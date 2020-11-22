Flagstaff History: USGS concluded that natural curiosity near Flagstaff caused by meteor

Battery “A” of Flagstaff will be the only one in the new State Brigade following a reorganization of the National Guard in Washington. Probably had Flagstaff been less prompt in organizing Battery “A” light field artillery it, too, would not be allowed to become an infantry.

One of the greatest natural curiosities in the whole world, although very little is known about it, is Meteor Mountain located about 40 miles south-east of Flagstaff and about 10 miles south of the town of Sunshine. It is said by many geologists to be probably the most mysterious geological features of the world. After visiting the site many times and thoughtfully examining the records of the various prospectors who have mined there, however, the men of the United States Geological Survey have concluded that it is the work of a gigantic meteor.

50 years ago