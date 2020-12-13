Flagstaff History: Trying to rid of train of tramps, conductor shot and killed

Deputy Camarons’ horse gave out following a shot rang out of the forest but Sheriff Fairchild carried on until he met the Prescott train and Deputy Morrell who had followed the railroad track on foot.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They saw the murderer and called to him to throw up his hands -- which he did. Upon being arrested he gave his name as James Walters, and acknowledged that he had shot the conductor but expressed surprise and regret that he had killed him.

100 years ago

1920: Howard Marine, general manager of the Coconino Mining Company, was in from the mines near the Canyon the first of the week, showing some specimens of azurite rock taken from the works on the new shaft doing preliminary work and preparing the ground for buildings and machinery.

Sixteen veterans of the Spanish-American War gathered at the courthouse on Wednesday night and organized the Fred H. Champlin Post of the United Spanish-American War Veterans. Champlin was one of the Rough Riders who volunteered from Flagstaff and was the only Flagstaff man killed during the war. He fell in action on July 2, 1918, in Cuba.

50 years ago