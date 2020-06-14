Flagstaff History: The Monte Vista played host to pow wow dances

125 YEARS AGO
1895: The Atlantic & Pacific Railroad will be running a number of summer excursions to the Pacific Coast. Tickets will be sold to Los Angeles, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica and San Diego, with return to Flagstaff for $81. The privilege of stop-overs at regular stations are included in the cost. For additional information and departure dates, apply to C. W. Davis Agent at Flagstaff.
The Phoenix “Republican” says there is hardly any doubt that the Flagstaff & San Diego Railway will be funded by the end of the year.
Forty head of work oxen ready for work. Can be seen anytime before July 1. Misticks, Yavapai County, Arizona, 10 miles from Phoenix.
On Sunday a spark from an engine taking on water started a small fire at the depot. It started with a pile of SUN on a cart awaiting to be loaded for distribution along the railroad line and was swiftly put out by our fire department.
Found: two bunches of keys on Railroad Avenue. One in a pretty bag, the other loose in a ring with a monogrammed tag. Identify and recover at the SUN office.
100 YEARS AGO
1920: The foundation has been laid for a new mill warehouse and grain elevator on East Railroad Avenue for the Flagstaff Milling Company. The basement will be 60x24 with 12 feet up to the floor above then 24 feet up to the eave to the peak. There is to be a loading dock along the entire north side of the building and the Santa Fe will be running a spur track to serve it. Mr. Klim will be managing the buildings from his new office on Leroux Street.
Fire broke out on Wednesday at Volunteer Canyon 18 miles southwest of Flagstaff near the mew A. L. T. lumber camp. Forest Supervisor E. G. Miller, with about 50 men, were able to contain the flames to about 700 acres and get it just about out by press time today.
There was also a 100-acre fire near Sugar Loaf Mountain that took 20 men to handle. This is a very bad time for fires since the forests are very dry.
Ole Towne and James Warner were arrested Wednesday after having been separated from each other while engaged in a bloody fight on a charge of being drunk and disorderly and brought before Judge Gilliland Thursday afternoon. They were fined $5 each, and if they were found in town the following morning they would be placed in the local bastille for 10 days.
75 YEARS AGO
1945: Koch Field is being offered for sale by the city while it is reserving the lights on the landing strips.
The Pow wow dances will be held this Friday and Saturday night in the Monte Vista dance hall.
A filming crew has arrived to build sets for a film in Sedona for all the ranch and western scene of “Leave Her Heaven.”
Last weekends’ anglers who went to Grear Camp found themselves romping in the snow.
50 YEARS AGO
1970: Winds of up to 60 miles an hour hampered U.S. Forest Service crews’ efforts to contain two near town forest fires last Saturday. Dispatcher Don Witt of Flagstaff said that four tankers from Prescott, Coolidge and Tucson helped contain the blazes by dropping slurry. An additional tanker from Winslow was unable to take off due the extreme wind conditions. Another fire broke out near Happy Jack when a tree blew against power lines setting a fire north of Hockenffer Hills which is still burning a week later.
Look for the new stop sign at the north end of Humphrey and Columbia. The confusion with which lane turns first and where is now made clear. Local residents have been avoiding this intersection for years with alternative streets, but it has left tourists not knowing what to do as well as adding to local drivers using inconvenient alternatives.
The Flagstaff City Council is discussing the realignment of Butler Avenue west of I-40, and a suit is being filed by W. B. Hill, operator of Custom Roofing Co. Inc. 200 East Butler and Transamerica Title Co. over access.
The last day to register for the Sept. 8 primary election is July 3, and the last registration day for the Nov. 3 general election is Sept. 21 -- according to the Recorders Office.
25 YEARS AGO
1995: Flagstaff police seized several bags of what they believe to be drugs from a 19-year-old local man. Among the items seized from Jerry Ray Reinhart were a metal pipe that smelled of burnt marijuana, and seven small bags of what appeared to be methamphetamine. According to the police report he was pulled over Friday evening on Butler Avenue near Enterprise Road since his brake lights weren’t working. They then discovered that he was driving on a suspended license. Upon further inspection of his pickup truck they turned up the drugs, which he acknowledged were his. He also had a plastic bottle marked Vitamin “B-3” -- which the suspect told police he was taking the vitamins to “Come down slower from the crystal.” He was arrested for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The Arizona Department of Health Service has issued an advisory saying that the plague in Northern Arizona has been confirmed in the Petrified Forest National Forest area where coyotes have recently tested positive for the disease. A 33-year old woman who conducts research on prairie dogs was hospitalized with the disease on June 9 at Leupp.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
