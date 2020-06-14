Flagstaff History: The Monte Vista played host to pow wow dances

1995: Flagstaff police seized several bags of what they believe to be drugs from a 19-year-old local man. Among the items seized from Jerry Ray Reinhart were a metal pipe that smelled of burnt marijuana, and seven small bags of what appeared to be methamphetamine. According to the police report he was pulled over Friday evening on Butler Avenue near Enterprise Road since his brake lights weren’t working. They then discovered that he was driving on a suspended license. Upon further inspection of his pickup truck they turned up the drugs, which he acknowledged were his. He also had a plastic bottle marked Vitamin “B-3” -- which the suspect told police he was taking the vitamins to “Come down slower from the crystal.” He was arrested for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.