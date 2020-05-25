Flagstaff History: Women in jury for first time in Coconino County for reckless driving case

Jose Sanchez, man about town, stepped into Brown’s Jewelry Store the other day and asked to look at some rings. He went away without buying any. A few minutes later, Willis Brown noticed that a gold ring was missing from the ring tray. He told the chief of police about it, and he then caught Sanchez in the Dresswell Shop where he was casting covetous looks at a hat. The ring was discovered in his pocket. He seemed much surprised at finding it there. He says he is much absent-minded these days and did not realize what he had done. His mind was stimulated by a fine of $5 and costs added to the price of the ring.