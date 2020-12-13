Flagstaff History: Trying to rid of train of tramps, conductor shot and killed

125 years ago
1895: Conductor Clancy, in charge of the third section of No. 83 fast freight on the Atlantic & Pacific Railroad, while trying to eject a tramp from his train at Mellian last Sunday afternoon, was shot by the tramp. He died at Ash Fork 40 minutes later.
It appears that he had put off two tramps while at Mellian after the starting of the train. The tramps got boarded again by getting under one of the cars. When Mr. Clancy picked up a small piece of coal to frighten them off, not wishing to again stop the train, the murderer jumped off and fired his shot, which killed Mr. Clancy.
After being shot, Mr. Clacy, bleeding severely but still conscious, started over the freight train car tops toward the engine but fell off before he reached it.
Engineer Webb, realizing something was wrong, stopped the train and started back over the car tops. He was the first to reach the unfortunate man.
The news was telegraphed from Ash Fork to Deputy U.S. Marshall Morrell and Deputy Sheriff Buggin, who were joined by a posse of friends of the murdered man who started off to take the trail of the murderer.
The forces were augmented during the night by the addition of Sheriff Cameron and Deputy Sheriff Fairchild. The trail of the murderer was followed to Rock Butte on the S. F. & P. railroad.
Deputy Camarons’ horse gave out following a shot rang out of the forest but Sheriff Fairchild carried on until he met the Prescott train and Deputy Morrell who had followed the railroad track on foot.
Support Local Journalism
They saw the murderer and called to him to throw up his hands -- which he did. Upon being arrested he gave his name as James Walters, and acknowledged that he had shot the conductor but expressed surprise and regret that he had killed him.
100 years ago
1920: Howard Marine, general manager of the Coconino Mining Company, was in from the mines near the Canyon the first of the week, showing some specimens of azurite rock taken from the works on the new shaft doing preliminary work and preparing the ground for buildings and machinery.
Sixteen veterans of the Spanish-American War gathered at the courthouse on Wednesday night and organized the Fred H. Champlin Post of the United Spanish-American War Veterans. Champlin was one of the Rough Riders who volunteered from Flagstaff and was the only Flagstaff man killed during the war. He fell in action on July 2, 1918, in Cuba.
50 years ago
1970: The weather this past weekend was just right for decorating. Cars with trees tied on top were coming in to town from the numerous tree lots. A lot can be said for not trudging out into the forests. Outdoor decorations are up everywhere and we are looking very festive. Christmas is less than two weeks away. Flagstaff is ready.
Basic revenue from the City of Flagstaff’s new ice skating rink on McMillan Heights could reach as high as $2,295 per month. No exact figure will be determined until the rink has been in operation for a period of approximately two months.
City Recreation Director Kenneth Ingals said that he anticipates the rink could bring the city’s general fund a steady cash flow therefor becoming one of the city’s biggest revenue producer.
25 years ago
1995: The restoration of the turn of the century Weatherford Hotel continues. The owners Sam Green and Henry Taylor are bringing back the classy old time balconies, wooden porches and decorative cornices, and the cupola that have been missing for years in another step in restoring old time flavor in the downtown Flagstaff.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!