Flagstaff History:

125 years ago
1895: Investors from Denver passed through town on their way to investigate some copper deposits in the East Verde Valley.
LADIES CAFÉ. Private tables with fresh linens every day. Meals served in the latest style. Families and tourists accommodated. San Francisco Street next door to Carroll’s Restaurant.
The trustees of the school district have finally agreed to call the high school building the Emerson School for the sake of continuity. The name will have the date 1895 cut into a handsome sandstone tablet above the front door.
100 years ago
1920: A new drug store has opened in our city. It opened to the public Wednesday morning on North Leroux Street in the former Kline Building. The owner is Wesley Marlar, brother of Will Marlar, and the manager is W. Ross Fenniman.
Fred Gilbert, who claims to be a veteran of three wars including the recent Great War, was arrested for enticing two young girls of prominent Flagstaff families and was tried before Justice of the Peace J. Kidd on Friday morning. He pleaded not guilty. When he was confronted with witnesses he admitted the whole affair and refused to change his plea to guilty. He then indulged himself for several minutes in which he explained himself.
The judge, his voice trembling with indignation, expressed his regret that he could not send him to the penitentiary and then gave him the maximum sentence of six months.
Zane Grey and his party, including several guests and Allan Doyle as guide, left for the Tonto Basin to hunt bears on Friday. Mr. Doyle’s son Lee will also be one of the party.
As Flagstaff people know, the famous author's favorite location for the setting of his novels is northern Arizona. He has been using Flagstaff as the base of his operations for many years.
50 years ago
1970: Raging water swept away anything that wasn’t stronger than the sweeping current down the main creek bed. Uprooted were trees up to 12 feet in length and the deluge swept away one of the small bridges in Oak Creek after some 5.2 inches of rain fell in the scenic canyon on Saturday in one of the worst storms we have had in years.
Flagstaff may have a new home for its public library. The Flagstaff City Council has voted 5-1 in favor of buying the Union Hall Building on W. Cherry Avenue. City Manager Leland McPherson has been directed to begin negotiations for its purchase at its appraised value of $13,000. Library Board Chairman Paul Weaver assured the council the building would take care of the library’s needs for seven to eight years.
Traffic control signs have been approved for the Mobil Havens development.
The Coconino Board of Supervisors did not seek exclusion of Sycamore Canyon from a Federal Wilderness Bill, but only asked an extension of time to allow opposition to be heard not that it just be excluded as has been reported.
25 years ago
1995: Coconino County Fair goers found clear skies and warm temperatures over the weekend. There were plenty of displays, competitions, animal shows, music and more all entertaining people with a variety of tastes and interests.
Beginning on Wednesday, Flagstaff City Hall and the City Court will switch back to regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. These hours will remain in effect until May 1996. These hours are for the City Hall and do not refer to the police department nor the fire department or the city recreation department.
County authorities have approved a test plan to combat a swelling weekend jail population between now and Oct. 31. That will get those incarcerated before a judge and sentenced more quickly.
According to federal mandate, numbers in the main holding cell are not to exceed 15 while jail officials here in Flagstaff often have up to 25 or more people in that area.
The cost of the new plan is estimated at $480 per week to cover extra staffing time.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
