Flagstaff's memories of 9/11

In the weeks leading up to this 20th anniversary, I asked readers to submit their memories of that fateful day on September 11, 2001. Almost all of us can remember exactly where we were and the connections that we had to what was happening in New York and Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., some more direct than others.
I was in high school at the time. I used to have to ride my bike to catch a city bus in north Phoenix, then ride that for a half hour to get to school each day. Even in those early hours, you could immediately tell that something was wrong that morning. A couple people on the bus were murmuring about a plane hitting a building somewhere on the east coast, but because cell phones weren't that prevalent yet, we didn't have much information.
The school campus was usually buzzing before the first classes were set to begin on a given morning, but it was a ghost town that day. Everyone was glued to the television in whatever open room happened to be close by. Some people were in tears; others just sat in stunned silence. Thinking back, the images of people jumping out of the World Trade Center to avoid the fire will always stick with me, as I try -- and fail -- to understand what that impossible decision must have felt like.
I don't remember what the rest of that day was like. In many ways, the teachers tried to let everyone process what was happening, whether that was talking about it or saying nothing at all. The rest is a blur. I just remember hoping that the firefighters, the policemen, the first responders, and everyone else involved was OK.
We pledged to never forget what happened on 9/11. With that in mind, below are the entries that others in Flagstaff submitted.
Chris Etling, Editor
=====
We were living in Flagstaff at the time. I was getting ready for my teaching position at Northern Arizona University in the School of Communication. It was a speech day for my students. I saw what happened on television. I was shocked, as most everyone else, but I drove in and headed for my classroom.
There were TVs stationed on both sides of the corridors of the classrooms so students and staff could keep track of what was happening. Most everyone was in class that morning, with a few exceptions. My first speaker that morning was an international student from Iran, I believe. I spoke with her privately before she spoke and asked if she felt comfortable speaking. She said yes. She gave a powerful speech, and at the end of it, the entire class gave her an enthusiastic, lengthy applause. She had tears in her eyes, and so did I.
At that time, we weren't sure who was responsible for the attacks, or what countries were involved. In spite of all the raw feelings in that classroom, I was so proud of everyone who showed up for class, and especially for such an enthusiastic supportive gesture for their fellow classmate at the conclusion of her speech. I will always remember that day.
Yvonne L. Spaulding
=====
I was at a Rotary Club meeting that morning. Before the second tower fell, I’d started collecting donations. Two years later I was in the Afghan refugee camps on the Pakistan/Afghanistan border working on a project to help. My book on the subject, "Is For Good Men To Do Nothing," although not widely read, got critical acclaim. It was a day that changed my life.
Chris Verrill
=====
The day before (September 10, 2001) was painting my house on Carol Drive in Flagstaff. Driving to work the next morning, my co-worker called me and told me the news. I turned around and called KAFF Country and asked them if they heard the news and they thought I was kidding with them and they replied "Yeah, right!"
Glen Gwen Hawthorne
=====
In 2001, I was a member of a Southwest Area Incident Management Team, a Type 1 team. We were sent back to NYC to provide logistical support to the many Search and Rescue teams who were working at the "Pile" (a term used early on before ground zero was widely used). We were in NYC for 34 days. About a week into our assignment it was expanded to include planning support to the FDNY.
My strongest memories are: seeing thousands of flyers with the photo of a missing family member, friend, etc, asking anyone if they've seen their loved one; flowers and candles outside Manhattan fire houses; seeing the Pile for the first time and trying to comprehend what had happened-the sight was unimaginable and surreal.
To this day there is a strong bond between the 2001 members of the Southwest Area, Type 1 Team and the Fire Department of New York. It was an honor to have had a small role in the recovery effort. I will never forget that day or my time spent in New York City.
Cathie Pauls
=====
I just woke up and was getting ready for school, when I heard was happening on the radio, never got to go to the rallies or the vigils, but I mourned in our Native way.
Bradford Phillips Jr.
=====
I was a senior in college at Goucher College in Baltimore, Maryland. I was living in the dorms. I was planning on sleeping all day since the only class I had that day was a night class. One of my hall mates woke me up to tell me what was happening.
Just watched the news all day. Classes were canceled. Everyone was nervous and wondering what was happening next. Ate dinner outside the dining hall for some reason, that never happened before. My Flagstaff connection was that all my family was still in AZ, so I called them during the mayhem.
I remember the D-backs playing in the World Series a few months later against the Yankees and everyone was rooting for the Yankees because of 9/11. I thought that it shouldn’t matter because the D-backs earned their spot too.
Travis Holland
=====
I lived in VA close to the Pentagon attack and was in college at that time and a lot of my classmates had parents that worked there. We have a family friend that was injured in the blast. Everyone always forgets about the Pentagon and Pennsylvania. I also have family that were in Manhattan when the towers were hit. My uncle was working on scaffolding on the Federal Building where the first bomber was being tried when he saw the plane fly overhead.
Elizabeth Jorgensen Winslow
=====
It was the second eeriest morning of my life. Everyone went on lockdown for fear of a foreign attack.
Steve Tulloss
=====
My name is Emory Whitehair. I am a proud member of the Navajo tribe. I speak my Native language fluently and I'm also very proud of my Native identity. I currently live in Cowsprings, AZ on the Navajo reservation and this is my short story.
On September 11, 2001, I was serving in the U. S. Army in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. 1-101st, "Expect No Mercy."
Now, my day began a little differently, because back then, I was going through a rough patch in my life. I was very young then and I remember praying a lot every day because I was dealing with a lot of personal fear and anguish. It was a dark time for me, even before 9/11. There are some things that I rather not recollect, but I do remember waking up early that very morning from a terrible nightmare. I remember that I couldn't go back to sleep, because it was such a terrible dream and I can only remember a part of that nightmare. In my nightmare, I remember opening a door and I could see people screaming inside a room. There were these flaming demons torturing these people and I remember feeling helpless. It was the high pitched wailing sound of desperation that terrified me. That's all I can remember of my nightmare.
After that disturbing nightmare, I decided to get ready for the day by going about my usual routine.
Stepping out of my room at the barracks, I was startled when I heard a fellow soldier running through the hallway screaming, "We're going to war! Get up! Get up! We're going to war!" I didn't have a clue as to what he was screaming about, but as soon as I stepped into the main lobby of the barracks, that was when I witnessed the second plane crashing into a tower. I thought someone was playing a movie until I recognized the CNN news logo on the screen. Soldiers were gathering around the television and I could feel the growing apprehension.
I remember reporting to the battalion and my NCO immediately placed me on CQ. They told us all flights are grounded and the base was placed under lockdown. Soliders were placed on gaurd at every entrance into the base and more at every turn. We were battle ready.
All that night, the phone calls began pouring in every minute. Parents of soldiers began asking all sorts of questions, "Are we going to war? Is my son or daughter okay? What is the Army going to do?" Etc. Then there were some calls from civilians wondering where the nearest recruitment office was located, and some wishing us all the best to find the people responsible and kick some tail. There were questions that I couldn't answer, but I think most of the civilians who called just wanted to talk and share their thoughts. Now that I think about it, I wish I had written a journal, but it never dawned on me that my experience could help shine a light on the mindset of the people at that time. I didn't sleep for two days and two nights. I didn't mind, I was doing my part. That's my short story.
Emory Whitehair
=====
I still deal with PTSD from that day and go offline a few days before and after. When people use the deaths of a few thousand people for political points, it demeans their loss. I’m an ex-NYer and used to travel some 250-300 days a year for work.
Dave Christensen
=====
Sept 11, 2001. A Tuesday. I slept in. Coming home after a deployment, I took a comp day. A lot more days followed -- being deployed.
Bill Goodman