the organization.
“Thankfully, granting opportunities have increased this year,” Wolverton said, adding that it has addressed about 10% of the year’s total losses.
Regardless, HFH is still on schedule to get another home built next year.
The organization will pull a building permit Jan. 2 and begin discussing a construction timeline, Wolverton said.
The build will be the final home in the Izabel Street project. It is another four-bedroom, two-bath home like Tahbo’s. The open application process for the new home build begins Jan. 4, and applications can be picked up at the HFH Restore, 2016 N. Fourth St.
Families are selected based on income and based on need, Wolverton said. Also, all families, as part of the build, must contribute 200 hours of “sweat equity” in helping with the build of their home. Unfortunately, the pandemic didn’t give the Tahbos the opportunity to help with their build.
“But we’re encouraged to know that Mary lives just 40 feet from our new construction next year and will have ample opportunity to help us next year,” Wolverton said.
Tahbo and her family, who are part of the Big Water clan, are 100% onboard.
“I keep stressing the importance of that -- that we should always give back,” Tahbo said. “We’re excited about that.”
Tahbo, who works for Heath Choice Arizona, a medical insurance company, said home ownership has been a goal of hers for years. She was accepted for this year’s HFH build, and it was her second attempt.
“I hoped for the best,” Tahbo said, adding that in the meantime she tried to search for affordable housing that would better fit her family. “I didn’t think we’d be selected.”
Early in the fall, she had a home visit from HFH, but she didn’t want to get her hopes up. Then, Wolverton came by with paperwork for her to fill out.
“We thought it was another inspection,” she said.
So, the family cleaned their home and got ready for it. When Wolverton arrived, he shared the good news that the family had been selected.
“It was a pleasant surprise,” Tahbo said.
Tahbo, who is Navajo, Hopi and Tewa, had a medicine man offer a prayer and a blessing for the new home.
“It was really important for us to get that done,” Tahbo said. “For safety, gratitude, comfort, and to bless it with good vibes and good energy, and for my children as they grow up here and our future endeavors with this new foundation that we have.”
In the meantime, the family planned to put up some Christmas lights for their first holiday in their new home.
“It’s something we’ve never done,” Tahbo said. “So, we’re looking forward to that. We feel like it’s our own Christmas already.”
When asked what it feels like to be in her own home with her family, Tahbo grinned and deeply thanked HFH, the city and all the partners who helped make her dream of homeownership possible.
“It feels like a dream still,” she said. “We wake up and go to bed with so much gratitude. We’re just so grateful.”
For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona, or to donate, visit http://www.habitatflagstaff.org.