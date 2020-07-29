Hobby Lobby set to open in Flagstaff late August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hobby Lobby has recently confirmed that it will be opening its new location in the Flagstaff Mall in late August.

Hobby Lobby said it had begun construction the new 60,000 square foot location in the building formerly occupied by Sears on U.S. 89, according to a media release. Hobby Lobby is a chain of home decor and arts and crafts stores with locations across the United States.

Rhino Holdings Flagstaff LLC formerly purchased the location from Sears for $4.5 million, according to the Coconino County Assessor's website. The sale of the location to Rhino Holdings closed in July 2019.

News of the chain coming to Flagstaff was first learned by the Arizona Daily Sun when the chain was listed on Rhino Holdings' website as a tenant at the location. The website also showed a 5,618 square-foot unit for another tenant and a plan to construct a new building in the parking lot across from Marketplace Drive from Safeway's parking lot.

Hobby Lobby said the location will bring about 35–50 jobs to the community that pay $15.70 per hour for full-time and $13.00 per hour for part-time associates. The company currently has 20 locations in Arizona.

Kelly Black, director of advertising, said many new and returning customers are excited about the new location.