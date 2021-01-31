Flagstaff History: Traveler denied train ticket due to concerns over small pox

125 years ago

1896: Snow and cold weather has succeeded our spell of pleasant weather during this past week.

A new length of sidewalk is being put down on the east side of Leroux Street between Railroad Avenue and Aspen Avenue.

People believe what they read about Hood’s Sasparilla. They know that it is a cure for disease. That is why you should get only Hood’s.

The Board of School Trustees has decided to include the grounds around Emerson School and will probably run a fence so that the boys and girls will each have their separate playgrounds.

W. A. Mayflower, the present efficient overseer of Flagstaff streets, announces himself as a candidate for that office. Mr. Mayflower has made a good supervisor of streets and merits an election to that office.

Henry Cooper returned Thursday night from a trip to Jerome. He had planned to go on to Congress but the railroad agent at Jerome Junction refused to sell him a ticket to that place as there is a quarantine there against it on account of the presence of small pox there.

100 years ago