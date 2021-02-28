The impact of an educator: Wilson C Riles' mark on Flagstaff deeper than street name

Drivers heading east on Butler Avenue get a quick glimpse of Flagstaff history through a brightly painted mural on the Murdoch Community Center, celebrating decades of growth in the Southside neighborhood.
These five important figures portrayed on the building called Flagstaff home and left their mark on the community. Tilda Johnson taught at both the historically Black Dunbar School and South Beaver School, attended by Hispanic and Indigenous students. Paul Laurence Dunbar was one of the first Black poets to gain national recognition. Katherine “Mother” Hickman took care of children in the low-income housing Brannen Homes, later becoming one of the founding teachers of the Flagstaff Head Start Program. Joan Dorsey made history when she was hired by American Airlines in 1964 as the first Black flight attendant. And Wilson C. Riles was recently recognized again for his numerous accomplishments with the renaming of Agassiz Street to WC Riles Drive.
Riles, whose name already graces Northern Arizona University’s College of Arts and Letters building, claimed many firsts during his time as a student and educator.
In an archived interview conducted by Emeritus Regents Professor Monte Poen in October 1996, documented in the Northern Arizona University Cline Library Special Collections & Archives, Riles discussed the uncertainty he felt as the only Black person on campus at NAU—then Arizona State Teachers College—when he enrolled in classes in 1936.
“I had adjustments to make,” Riles, who had grown up in segregated Louisiana, said. “I didn’t know how white folks would treat me and so on and so forth. But I can tell you that the understanding and sensitivity of the faculty—and the students.... I had four or five fellows. We became very good friends.”
College hadn’t been in his plans when he moved to Flagstaff, but a chance encounter with Dunbar School’s principal, Cleo Murdoch, outside the one-room schoolhouse—now the Murdoch Community Center—led him to pursue his degree in education and history. She encouraged him to visit the Registrar’s office in what is now Old Main.
“Walking over, I said, ‘This woman must be out of her mind. I don’t have one penny and she’s sending me to the Registrar,’” Riles said in the 1996 interview. “I went in to talk to the Registrar, and he said, ‘Mrs. Murdoch sent you over here. We respect her very much.’ And he says, ‘You’re very lucky. We just got a grant from the federal government, through the National Youth Administration—NYA—and we can give you a job on the campus and we can pay you 25 cents an hour. You can make $15 a month and that will be enough to pay your tuition and buy your books. And since you’re living off campus if you do a little work outside you can make it.”
After graduating with his bachelor degree, Riles served during World War II as a pilot in the Air Force before returning to Flagstaff where he and Sturgeon Cromer worked to abolish segregation in public schools. They were successful in 1953, one year before the Supreme Court ruled segregation in public school unconstitutional in Brown v. Board of Education. In 1970, Riles was elected State Superintendent of Public Instruction of California as the first Black executive officer in California State government, a position he held for 12 years.
The decision to rename Agassiz Street—originally named after scientist Louis Agassiz who promoted the theory of polygenism and believed those of European descent were racially superior to people of African descent—was spurred by a national reckoning in racial profiling and police violence in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by police officers this past summer.
Flagstaff City Council began asking for suggestions from the community in June and the name WC Riles was proposed by Deb Harris, president of the Southside Community Association, which operates out of the Murdoch Center. From more than 50 suggestions taking inspiration from aspects of Flagstaff’s history such as the accomplishments of the Navajo Code Talkers and the discovery of Pluto, WC Riles was approved this past November.
“We just said what we had to say and we got people to support us and it happened, so we’re happy that it did and I’m glad that it wasn’t a contentious decision,” Harris said. “That just lets me know that maybe people are a lot more open to recognizing the contributions of people from the African diaspora than they might have been before.
“We want to have some type of opening, but we definitely aren’t doing anything like that until we have permission to gather in larger groups, and I’m not sure when that’s going to happen.”
Until then, online map services are gradually updating street names, as other communities have turned to renaming historic streets and public spaces to better reflect their diverse and inclusive present. The desktop version of Google Maps shows the name of the Flagstaff street stretching north to south in the Southside neighborhood as South WC Riles Drive—with the segment located north of the train tracks yet to be updated—as of Friday afternoon.
While Harris hasn’t sought formal feedback from the community since the new signs went up, she and SCA hope to do so soon and plan to introduce educational tools sharing information about Riles with the community.
Ideas include events at the Murdoch Center as well as displaying QR codes within the neighborhood to direct people to a web page sharing Riles’ achievements. He credited his teachers for encouraging his education and making sure he had the resources he needed to succeed.
“That is what helped me to get along,” Riles said in the archived 1996 interview. “And I went on to get my college degree to teach. And when I started teaching, I did the same thing with the young people that the teachers had done for me. I felt that I owed that to them.”
Wherever he called home, Riles fought to ensure members of the community had access to opportunities in education, housing and more.
“Our greatest contribution is to be able to demonstrate that people of whatever race, ethnicity, religion can live together in respect and harmony,” he said. “And if we can demonstrate that, that will be our great contribution to the world.”