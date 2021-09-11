Flagstaff's memories of 9/11

After that disturbing nightmare, I decided to get ready for the day by going about my usual routine.

Stepping out of my room at the barracks, I was startled when I heard a fellow soldier running through the hallway screaming, "We're going to war! Get up! Get up! We're going to war!" I didn't have a clue as to what he was screaming about, but as soon as I stepped into the main lobby of the barracks, that was when I witnessed the second plane crashing into a tower. I thought someone was playing a movie until I recognized the CNN news logo on the screen. Soldiers were gathering around the television and I could feel the growing apprehension.

I remember reporting to the battalion and my NCO immediately placed me on CQ. They told us all flights are grounded and the base was placed under lockdown. Soliders were placed on gaurd at every entrance into the base and more at every turn. We were battle ready.