Flagstaff History: Virus-type infection affected equines in Williams

A fire broke out on the Peaks on Wednesday but the rains came right then and put it out by the time men from the Forest Service arrived. The rain has not been general, though, and forest fire danger is not over by any means.

Saturday a group of Normal School students went out on the train to picnic at the logging camp below Lake Mary. They took the last train back to town and then discovered two of their crowd were missing. It was presumed that they must have become lost in the forest. Some of their friends went out in a car to look for them but became lost themselves -- never finding the logging camp at all and only getting back to town just barely before dark. The missing couple found themselves and turned up at the logging camp about 10 o’clock that night.

75 years ago

1945: The bean and potato crop was inundated by 2.25 inches of rain that fell in the Doney Park -- Black Bill Park area this past week. Most fell in the form of afternoon showers. Half an inch fell in Sunnyside in half an hour between 6 and 6.30 a.m. Thursday.

The heavy rains also damaged trails on the south side of the Grand Canyon rim.