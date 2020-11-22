Flagstaff History: USGS concluded that natural curiosity near Flagstaff caused by meteor

125 years ago
1895: Harry Hozworh had in his butcher shop on Tuesday the carcass of a monster bear. It weighed, dressed, 636 pounds and the whole body was covered with an inch of fat. The bear was killed by Roupe the hunter, and it required seven hours to kill Old Bruin. Roupe has also killed forty deer and found a good market for the meat here in Flagstaff.
The Arizona Lumber & Timber Company closed down its sawmill on Tuesday and it will probably remain closed until spring. They have a good many feet of lumber on hand and the yard is full of logs, so any demand should be easily filled for some time to come.
Marshal Thos. Smith was so unfortunate as to fall while leaving the city council meeting Tuesday evening. He caught his arm on a broken piece of the railing.
The regular meeting of the Council on Monday evening was, so far as the transaction of any business was concerned, devoid of interest.
W. C. C. Glover who had charge of the St. Elmo Saloon at Winslow skipped out of town sometime in the early morning on Monday after clearing the safe and cash register. When checked it was found that he was over $1,900 short in his accounts.
100 years ago
1920: Coconino County exhibits won big at the Arizona State Fair in Phoenix.
Battery “A” of Flagstaff will be the only one in the new State Brigade following a reorganization of the National Guard in Washington. Probably had Flagstaff been less prompt in organizing Battery “A” light field artillery it, too, would not be allowed to become an infantry.
One of the greatest natural curiosities in the whole world, although very little is known about it, is Meteor Mountain located about 40 miles south-east of Flagstaff and about 10 miles south of the town of Sunshine. It is said by many geologists to be probably the most mysterious geological features of the world. After visiting the site many times and thoughtfully examining the records of the various prospectors who have mined there, however, the men of the United States Geological Survey have concluded that it is the work of a gigantic meteor.
50 years ago
1970: City police reported that Patrolman Tom Millen said that he found Mrs. Gillenwater lying on the concrete in the intersection of Meade Lane and Fort Valley Road Sunday afternoon. She told him that her husband was driving the family pick-up truck with her as a passenger in the front seat when the truck's right-hand door flew open and the victim fell out. She received a large cut on her head as a result of the freak mishap. She is reported to be in good condition at the Flagstaff Medical Center, where she was admitted following a 911 call.
Kaibab Forest Acres has submitted a preliminary plat located in Parks at the Parks-I-40 Interchange from general to recreational zoning with a minimum 2- and 1 1/2-acre zoning. Some adjacent land owners oppose the plan.
25 years ago
1995: Designs for a new library at Leupp Public School and six new classrooms at Cromer Elementary School were approved Tuesday by the Flagstaff School District Governing Board. Ground breaking could begin as soon as next spring. The building additions are the result of the $9.5 million bond passed by Flagstaff voters last May. The only other schools that may need additions in the near future are Thomas and DeMiguel elementary schools.
The City of Flagstaff is looking for people who are interested in selecting and locating sites for public art work in the community. This is a two-year commitment, and the Public Art Advisory Committee will include nine young members selected by the city council. The committee members will include both artists and craftsmen as well as citizens at large. All applicants must be citizens of the City of Flagstaff.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
