Holocaust survivor coming to Flagstaff on Sept. 15 at Molly Blank Center

On Thursday, September 15, the Flagstaff community is invited to the Molly Blank Jewish Community Center to hear Esther Basch’s personal recount of her harrowing experience in the Auschwitz death camps.

Basch is a 94-year-old resident of Prescott. She is one of the few remaining Holocaust survivors living in Arizona.

Basch has been dubbed “the Honey Girl of Auschwitz,” according to a press release. Her unique story tells a journey of horrific atrocities and the beauty of forgiveness. Her powerful tale captivates audiences of all kinds. She shares her genuine, universal love of humankind that helped her survive her own nightmare, in a poignant way to motivate others.

Basch grew up in Czechoslovakia and was sent to Auschwitz in a cattle car on her 16th birthday. After she met Max, one of the American soldiers who liberated her camp, she was motivated to tell her story about forgiveness of the Nazis. Since that time, Basch has given public talks nationwide, which led to the production of The Honey Girl Documentary that enabled her to tell her story globally. She has turned her personal commitment to forgiveness into a public act, hoping to transform society on issues of hate and prejudice.

Organizers have expressed their great excitement for this historic event.

“As the Holocaust wanes in our collective memory and many survivors pass on, it is so important to amplify and preserve the first-hand recounts of survivors,” said Rabbi Dovie Shapiro. "This event will surely bring an added awareness to the many forms of hate experienced in our society and will have great educational value to the Flagstaff community."

This event is co-sponsored by Chabad of Flagstaff and the Martin-Springer Institute of Northern Arizona University.