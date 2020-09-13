Flagstaff History:

The judge, his voice trembling with indignation, expressed his regret that he could not send him to the penitentiary and then gave him the maximum sentence of six months.

Zane Grey and his party, including several guests and Allan Doyle as guide, left for the Tonto Basin to hunt bears on Friday. Mr. Doyle’s son Lee will also be one of the party.

As Flagstaff people know, the famous author's favorite location for the setting of his novels is northern Arizona. He has been using Flagstaff as the base of his operations for many years.

50 years ago

1970: Raging water swept away anything that wasn’t stronger than the sweeping current down the main creek bed. Uprooted were trees up to 12 feet in length and the deluge swept away one of the small bridges in Oak Creek after some 5.2 inches of rain fell in the scenic canyon on Saturday in one of the worst storms we have had in years.