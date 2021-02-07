Flagstaff History: Streakers on bikes were charged with indecent exposure

The plan for the public camping grounds will be put into effect by the city council within a few weeks -- plenty soon enough to be ready for the first lot of tourists.

The campground area in City Park will be carefully laid out and fenced. The sanitary arrangements will be kept up to date and the trees will not be destroyed. Fire wood and such will be readily available. Each car will be assessed a minimal fee to provide protection so that campers will feel free to come downtown for shopping.

The campgrounds in and of themselves are not expected to be profit-making but only to cover costs of maintain them.

City council, at the insistence of property owners in the north and northeast section of the city, is planning to begin seeking paving bids shortly.

50 years ago

1971: The Helping Hand of the Flagstaff Sheriffs Posse will continue to extend to various local charities funded by their fundraising barbecue event on Feb. 21 at city hall. Tickets are $1.50 for anyone older than 7 and can be purchased from any member of the posse.