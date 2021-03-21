Flagstaff History: Theater part of downtown development decided to shelve plans

125 years ago
1896: A local sheepherder dropped dead in the street after drinking Arizona whisky. This, we believe, is one of the first instances on record where even local whisky killed at such a disreputable short range.
100 years ago
1921: No news yet on the disappearance of S. Dixon, The Jeweler who so mysteriously disappeared last week. His Chevrolet is still sitting where he left it and the balance of his jewelry stock remains at the Eagle Grocery store where he had it on display.
Sheriff Campbell is inclined to the theory that Dixon was murdered for the valuables he is known to have on his person and in his room.
Harry H. Nash, who is in jail awaiting his trial for murder, tried to pull a fast one on sheriff’s officers as they took him to the bathroom for his weekly bath. Nash pretended to faint in the bathtub and officers found him in the tub with eyes closed as the water came to his lips. As they lifted his limp body he swiftllly revived and attempted to escape with flailing feet and escape their grasp. He did not win his freedom.
50 years ago
1971: The Flagstaff Police and the FBI are investigating the spectacular robbery of the Flagstaff Branch of Valley National Bank. The robbery climaxed shortly before 9 am after the suspect had captured the manager of the bank and his wife at gun point from their home on East Lockett shortly after midnight. The suspect then took them to the bank and captured six other employees as they arrived to work in the morning. The suspect cleaned out the bank’s cash stores in the vault and the night depository and escaped with about $52,000 loot.
25 years ago
1996: Foul Parkway Play? That’s what Linda Stratton thinks after leaving a meeting of a group of people sponsoring the Peaks Scenic Parkway across McMillan Mesa. As she drove home she discovered her car had been tampered with. The wheels wobbled and then one flew off into the bush. Investigation discovered that the lug nuts had been removed. Two other meeting attendees also found their lug nuts had been loosened.
City Council member John McCulloch asked for a 4th Street only overpass initiative after voters killed the massive street and land package on the last ballot.
Regretfully the Wehrenberg Theaters are no longer a part of the Downtown Flagstaff Development project as its company officials shelved plans to build a 1600-seat Cineplex at Humphrey and Aspen.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.