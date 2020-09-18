Hobby Lobby brings crafters to the Flagstaff Mall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hobby Lobby is now open in the Flagstaff Mall, attracting many crafters to the city's quickly changing mall on the east side.

From paint and stationary to cards and yarns, the national chain store is stocked with arts, crafts and home decor for most hobbyists, including seasonal decorations and furniture. The business had multiple cash registers open at both the interior mall and exterior mall entrances with lines multiple people deep.

Hobby Lobby's presence in the anchor location comes as the mall makes major shifts to its storefronts in order to entice more clientele. However, due to action Hobby Lobby has taken in the courts, not everyone is fond of the business.

The opposition stems from a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2014 where the court ruled that Hobby Lobby, and other closely held corporations, can hold religious objections that allow them to opt out of health law requirements that cover contraceptives for women.

Heather Casali, an avid crafter who lives in Flagstaff's east side, said she knew that some people aren't fond of Hobby Lobby, but felt their products and location was too convenient to pass up. She used to have to navigate freeway construction and traffic on Route 66 and Milton Road in order to make it to Michaels and Jo-Ann multiple times per week.