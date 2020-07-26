Flagstaff History: Virus-type infection affected equines in Williams

125 years ago
1895: The efforts to establish an electric light company here have resulted in about half the shares being sold and it is expected that the rest will soon be sold. It is to be a totally locally owned company, with all the stock owned by local parties. It is now expected that our town will be electrically lighted within the next three months.
The school at Bellemont has been closed for lack of attendance. Miss Welch, the teacher, is visiting friends here in Flagstaff.
A. Armatiage, Babbitt Bros. merchant tailor, is an artistic cutter, and suits made by him are always elegant.
Wanted -- gentle saddle horse for keeping. Will give it good care -- only ridden 6 miles a day. Apply to F. Calhoon.
Williams was visited by a hailstorm on Monday. Old-timers say it was the hardest rain and hail storm that has ever fallen at that place.
100 years ago
1920: All the forest fires are out except the one at Secret Mountain south of Barney Pasture and west of Oak Creek. This is a particularly nasty one to handle, as the men had to walk in 15 miles to get to it, and food and water have to be packed in. Fire Chief L.R. Lessel of the Forest Service is down there with about 20 men.
A fire broke out on the Peaks on Wednesday but the rains came right then and put it out by the time men from the Forest Service arrived. The rain has not been general, though, and forest fire danger is not over by any means.
Saturday a group of Normal School students went out on the train to picnic at the logging camp below Lake Mary. They took the last train back to town and then discovered two of their crowd were missing. It was presumed that they must have become lost in the forest. Some of their friends went out in a car to look for them but became lost themselves -- never finding the logging camp at all and only getting back to town just barely before dark. The missing couple found themselves and turned up at the logging camp about 10 o’clock that night.
75 years ago
1945: The bean and potato crop was inundated by 2.25 inches of rain that fell in the Doney Park -- Black Bill Park area this past week. Most fell in the form of afternoon showers. Half an inch fell in Sunnyside in half an hour between 6 and 6.30 a.m. Thursday.
The heavy rains also damaged trails on the south side of the Grand Canyon rim.
Ration book No. 5 will be issued in early December. It will be smaller than a dollar bill and contain half as many stamps. It will be issued at the same time as the A gasoline book.
There is a large majority of the public that believes that there is no substitute for newspapers. A fact check during the New York newspaper delivery strike showed that 79.1% missed the advertising. And 80% said that the radio was taking adequate care of their need for current news events. The survey showed that the longer they go without the more people miss the advertising.
The Flagstaff City Council has received bids on the Koch Field acreage. A. C. Crisp bid $7,000. William Warfield bid $8,000 and Crisp then raised his bid to $9,000. Council will consider the bids at their next meeting.
50 years ago
1970: The Northern Arizona Division of the Southwest Forest Industries, Inc. is in the process of installing a series of mufflers in their new particle plant to help mitigate the noise from a huge blower system. The noise pollution results from the wood waste and sawdust from the lumber mill being transported by over head pipe through the blower to the adjacent particle board plant. The mufflers are expected to arrive and be installed sometime in August and to mitigate the unexpected level of noise.
Local horse owners are concerned over a virus type infection that is affecting the equine population in Williams. A Flagstaff veterinarian says it is similar to the common cold found in humans. That it is definitely not distemper nor influenza. There is little that can be done. Penicillin will not cure it, although it will prevent secondary infections such as pneumonia.
25 years ago
1995: Bill Switzer was already to build a 93-unit apartment complex on Lake Mary Road, and then he switched gears to try to hone in on Flagstaffs’ substantial number of potential home owners by building a 162-unit townhouse subdivision called Foxwood in the same location. Included in the new plat plan is a provision for 30 homes that meet the city's definition of “affordable” priced 80-100% of households earning the median income. He included a zoning change in his application. The City Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-1 in favor of the change.
Several Doney Park residents said “Not in our backyard” to a proposal to build a 4.32-acre development plan by developer Fred Kolar that would have been a convenience store, a storage facility and business office on U.S. Highway 89 at the Silver Saddle intersection. The County Planning and Zoning Commission heeded their complaints. “We love our horses and our kids and we want to keep the traffic at that intersection as low as possible," residents said.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
