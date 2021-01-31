Flagstaff History: Traveler denied train ticket due to concerns over small pox

125 years ago
1896: Snow and cold weather has succeeded our spell of pleasant weather during this past week.
A new length of sidewalk is being put down on the east side of Leroux Street between Railroad Avenue and Aspen Avenue.
People believe what they read about Hood’s Sasparilla. They know that it is a cure for disease. That is why you should get only Hood’s.
The Board of School Trustees has decided to include the grounds around Emerson School and will probably run a fence so that the boys and girls will each have their separate playgrounds.
W. A. Mayflower, the present efficient overseer of Flagstaff streets, announces himself as a candidate for that office. Mr. Mayflower has made a good supervisor of streets and merits an election to that office.
Henry Cooper returned Thursday night from a trip to Jerome. He had planned to go on to Congress but the railroad agent at Jerome Junction refused to sell him a ticket to that place as there is a quarantine there against it on account of the presence of small pox there.
100 years ago
1921: Mayor Sam Quay says he sees nothing serious in the way of going forward with our two major projects. The damming of Switzer Canyon and the improvement of camping sites for visitors. The dam will be important as a source of power for business, for recreation and as a simple reservoir of much needed water. The lake would be 1 to 2 miles long and about half a mile wide. Should the ordinary drainage flow down Switzer Canyon fail to fill the lake, then water from the River de Flag could be diverted to it at little expense. This would also be of great benefit by immunizing a large part of the town of Flagstaff from flooding. It would also save the railroad tracks from the threat of flood damage.
For Rent: Two-room apartments, everything furnished, steam heat, hot water, at the Highland. Apply at Ideal Hotel, phone 16.
50 years ago
1971: The U.S. Government is now offering Grand Canyon concessions by bid. Anything may be sold in these stores from sliced ham to radiators. The government will have a hand in fixing the prices in these stores.
A new Babbitt’s Store formally opened this week for the residents of the Grand Canyon. The new 27,000-square-foot structure contains groceries, dry goods, appliances and a restaurant.
This Saturday the Boy Scouts will complete the final phase of their Good Turn for Goodwill. They will be gathering the bags they have distributed through the past week for Flagstaff residents to fill with usable clothing, shoes, curtains, draperies, bedding, toys and other useful items. Thank you for your help.
The new three-story building on the Northern Arizona University campus is the new Liberal Arts Building. It contains classrooms, lecture halls and faculty offices.
25 years ago
1996: The city is out one Balloon Festival and the $10,000 its promoters got from it. The promoters have gone up and away. Meanwhile, the Flagstaff Arts and Science Commission could give the city council a big “I told you so.”
Council overturned their denial of the promoter’s request for funding. It disagreed and awarded the festival promoter their $10,000. The promoter, however, was then unable to obtain the necessary Forest
Service permits. So the promoter pulled the plug on the festival and Council now wants its money back.
The Flagstaff Community Free Clinic was awarded nearly $112,000 for services at the Painted Desert Family Practice. The funds are earmarked for medical and dental services to the working poor. Shoppers flocked to the brand new Albertsons on Route 66 at the corner of Switzer -- across from Fry’s -- during the store’s grand opening this week.
Northern Arizona and the Flagstaff area keep getting earthquakes, although smaller than some earlier ones. An earthquake of only magnitude 2.4 struck the area early Tuesday morning.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.