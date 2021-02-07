Flagstaff History: Streakers on bikes were charged with indecent exposure

125 years ago
1896: J. E. Baxter, the new traveling auditor of the A.& P. Railroad, was here on Thursday “checking up” on agent Davis.
Dr. D. J. Brannen is expected to arrive here this week.
From parties coming in from Pearceville during the past two days, we gleaned the following interesting facts concerning the Bonanza camp. The camp is rapidly taking on the appearance of a town. J. and H. Norton & Co. have a store running with W. A. Washington as manager. There are about 150 men in town: miners, engineers, workmen and a few idlers.
Levi Strauss overalls are on sale at Roger’s for 60 cents.
The Woodmen of the World will give a ball on the 14th of the month.
J. A. Miller and his bride arrived from Williams last night. They will go to housekeeping in the Clark residence at Birch and Leroux.
The cliff dwellings on Downey Mountain continue to attract the attention of the locals. Recently, two explorers doing a search for relics found a bone needle, matting and a yard of coarse cloth.
100 years ago
1921: Let’s come alive and have Switzer Lake. It is a job the Chamber of Commerce should take up right now. It is not only of vital importance to the growth of Flagstaff, it is also a project that can be carried through successfully in short order if the proper amount of push and enthusiasm is called into play.
The plan for the public camping grounds will be put into effect by the city council within a few weeks -- plenty soon enough to be ready for the first lot of tourists.
The campground area in City Park will be carefully laid out and fenced. The sanitary arrangements will be kept up to date and the trees will not be destroyed. Fire wood and such will be readily available. Each car will be assessed a minimal fee to provide protection so that campers will feel free to come downtown for shopping.
The campgrounds in and of themselves are not expected to be profit-making but only to cover costs of maintain them.
City council, at the insistence of property owners in the north and northeast section of the city, is planning to begin seeking paving bids shortly.
50 years ago
1971: The Helping Hand of the Flagstaff Sheriffs Posse will continue to extend to various local charities funded by their fundraising barbecue event on Feb. 21 at city hall. Tickets are $1.50 for anyone older than 7 and can be purchased from any member of the posse.
The matter of widening of Fort Valley Road continues to be urged by former Mayor Rollin W. Wheeler and the Public Works Department. The need to improve the flow of traffic and improve the area drainage remain unresolved with a 4–1 vote of “no.”
The door may have opened a crack with the proposal that it might happen without it becoming a Federal Highway.
The warming trend continues in northern Arizona. No new weather in sight.
25 years ago
1996: By foot, car and air, searchers scoured the eastern slopes of the San Francisco Peaks but uncovered no signs of a missing Guardian Air Transport plane that disappeared after it took off from Pulliam Airport early this week. About 100 volunteers, including family members of the plane’s occupants, gathered in Flagstaff and slogged through deep snow in search of the plane.
After three days of searching by foot and horseback, an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter pilot spotted the plane wreckage on the north side of San Francisco Peaks. There were no survivors.
More than 20 dogs, including a Border collie named Scotty, participated in a weight-pulling contest at Thorpe Park this week. The event was part of Flagstaff Winterfest. The winning dog was a wolf/malamute mix.
Streakers took to wheels early Sunday morning. Three young men were arrested by Flagstaff Police after they were spotted riding bicycles with nothing on other than caps and gloves. A police officer pursued the naked bicyclists and one was apprehended after he fell off his bike. All three were charged with indecent exposure.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.