Flagstaff History: Women in jury for first time in Coconino County for reckless driving case

125 YEARS AGO
1895: At last, the Flagstaff Fire Department is on wheels. It is a living, breathing reality with a beautiful artistically painted engine, a handy little hose cart with all the appliances of a hustling volunteer brigade. The Sibley engine is a pretty little piece of fire-fighting apparatus. It is designed for a force of 20 men and attached to it is a hose cart with hoses, a reel and four nozzles, which will throw respectively a 1-inch, 7/8-inch, 2/3-inch and 3/4-inch stream of water. There are also an extension ladder, 30 rubber buckets, pike poles, picks and axes, plus all the other apparatuses necessary to fight the fiend of fire when manned by willing hands and brave hearts. When a cistern is not available the two 80-gallon barrel tanks made by Ed Whipple can be called upon to help supply water.
Sleet fell at Keams Canyon on the 12th and in Flagstaff on the 16th.
Chief Engineer E. Beckler arrived last week and went directly to Jerome to take charge of the work at that end. Since his arrival, he has had engineers at work on the line and now has it in shape for the grading tractors. The road will soon be 30 miles in length and run from Jerome to Clear Springs.
J.N. Preston of Preston & Locke, Los Angeles architects, is here in town for several days. He represents the firm that won the bid for the design of our proposed new courthouse.
J.W. Weatherford will open his new stock this week. He will keep a complete inventory of gents furnishings, and boots and shoes. His stock in this line is the best ever brought to this place, and he invites you to call and inspect it.
120 YEARS AGO
1920: Flagstaff’s population took a jump of about 400 on Tuesday when the city council granted the petition of the Arizona Lumber and Timber Co., to incorporate Milton as a part of Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Light Field Artillery Battery A now has a waiting list of men who want to become members. Battery A is destined to be the premier organization in the city. Membership is a privilege and an honor.
Mrs. W.F. Wallace returned from the Wallace Ranch after a short visit last week and reports that Mormon Lake is still high and most of the ranches there are under water -- and from all indications will be so for a long time to come. It is evident that the lake has not been as high as this high during the past two or three years. Sixteen years ago the lake bed was dry and remained so for several years. Trees began to grow in the lake bed that have now been drowned.
Managers Earl Wright and Luther Swaner are coming along fast in the job of getting the grounds ready for the big “Real Arizona Days” celebration to be held here on July 5.
Jose Sanchez, man about town, stepped into Brown’s Jewelry Store the other day and asked to look at some rings. He went away without buying any. A few minutes later, Willis Brown noticed that a gold ring was missing from the ring tray. He told the chief of police about it, and he then caught Sanchez in the Dresswell Shop where he was casting covetous looks at a hat. The ring was discovered in his pocket. He seemed much surprised at finding it there. He says he is much absent-minded these days and did not realize what he had done. His mind was stimulated by a fine of $5 and costs added to the price of the ring.
75 YEARS AGO
1945: In its adoption of the 1945-46 budget, the re-employment of all the faculty of the Arizona State College at their present salary is assured.
Women served on a jury in Coconino County for the first time in history on Monday when three women and an equal number of men in Justice Court heard a case of reckless driving. Further interest is added as it is believed this is the first time in Arizona that a conviction has been made with women on the jury.
Clean Up–Paint Up Week in Flagstaff is set for May 21-26. Everyone is urged to take a part in this annual event.
Flagstaff High School is set to graduate 60 seniors on Tuesday night.
50 YEARS AGO
1970: At this week's meeting of the Chamber of Commerce heard detailed reports about the future of this area's recreational opportunities. This includes the plans currently being made to include Sycamore Canyon Primitive Area southeast of Flagstaff as an extension of the Wilderness Act of 1964 to assure its continued existence as a primitive wilderness area. The great potential of a winter sports area of the San Francisco Peaks Inner Basin was also presented.
The Arizona Board of Regents has put a temporary halt to Northern Arizona University’s plans to construct a mobile home park for student use.
With some changes, the Flagstaff City Council has approved the controversial Mt. Elden Improvement District located adjacent to the Flagstaff Community Hospital.
City and state offices will be open on Friday the day before Memorial Day. Federal offices will be closed with the exception of the Post Office, which will be open. Mail will be delivered on Friday. On Saturday the Post Office will be closed and no mail will be delivered.
25 YEARS AGO
1995: The landscape is not a pretty one down about a half mile of what neighbors call Rose Wash -- a drainage ditch between Dortha and Arroyo Seco -- in Sunnyside. The earth is deeply covered with debris of just about any and every description. It is the playground of “taggers,” people who spend much of their free time scrawling gang-related messages on flat blank surfaces.
But over this past weekend, the trash and the graffiti didn’t win. With the help of the Arizona National Guard’s Phoenix based “graffiti-buster” truck, Sunnyside residents, Flagstaff Police, and young people from the Coconino County Juvenile Court Services spent almost four hours Saturday picking up trash and painting over graffiti in Rose Wash.
The State Board of Education has finally approved the only Waldorf School in Flagstaff; it is finally now a Charter School. The Pine Forest school will open its doors for kindergarten through fourth grade in the fall.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!