Flagstaff History: Snow Queen still crowned at snowless Winter Carnival

25 years ago

1996: Regardless of whether it snows the Nordic Center will officially open this Saturday with about half its trails open and ready for skiers.

The Snowbowl is expected to open the parts of the mountain where there is the most snow depth. The crew is working busily at moving snow around and packing down the 7inches new snowfall that fell this week to make a strong firm lasting base.

Overcrowding in the county jail has reached crisis level. On the upcoming November ballot, county voters will be asked to approve a sales tax to cover the cost. In the meantime there will be negotiations with the City of Flagstaff about sharing our mutual need for a new larger, up-to-date jail.

Ryan Watkins a 15-year old high school student, won a brand new, souped-up Camaro on Thursday, courtesy of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. He will get his driver’s permit in May. His name was entered into a drawing with other Flagstaff-area high school students who were observed by ADPS wearing seat belts.

Your Sun Card makes for savings at over 70 Flagstaff merchants. The card, issued by the Arizona Daily Sun, is your key to savings on food, entertainment and merchandise. The Sun Card is available with three-, six- and 12-month subscriptions.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.

